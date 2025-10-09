AutomobilesNews

Kia Clavis Adds New Variants, Prices Begin at Rs. 16.28 Lakh

Kia India expands the Clavis lineup with new feature-packed variants. Check the prices, engine options, and key features of the new SUV models starting at Rs. 16.28 lakh.

By Shweta Bansal
4 Min Read
Kia Clavis Adds New Variants, Prices Begin at Rs. 16.28 Lakh

Kia India has rolled out new variants of its Clavis SUV, with prices starting at Rs. 16.28 lakh (ex-showroom). The update introduces two fresh top-end trims, the GTX+ and the X-Line with a matte finish. With these additions, Kia seems intent on pushing the Clavis into a more premium space within the mid-size SUV segment. The new models are now available at Kia dealerships across the country.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Kia has launched new variants for its Clavis SUV.
  • The introductory price for the new range is Rs. 16.28 lakh.
  • Two new trims are introduced: GTX+ and the top-spec X-Line.
  • Key features include a panoramic sunroof and Level 2 ADAS.
  • Engine choices include a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel.

The move to expand the Clavis lineup adds more flexibility for customers seeking a feature-rich SUV experience. The GTX+ variant starts at Rs. 16.28 lakh for the turbo-petrol and Rs. 17.15 lakh for the diesel. Meanwhile, the X-Line, which sits at the very top, comes in at Rs. 17.45 lakh. This version also stands out with its exclusive matte graphite paint finish and some subtle tweaks inside the cabin. All prices are ex-showroom.

The bigger story here, though, is the features. Both the GTX+ and X-Line trims come with a large panoramic sunroof, something that has quickly become a must-have for SUV buyers in India. The inclusion of Level 2 ADAS makes the Clavis even more appealing, offering adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and forward-collision warning. Inside, there’s a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, and an 8-speaker Bose sound system that rounds out the premium cabin experience.

With this combination of pricing and equipment, the Kia Clavis now competes directly with the higher variants of popular SUVs like the Hyundai Creta and its own sibling, the Kia Seltos. It also edges close to larger SUVs such as the Tata Harrier and MG Hector. Kia seems to be positioning the Clavis for buyers who place greater value on advanced technology, safety, and overall comfort rather than just size or power.

It’s a smart play, perhaps, in a market that’s clearly leaning toward feature-loaded, premium-feeling SUVs. The Clavis, with its new variants, seems ready to meet that demand head-on.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is the starting price of the new Kia Clavis variants?

A. The new range of Kia Clavis variants starts at Rs. 16.28 lakh (ex-showroom) for the GTX+ turbo-petrol model.

Q. What are the engine options available in the Kia Clavis?

A. The Kia Clavis is available with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine.

Q. Does the Kia Clavis come with a sunroof?

A. Yes, the newly launched GTX+ and X-Line variants come equipped with a panoramic sunroof.

Q. What are the main competitors of the Kia Clavis?

A. At its price point, the Kia Clavis competes with the top-end models of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and the lower-to-mid variants of the Tata Harrier and MG Hector.

Q. Is the Kia Clavis available with ADAS?

A. Yes, the new variants of the Kia Clavis are equipped with a Level 2 Advanced Driver-Assistance System (ADAS).

MG Launches Windsor EV Inspire Edition at Rs 16.65 Lakh
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel Buds 2a Hit Stores in India
iQOO 15 Launches on October 20 with Top Specifications
Switch From Gmail to Zoho Mail in 5 Easy Steps
Motorola Edge 70 Launch Set for November 5 with Ultra-Slim Design
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByShweta Bansal
Follow:
An MA in Mass Communication from Delhi University and 7 years in tech journalism, Shweta focuses on AI and IoT. Her work, particularly on women's roles in tech, has garnered attention in both national and international tech forums. Her insightful articles, featured in leading tech publications, blend complex tech trends with engaging narratives.
Previous Article Switch From Gmail to Zoho Mail in 5 Easy Steps Switch From Gmail to Zoho Mail in 5 Easy Steps
Next Article iQOO 15 Launches on October 20 with Top Specifications iQOO 15 Launches on October 20 with Top Specifications
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest Reviews

OPPO F31 Pro 5G Review
OPPO F31 Pro 5G Review: A Durable Phone with a Huge Battery
ASUS ExpertBook B3 Review
ASUS ExpertBook B3 Review: A Secure and Powerful Business Laptop
Infinix GT 30 Review
Infinix GT 30 Review: A Budget Gaming Phone That Gets the Job Done
OnePlus Nord Buds 3R
OnePlus Nord Buds 3R: A Solid Contender in the Budget Earbud Segment
moto g86 Power Review
moto g86 Power Review: A Long-Lasting Phone with a Clean Software

Latest News

Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 9 live to claim diamonds and skins
Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 9 live to claim diamonds and skins
By Mahak Aggarwal
Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Edition Launches in India
Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Edition Launches in India
By Aditi Sharma
Reliance Jio Introduces New JioBharat Phones with Added Safety Functions
Reliance Jio Introduces New JioBharat Phones with Added Safety Functions
By Lakshmi Narayanan
Pixel Watch App Update Introduces New Icon and Color Options
Pixel Watch App Update Introduces New Icon and Color Options
By Aditi Sharma
Motorola Begins Android 16 Update Rollout in India for Select Phones
Motorola Begins Android 16 Update Rollout in India for Select Phones
By Mahak Aggarwal
Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei Visits India, Opens Bengaluru Office and Meets Reliance
Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei Visits India, Opens Bengaluru Office and Meets Reliance
By Swayam Malhotra

You Might also Like