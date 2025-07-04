Kodak TV Launches First-Ever QLED Smart TV with JioTele OS in India

Kodak TV India has officially rolled out its first 43-inch QLED Smart TV powered by JioTele OS. Aimed squarely at Indian viewers, this television isn’t just about screen specs—it’s about curating a deeper, more localized entertainment experience. With AI-powered content recommendations, a sports-centric viewing mode, and access to over 300 free live TV channels, Kodak’s latest entry feels tailored for today’s digitally savvy Indian households. The TV is now available exclusively on Amazon, priced at INR 18,999.

Key Takeaways at a Glance:

Kodak TV has teamed up with Jio to bring JioTele OS to India’s smart TV market.

The debut model: a sleek 43-inch QLED 4K Smart TV.

Highlights include AI-driven content, a sports mode, and access to 300+ live TV channels.

Users get direct access to regional/global OTT platforms and 300+ JioGames.

Available only on Amazon, priced competitively at INR 18,999.

A Smart TV Designed for India’s Viewers

There’s been a noticeable shift in what Indian viewers expect from their screens. With that in mind, Kodak is stepping in with a product that doesn’t just showcase content—it adapts to how people in India consume it. The new 43-inch QLED Smart TV aims to blend style and smarts, while offering a connected experience that’s mindful of regional tastes and preferences.

India, after all, isn’t a one-language market. With 22 official languages and countless dialects spoken across the country, personalization isn’t just appreciated—it’s practically essential. Kodak’s new interface addresses that with support for diverse languages, and content that spans everything from daily soaps and regional cinema to local news and, of course, gaming. It’s a small but important shift toward something more intuitive.

Visual & Audio Experience That Feels Premium

Visually, the TV stands out. Its 4K QLED panel is capable of displaying over 1.1 billion colors, with HDR support helping bring depth and nuance to every frame. The AirSlim bezel-less design, meanwhile, keeps things minimal and modern—something that should work well in most Indian living rooms, regardless of aesthetic.

Underneath, things are fairly robust too. The TV is powered by JioTele OS and an Amlogic processor, backed by 2GB RAM and 8GB ROM, ensuring things run smoothly even when hopping between apps. Audio gets a boost with 40W Dolby Digital Plus stereo speakers—so whether it’s a cricket match or a movie night, it should sound as engaging as it looks.

Always Connected, Always Entertained

Connectivity-wise, the new TV supports dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0, so it syncs well with today’s range of devices. The voice-enabled remote—which works in multiple languages—is another thoughtful addition, offering quick commands and shortcuts to apps like Netflix, JioCinema, and YouTube.

But perhaps what makes this model stand out is what’s inside the JioStore. From over 200 apps to a catalog of 300+ free live TV channels and an impressive 300+ games via JioGames, the platform feels surprisingly rich. Whether you’re browsing entertainment, diving into educational content, or just killing time with a game of cricket, it’s all a button away. There’s also a dedicated sports page, which covers everything from football and kabaddi to Formula 1.

Strategic Partnership & Launch

Speaking about the launch, Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO of SPPL (the exclusive brand licensee for Kodak TVs in India), pointed out that India’s 32 million connected TV households reflect a need for personalized, culturally aligned content. “This partnership is about bridging digital gaps with content that feels local and familiar,” he said, emphasizing how the collaboration with JioTele OS is a move in that direction.

The 43-inch Kodak QLED 4K Smart TV with JioTele OS is now available on Amazon at a launch price of INR 18,999.

FAQs

Q: What is the new Kodak TV powered by?

A: It runs on JioTele OS, which brings in smart features like AI content recommendations and seamless access to regional and global apps.

Q: Where can I buy the new Kodak JioTele OS TV?

A: You can grab it exclusively on Amazon—it’s available starting now.

Q: How much does the 43-inch Kodak QLED 4K Smart TV cost?

A: It’s priced at INR 18,999, making it one of the more affordable QLED 4K options out there with this kind of feature set.

Q: What features does the new Kodak TV offer?

A: Quite a bit, actually. It includes AI-curated content, a dedicated sports mode, over 300 free live TV channels, access to top OTT platforms (both regional and global), and 300+ JioGames. On the hardware side, you get a sleek, bezel-less design and Dolby Digital Plus stereo box speakers for immersive sound.

Q: What kind of display does the new Kodak TV have?

A: It sports a 43-inch QLED 4K panel capable of delivering more than 1.1 billion vivid colors. Add HDR support to that, and you’ve got a viewing experience that’s both sharp and vibrant.