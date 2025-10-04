Kia India Appoints New Chief Sales and Business Officers

Kia India, one of the country’s more popular carmakers, announced some key leadership changes on October 3, 2025. The company has appointed Mr. Sunhack Park as its new Chief Sales Officer (CSO) and Mr. Joonsu Cho as its Chief Business Officer (CBO). These changes come at a time when Kia is steadily strengthening its position in the highly competitive Indian automobile market.

New Leadership and Their Roles

Mr. Sunhack Park comes with nearly three decades of experience in the global automotive industry. Over the years, he has held several leadership roles for Kia across South Korea, the Middle East, Africa, and India. His new responsibility will be to not only drive sales growth but also support the brand’s dealer and partner network across the country.

Mr. Joonsu Cho, now the CBO, brings even more years of experience, more than 32 in fact, in diverse markets like Australia, the UK, and Europe. His focus will be on building long-term business strategies that balance growth with operational excellence. That includes everything from overseeing production and exports to building relationships with other companies that could help strengthen Kia’s business footprint.

Kia’s Journey in India

Kia entered the Indian market after signing an agreement with the Andhra Pradesh government back in April 2017, which led to the establishment of its manufacturing plant in Anantapur District. Mass production officially began in August 2019, with the facility designed to produce up to 300,000 cars every year.

Since then, Kia has grown into a recognizable brand on Indian roads. The company has dispatched close to 1.5 million vehicles from its Anantapur plant, of which over 1.2 million were sold in India itself and more than 3.67 lakh exported. Models like the Seltos and Sonet have become household names, while the brand’s current lineup now stretches across nine different models, including the Carens, Carnival, and its EV6 and EV9 electric offerings. Kia has also become an important name in connected car technology, with over 4.7 lakh connected vehicles already on Indian roads.

These latest leadership changes make it clear that Kia intends to build on this foundation. With seasoned leaders like Mr. Park and Mr. Cho at the helm, the company seems prepared to face the next phase of challenges in the Indian auto industry while keeping its growth story intact. At present, Kia reaches customers through a strong network of 796 touchpoints spread across 360 cities.

