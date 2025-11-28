Kia India Launches First ‘Shine Zone’ Detailing Studio in Jaipur

Kia India has introduced its first-ever Shine Zone in Jaipur on November 28, 2025. It is set up as a dedicated, fully equipped car detailing studio situated within a Kia dealership. The idea, as I understand it, is to give Kia owners a dependable place for high-quality cleaning and long-term protection services without needing to rely on external workshops. The company also mentioned that this is simply the start, and more Shine Zones will gradually be added across India.

Key Takeaways

First Location: The Shine Zone has opened inside a Kia dealership in Jaipur.

Main Services: Ceramic coating, interior cleaning, AC disinfection, and underbody protection.

Goal: To deliver trustworthy, professional car care under one roof.

Future Plans: Kia aims to expand Shine Zones across multiple dealerships in its network.

What is the Shine Zone?

The Shine Zone is essentially a focused detailing environment designed only for vehicle care, set apart from regular service bays. While a traditional car wash might cover surface cleaning, this studio goes a step further with meticulous grooming and protection work. Kia has assigned trained technicians and professional-grade tools to maintain consistency in results, something that some customers perhaps felt was missing in general market options.

Owners can opt for a range of treatments. Ceramic coating is one of the key offerings, protecting paint while providing a glossy finish that tends to last much longer than standard waxing. The studio also handles interior enrichment, which involves deep cleaning and conditioning of cabin materials. AC disinfectant treatments help clear out bacteria and bothersome odors, and the underbody protection service aims to prevent rust and wear, especially important for those who frequently drive on rough or uneven roads.

Why Kia Launched This Service

More car owners today look for premium detailing services to preserve the original look and value of their vehicles. Normally, they would have to visit local garages or detailing specialists, and the experience can vary widely. Kia wants to bridge that gap by delivering a more reliable, dealership-backed alternative. Now customers can get both regular servicing and specialized detailing in one place, which feels more convenient.

At the launch, Mr. Atul Sood, Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Kia India, touched on how customers increasingly expect transparency and professionalism in after-sales care. He mentioned that the Shine Zone directly responds to this trend by guaranteeing expertise and uniform quality. In a way, this also reflects Kia’s ongoing effort to build a relationship that continues well beyond the initial car purchase.

Benefits for Kia Owners

Trust tends to be the biggest deciding factor for many car owners. Detailing shops can differ in pricing, processes, and even safety practices. By contrast, the Shine Zone follows standardized steps across all services. Whether it is ceramic coating or interior deep cleaning, customers know what to expect in terms of quality.

Another advantage is the model-specific training technicians receive. With modern cars featuring touchscreens, sensors, and connected features, it becomes important that detailing work does not accidentally interfere with delicate components. Kia seems to be addressing that concern directly.

Expansion Plans

The Jaipur Shine Zone is only the starting point. Kia India has already confirmed plans for rollouts in additional cities. As more buyers choose premium or feature-rich vehicles, the need for dependable detailing naturally grows. The upcoming Shine Zones should help make professional car care more accessible for Kia owners across the country, though the timeline may differ from one dealership to the next.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What services does the Kia Shine Zone offer?

A1: The Shine Zone offers ceramic coating, exterior and interior enrichment (deep cleaning), AC disinfectant treatments, and underbody protection.

Q2: Is the Shine Zone available in all Kia dealerships?

A2: Currently, the first Shine Zone is open in Jaipur. Kia India plans to expand this facility to other dealerships across its network soon.

Q3: Why should I choose Shine Zone over a local detailer?

A3: Shine Zone offers trained technicians, specialized tools, and standardized quality processes. This ensures your car receives safe and consistent care within the authorized dealership environment.

Q4: Can I get a ceramic coating for my old Kia car at Shine Zone?

A4: Yes, these services are designed to preserve and improve the appearance of both new and used vehicles.

Q5: How do I book a service at the Shine Zone?

A5: You can likely book a slot through your local Kia dealership in Jaipur or potentially through the Kia India app as the service integrates with their after-sales ecosystem.