JSW Motors Joins Forces with KPIT to Drive Next-Gen Electric Vehicles in India

JSW Motors, the newly launched automotive arm of the JSW Group, has entered into a strategic partnership with KPIT Technologies, a move that aims to reshape the Indian electric vehicle landscape. Together, they’ll work on developing a lineup of next-generation electric and hybrid vehicles tailored for the Indian market. It’s a blend of JSW’s large-scale manufacturing ambition and KPIT’s well-established expertise in automotive software and electronics.

Key Takeaways

JSW Motors and KPIT Technologies are collaborating on vehicle development

KPIT will contribute software, electric powertrain systems, and battery technology

JSW Group is committing US$3 billion to its automotive venture

The first JSW vehicle could hit Indian roads between late 2025 and early 2026

KPIT will establish a tech center dedicated solely to JSW Motors’ programs

As a relatively new entrant in India’s competitive auto sector, JSW Motors is backed by the formidable US$23 billion JSW Group, already a big name in steel, energy, and infrastructure. Their entry plan isn’t subtle: it involves a full spectrum of new-energy vehicles, including all-electrics, hybrids, and plug-in hybrids.

This partnership, in effect, opens the doors for JSW to tap into KPIT’s long-standing experience with global automakers. Headquartered in Pune, KPIT has built a reputation for developing the sophisticated software architectures that underpin today’s most advanced vehicles.

Ranjan Nayak, CEO of JSW Motors, described the collaboration as a way to build world-class vehicles right here in India. He emphasized that KPIT’s depth in automotive software will be critical in delivering performance-driven, future-ready, and sustainable cars. To support that vision, KPIT is setting up a dedicated tech center solely focused on JSW’s needs, something that suggests this isn’t just a short-term collaboration but a long-haul commitment.

At the heart of this venture lies the concept of Software Defined Vehicles (SDVs). Unlike traditional vehicles, SDVs rely on software to control a wide range of functions, from how the car handles to how the infotainment system behaves. That software-first approach means features can evolve over time through wireless updates, much like we see with smartphones. It’s a promising idea, but not without its challenges. Still, KPIT’s CEO, Kishor Patil, seems confident. He said his company will bring its strengths in electric drivetrains and battery tech to the table, aiming to support JSW’s push toward cleaner mobility.

And the financial commitment is no small thing either. JSW Motors is investing a hefty US$3 billion over the next five years. Part of that is going toward the construction of a massive 630-acre automotive manufacturing facility in Bidkin, near Aurangabad in Maharashtra. The site is located within the Aurangabad Industrial City (AURIC), a region planned to support industrial growth.

If all goes as planned, JSW’s first car, a New Energy Vehicle (NEV) should roll out sometime between October 2025 and March 2026. So, while it’s still early days, the ambition here is clearly dialed up high.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1. What is JSW Motors?

A1. JSW Motors is the automobile manufacturing division of the JSW Group, an Indian conglomerate. It was established to design and produce electric, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid vehicles for the Indian market.

Q2. Who is KPIT Technologies?

A2. KPIT Technologies is an Indian multinational company based in Pune. It provides software and engineering services to automotive companies worldwide, specializing in areas like electric powertrains, autonomous driving, and vehicle electronics.

Q3. What is a Software Defined Vehicle (SDV)?

A3. A Software Defined Vehicle is a car whose functions and features are mainly controlled by software. This design allows manufacturers to upgrade the vehicle’s capabilities, add new features, and fix issues through over-the-air (OTA) software updates after the car has been sold.

Q4. When will the first JSW car be launched?

A4. JSW Motors aims to launch its first New Energy Vehicle (NEV) in the second half of the 2026 fiscal year. This timeframe corresponds to the period between October 2025 and March 2026.

Q5. Where will JSW cars be manufactured?

A5. JSW cars will be manufactured at a new 630-acre automotive hub being built in Bidkin, Aurangabad, in the state of Maharashtra.

Q6. What types of vehicles will JSW Motors produce?

A6. JSW Motors plans to manufacture a range of New Energy Vehicles, which includes fully electric vehicles (EVs), hybrid vehicles (HEVs), and plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs).