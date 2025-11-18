Kodak TV Launches MotionX QLED Series in India Starting at Rs 31,999

Kodak TV announced the arrival of its new MotionX series in India on November 18, 2025, and I think the timing feels quite deliberate. The lineup introduces three 4K QLED models in 55 inch, 65 inch, and 75 inch sizes. Kodak seems to be aiming at a mix of gamers and sports fans who want smoother motion and stronger audio without spending too much. Prices start at INR 31,999 for the 55 inch variant, and the entire range is already listed on Flipkart.

Key Takeaways

Sizes: 55 inch, 65 inch, and 75 inch

Display: 4K QLED with HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and 1.1 billion colors

Audio: 70W Stereo Box Speakers with Dolby Atmos support

Performance: 120Hz MEMC (HSR), VRR, and ALLM for gaming

Platform: Google TV 5.0 with access to over 10,000 apps

Price: Starts at INR 31,999 for the 55 inch variant

Display and Visual Performance

The MotionX series uses QLED panels that rely on a quantum dot layer to improve color accuracy and brightness. Kodak mentions support for 1.1 billion colors, which perhaps sounds slightly abstract in everyday use but generally translates into richer scenes. The TVs can reach up to 550 nits of brightness, which is respectable for mixed lighting conditions. There is support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision as well, and these formats adjust brightness and contrast on a frame by frame basis. This usually helps dark scenes retain detail without flattening out the highlights.

Kodak also highlights a bezel less Airslim frame and an alloy stand. Designs like this tend to make the screen feel a bit more immersive, even if it is mostly a small aesthetic detail. Still, it contributes to a more modern look.

Gaming and Motion Features

A noticeable emphasis here is motion handling. The MotionX series offers 120Hz MEMC with HSR. Since MEMC inserts additional frames between actual frames, the idea is to make fast sequences look smoother, whether that is a cricket match or a fast paced movie.

For gaming, VRR and ALLM come into play. VRR helps keep the refresh rate synchronized with the console output, reducing issues like tearing, while ALLM automatically switches the TV into a low latency mode when a game starts. It is not quite native 120Hz gaming performance, but these additions still make the experience feel more responsive.

Hardware and Audio Specs

Inside, the TVs are powered by the MediaTek MT9062 processor paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It is enough to handle apps and most parts of the Google TV interface without much fuss, though heavy multitasking might still feel a little restricted.

The audio setup, however, stands out more clearly. Kodak equips the MotionX series with 70W stereo box speakers. Many TVs in this range still hover around 20W or 30W, so this increase can genuinely make a difference. Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital support add spatial breadth to the soundstage. It may not fully replace a dedicated audio system, but for day to day use it feels like a solid advantage.

Connectivity and Software

The series runs on Google TV 5.0, which brings together content from apps such as Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar in a single organized interface. There is built in Chromecast and AirPlay, letting users cast content from Android and Apple devices. The remote includes dedicated buttons for major streaming services, something I find helpful even if it occasionally leads to accidental presses.

Connectivity includes dual band Wi Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI ports for consoles and soundbars, and USB ports for drives or other accessories. It covers what most households typically need.

Availability and Pricing

The MotionX lineup is available exclusively on Flipkart, with prices listed as:

55 inch QLED: INR 31,999

65 inch QLED: INR 43,999

75 inch QLED: INR 64,999

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: Where can I buy the Kodak MotionX TV series?

A1: The series is available exclusively on Flipkart starting November 18, 2025.

Q2: Does the Kodak MotionX TV support 120Hz gaming?

A2: The TV features 120Hz MEMC with HSR for smoother motion. It also includes VRR and ALLM, which are designed to improve the console gaming experience.

Q3: What is the warranty on these TVs?

A4: The press release focuses on specifications, but Kodak TVs in India typically include a one year comprehensive warranty. Buyers should verify the exact warranty details on the Flipkart listing.

Q5: Is the sound output powerful enough for a large room?

A5: The 70W speakers are considerably stronger than the usual 20W to 30W range found in many models. This makes the MotionX TV suitable for medium to large rooms without immediately needing external speakers.

Q6: Does the TV support Apple devices?

A6: Yes. Google TV on the MotionX series supports AirPlay, allowing streaming from iPhones and iPads.