Kia Clavis Adds New Variants, Prices Begin at Rs. 16.28 Lakh

Kia India has rolled out new variants of its Clavis SUV, with prices starting at Rs. 16.28 lakh (ex-showroom). The update introduces two fresh top-end trims, the GTX+ and the X-Line with a matte finish. With these additions, Kia seems intent on pushing the Clavis into a more premium space within the mid-size SUV segment. The new models are now available at Kia dealerships across the country.

Key Takeaways

Kia has launched new variants for its Clavis SUV.

The introductory price for the new range is Rs. 16.28 lakh.

Two new trims are introduced: GTX+ and the top-spec X-Line.

Key features include a panoramic sunroof and Level 2 ADAS.

Engine choices include a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel.

The move to expand the Clavis lineup adds more flexibility for customers seeking a feature-rich SUV experience. The GTX+ variant starts at Rs. 16.28 lakh for the turbo-petrol and Rs. 17.15 lakh for the diesel. Meanwhile, the X-Line, which sits at the very top, comes in at Rs. 17.45 lakh. This version also stands out with its exclusive matte graphite paint finish and some subtle tweaks inside the cabin. All prices are ex-showroom.

The bigger story here, though, is the features. Both the GTX+ and X-Line trims come with a large panoramic sunroof, something that has quickly become a must-have for SUV buyers in India. The inclusion of Level 2 ADAS makes the Clavis even more appealing, offering adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and forward-collision warning. Inside, there’s a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, and an 8-speaker Bose sound system that rounds out the premium cabin experience.

With this combination of pricing and equipment, the Kia Clavis now competes directly with the higher variants of popular SUVs like the Hyundai Creta and its own sibling, the Kia Seltos. It also edges close to larger SUVs such as the Tata Harrier and MG Hector. Kia seems to be positioning the Clavis for buyers who place greater value on advanced technology, safety, and overall comfort rather than just size or power.

It’s a smart play, perhaps, in a market that’s clearly leaning toward feature-loaded, premium-feeling SUVs. The Clavis, with its new variants, seems ready to meet that demand head-on.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is the starting price of the new Kia Clavis variants?

A. The new range of Kia Clavis variants starts at Rs. 16.28 lakh (ex-showroom) for the GTX+ turbo-petrol model.

Q. What are the engine options available in the Kia Clavis?

A. The Kia Clavis is available with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine.

Q. Does the Kia Clavis come with a sunroof?

A. Yes, the newly launched GTX+ and X-Line variants come equipped with a panoramic sunroof.

Q. What are the main competitors of the Kia Clavis?

A. At its price point, the Kia Clavis competes with the top-end models of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and the lower-to-mid variants of the Tata Harrier and MG Hector.

Q. Is the Kia Clavis available with ADAS?

A. Yes, the new variants of the Kia Clavis are equipped with a Level 2 Advanced Driver-Assistance System (ADAS).