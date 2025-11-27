JUST CORSECA Enters Indian Home Theatre Market with Two New High-Power Soundbars

JUST CORSECA, a familiar name in the mobile accessories space under Damson Technologies, has now stepped into the home entertainment segment. On November 27, 2025, the brand introduced two new soundbar systems for Indian consumers: the JC Sonic Bar (JST 648) and the JC Sound Shack Plus (JST 646). These systems are aimed at users who want high-fidelity sound and strong bass at a price that stays within reach, especially as more households look for affordable ways to upgrade their home theatre experience.

Key Takeaways

Launch: JUST CORSECA enters the soundbar category with two models.

Power Output: The JC Sonic Bar delivers 200W RMS, while the Sound Shack Plus offers 160W RMS.

Pricing: The JC Sonic Bar is priced at Rs 7,499, and the Sound Shack Plus at Rs 6,499.

Connectivity: Both support HDMI ARC, Optical, Bluetooth v5.0, and USB.

Unique Feature: The Sound Shack Plus includes FM Radio and TF Card support.

Availability: Purchase via Amazon, Flipkart, the official website, and retail stores.

Entering the Competitive Audio Space

This launch feels like a natural extension of what JUST CORSECA has been building over the years. The company has been known mostly for personal audio gear and charging accessories, so stepping into living room entertainment seems almost expected at this point. With the budget soundbar segment already filled by brands like boAt, Zebronics, and Blaupunkt, the competition is definitely tough. Still, offering 200W and 160W output at prices under Rs 8,000 places these systems in a very tempting spot for users who feel their TV speakers fall short, perhaps especially during movies or gaming sessions.

Ritesh Goenka, Managing Director of Damson Technologies, spoke about how home entertainment has become central to how people unwind. He mentioned that moving into this category is a logical next step for the brand. The goal, as he explained it, is to provide practical products that deliver dependable sound quality for everyday use, which aligns with their broader push toward accessible high quality audio.

JC Sonic Bar (JST 648): Power and Performance

The JC Sonic Bar is the more powerful of the two and is clearly designed for users who want volume, impact, and what many would describe as a more cinematic feel. It offers a total output of 200W RMS, with a 120W soundbar paired with an 80W external subwoofer. The 2.2 channel configuration helps enhance bass separation while also improving dialogue clarity, something I think many users will appreciate during movie nights.

HDMI ARC support lets you control volume using your TV remote, which makes daily use smoother. Along with that, there is support for Coaxial, USB, and AUX inputs, so connecting it to consoles, projectors, or a PC should not require much effort.

JC Sound Shack Plus (JST 646): Versatility Meets Sound

The JC Sound Shack Plus sits slightly below the Sonic Bar in power output, offering 160W RMS distributed between a 90W soundbar and a 60W subwoofer. What sets it apart, though, is the extra functionality aimed at people who enjoy standalone music playback. In addition to the usual connectivity options like HDMI ARC and Bluetooth, it includes FM Radio and TF Card support. That makes it a bit more versatile, especially for users who want to listen to music without needing their phone or TV nearby.

Both models come in a black finish that should sit well with most living room setups. The package includes a remote control, charging cable, and user manual. Bluetooth v5.0 also offers a stable wireless connection with a range of up to roughly 10 meters, which is usually more than enough for typical home use.

Price and Availability

Both soundbars are available for purchase starting today. The JC Sonic Bar (JST 648) is priced at Rs 7,499, while the JC Sound Shack Plus (JST 646) comes in at Rs 6,499. Buyers can find them on Amazon, Flipkart, the official JUST CORSECA website, as well as through select offline retail partners across India.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the price of the JC Sonic Bar in India?

A1: The JC Sonic Bar (JST 648) is priced at Rs 7,499.

Q2: Does the JC Sound Shack Plus support FM Radio?

A2: Yes, the JC Sound Shack Plus features built-in FM Radio and TF Card support, unlike the Sonic Bar.

Q3: What is the warranty period for these soundbars?

A3: Both the JC Sonic Bar and JC Sound Shack Plus come with a 1-year manufacturer warranty.

Q4: Can I connect these soundbars to my TV using HDMI?

A4: Yes, both models support HDMI ARC, allowing for easy connection and volume control via your TV remote.

Q5: Is JUST CORSECA an Indian brand?

A5: Yes, JUST CORSECA is a flagship brand of Damson Technologies, which is an Indian company headquartered in Gujarat.