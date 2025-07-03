KULx Studio Launches Immersive Visualization Platform for Rustomjee

On July 2, 2025, KULx Studio, a multidisciplinary design and technology firm, unveiled a cutting-edge immersive architectural visualization platform for Rustomjee, one of Mumbai’s prominent real estate developers. The idea? To let potential homeowners step inside and shape their future homes in a real-time 3D environment—long before the keys are ever handed over.

Key Takeaways:

KULx Studio has crafted a game-like 3D visualization platform tailored for Rustomjee.

Homebuyers can virtually walk through their future homes and customize interiors in real time.

The experience merges photo-realistic visuals with interactive gaming mechanics.

Features include lighting adjustments and three curated interior palettes.

It’s designed to boost buyer confidence and simplify decision-making in real estate.

This new experience was developed for a flagship residential project by Rustomjee. It bridges the gap between imagination and reality, fusing the visual polish of architectural renders with the interactivity found in video games. Rather than watching a passive video or flipping through images, users can actively explore the space, tweak lighting between day and night, and select from three distinct interior styles—all crafted in collaboration with Rustomjee’s own design team.

Kush Bhayani, Founder and Creative Director of KULx Studio, shared his perspective: “Buyers today expect more than static brochures or floorplans. They want to feel the space.” According to Bhayani, this collaboration offers a digital twin of one’s future home—not just technically impressive, but emotionally tangible and fully navigable.

A New Standard in Real Estate Visualization

What sets this platform apart is its attention to atmosphere and personalization. Users can switch between daytime and nighttime modes, watching how light transforms the space. And those three interior presets? They each represent a different aesthetic personality, letting users visualize how the same floorplan can feel entirely different depending on the chosen design.

This tool isn’t just about aesthetics; it’s a decision-making partner. It offers a kind of clarity and emotional certainty that static visuals can’t. For Rustomjee, it doubles as a forward-thinking sales tool and a powerful brand statement—proof that they’re not just building homes, but reimagining how people experience them. Bhayani put it simply: “This isn’t about showing homes. It’s about letting people experience them.”

Key Offerings by KULx Studio for Real Estate Developers:

High-Fidelity Real-Time Visualization: Powered by game engines, these environments allow seamless walkthroughs, dynamic lighting changes, and instant material swaps.

Powered by game engines, these environments allow seamless walkthroughs, dynamic lighting changes, and instant material swaps. Interactive Digital Twins: Fully customized virtual environments designed for residential, commercial, or hospitality use.

Fully customized virtual environments designed for residential, commercial, or hospitality use. Bespoke Experience Design: Tailored virtual journeys that can range from immersive sales centers to branded digital storytelling.

Tailored virtual journeys that can range from immersive sales centers to branded digital storytelling. Photo-Real Renderings: Visually rich assets that elevate branding and enhance client communication.

KULx Studio isn’t interested in following trends or leaning on templates. Instead, they focus on designing for the individual. Every creation—from a building facade to a virtual tour—is built to resonate, leaving a lasting impression rooted in both strategy and emotion.

FAQs

Q1: What is KULx Studio’s new platform for Rustomjee?

A1: It’s an immersive architectural visualization tool that lets potential buyers explore, interact with, and personalize their future homes in a real-time 3D setting.

Q2: How does this differ from traditional real estate walkthroughs?

A2: Unlike pre-recorded videos or static images, this platform is interactive and game-like. Users can roam freely, switch lighting settings, and explore different interior designs.

Q3: What benefits does this tool offer to homebuyers?

A3: It lets them virtually experience and personalize their future space, helping them make better-informed decisions and feel more confident in their investment.

Q4: What are KULx Studio’s key offerings for real estate?

A4: Their services include real-time 3D visualization, interactive digital twins, personalized virtual experiences, and high-quality renderings.

Q5: What defines KULx Studio’s design approach?

A5: At its core, KULx focuses on designing for the individual. Every project is bespoke, crafted to evoke emotion, tell a story, and serve a strategic purpose.