Kia India Sells 22,135 Cars in July 2025, Reports 8 Percent Growth

Kia India reported sales of 22,135 units for July 2025, reflecting an 8 percent increase over the 20,507 units sold in July last year. The uptick hints at a steady demand for Kia’s offerings in the Indian market, particularly amid rising competition. Much of this momentum seems to stem from the introduction of new models, especially the recently launched Carens Clavis and its electric sibling, the Carens Clavis EV, the brand’s first made-in-India electric vehicle.

Key Highlights:

July 2025 Sales: 22,135 units sold, up 8% from July 2024.

22,135 units sold, up 8% from July 2024. Cumulative Sales (Jan–Jul 2025): 1.63 lakh units, up 11.45% from the 1.46 lakh units sold in the same period last year.

1.63 lakh units, up 11.45% from the 1.46 lakh units sold in the same period last year. Exports: 2,590 units exported in July 2025.

2,590 units exported in July 2025. New Models Drive Growth: Launches like the Carens Clavis and Clavis EV are proving impactful.

For the first seven months of 2025, Kia India has managed to maintain a fairly consistent growth curve. The total number of vehicles sold between January and July stands at 1.63 lakh, an 11.45 percent rise from the previous year’s 1.46 lakh. It’s worth noting, though, that while July’s numbers reflect positive growth, it was actually the lowest monthly total for Kia so far this year. March, in contrast, saw the highest monthly sales at 25,525 units.

On the exports front, things have moved slightly upward too. In July 2025, Kia India exported 2,590 vehicles, compared to 2,500 units shipped in the same month a year ago. That’s a 3.6 percent bump, not massive, but a clear indication that international demand is holding steady.

What’s particularly interesting is how 2025 has shaped up in terms of product launches. Kia kicked off the year by unveiling the Syros, a sub-compact SUV that neatly fits between the Sonet and Seltos in the lineup. Then came the Carens Clavis and its electric variant. The Clavis EV, in particular, has stirred attention, being positioned as India’s most affordable electric MPV, it’s found favor with buyers looking for practical yet budget-friendly EV options.

Joonso Cho, Chief Sales Officer at Kia India, noted, “Our steady sales performance reflects the trust Indian customers continue to place in Kia. This consistency is driven by our commitment to delivering high-quality and feature-rich vehicles that meet evolving customer needs.” He also underscored the positive reception of the Carens Clavis EV, pointing to its practicality, performance, and driving range as standout factors.

Since setting up shop in India back in 2017, Kia has built a considerable presence. The company operates a manufacturing facility in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, which has an annual production capacity of 300,000 units. So far, nearly 1.5 million vehicles have rolled out from this plant, of which over 1.2 million were for the domestic market, and more than 3.67 lakh were exported. With 744 customer touchpoints spread across 329 cities, Kia seems intent on deepening its roots in the country.

As the rest of the year unfolds, it’ll be worth watching whether Kia can keep up this pace, especially as the EV space gets more crowded and consumer expectations continue to evolve.

