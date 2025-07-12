Kia India Appoints Atul Sood as Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing

Kia India, a leading player in the mass-premium automotive segment, has announced the appointment of Atul Sood as Senior Vice President – Sales & Marketing, effective July 11, 2025. Sood will report directly to Joonsu Cho, the Chief Sales Officer at Kia India, and will be responsible for shaping and overseeing the company’s nationwide sales strategy and operations.

Key Takeaways:

Atul Sood appointed Senior Vice President – Sales & Marketing at Kia India.

The appointment is effective July 11, 2025.

Sood will report to Joonsu Cho, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India.

He will lead Kia’s nationwide sales strategy and operations.

Sood brings nearly three decades of automotive industry experience.

With almost 30 years of experience in the automotive industry, Atul Sood brings a wealth of expertise to his new role. Prior to joining Kia India, he was the President and Director at Toyota Mobility Solutions and Services India (TMSS). His extensive experience includes driving pan-India business growth, expanding dealer networks, and focusing on customer-centric initiatives—efforts that Kia believes will play a pivotal role in strengthening its market position in India and boosting future growth.

Before his time at TMSS, Sood was involved in the setup and operations of Toyota-certified pre-owned car outlets across India. He has also held key roles at Toyota Kirloskar Motors and Toyota Motor Asia Pacific. Sood holds a PGDM in Marketing from the Symbiosis Centre for Management & HRD (SCMHRD, Pune), along with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology.

Gwanggu Lee, Managing Director and CEO of Kia India, expressed excitement about Sood’s appointment. He emphasized that Sood’s deep industry knowledge and approach would be invaluable as Kia India works to further strengthen its position and enhance customer satisfaction. Lee looks forward to Sood’s leadership in guiding Kia’s growth.

Atul Sood also shared his enthusiasm about joining Kia India during such an exciting time. He spoke highly of Kia’s customer-focused ethos and its commitment to innovation, saying these aspects resonate deeply with him. Sood expressed his determination to collaborate with the team to deliver value and support the brand’s growth across the country. He is widely regarded in the industry for his ability to drive growth across various automotive brands, and his operational experience is expected to significantly influence Kia India’s sales strategy moving forward.

FAQs about Atul Sood’s Appointment

Q1: When did Atul Sood’s appointment become effective?

A1: Atul Sood’s appointment as Senior Vice President – Sales & Marketing became effective on July 11, 2025.

Q2: Who will Atul Sood report to at Kia India?

A2: Atul Sood will report to Joonsu Cho, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India.

Q3: What was Atul Sood’s previous role before joining Kia India?

A3: Before joining Kia India, Atul Sood served as President and Director at Toyota Mobility Solutions and Services India (TMSS).

Q4: What is Atul Sood’s experience in the automotive industry?

A4: Atul Sood brings nearly 30 years of experience in the automotive industry to Kia India.

Q5: What are some of the key responsibilities Atul Sood will have at Kia India?

A5: Atul Sood will lead Kia India’s nationwide sales strategy and operations.