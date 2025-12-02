Lava Agni 4 5G Review: Is This the Best Budget 5G Phone in 2025?

I have spent the last ten days using the Lava Agni 4 5G as my primary device. Lava has been trying to carve a niche for itself in the Indian market, often competing with giants like Realme, POCO, and Motorola. With the Agni 4, the company seems to be targeting the performance enthusiast who also cares about build quality.

The unit I am testing is the Lunar Mist color variant with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. It costs ₹24,998. This price point is extremely competitive, often called the “mid-range flagship” territory. My time with this phone has been a mix of pleasant surprises regarding hardware and some curiosity regarding their new software direction.

Key Takeaways

Premium Build: The phone switches to a full metal body construction which is very rare in the sub-25K segment.

Performance Jump: The MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor scores over 1.4 million on Antutu, handling heavy gaming easily.

Display Quality: The 1.5K AMOLED panel is sharp, though brightness struggles slightly under direct Delhi noon sun.

Storage Speed: The inclusion of UFS 4.0 storage makes app opening times significantly faster than competitors using UFS 3.1.

Camera Capabilities: It supports 4K recording at 60fps, a feature usually reserved for much more expensive phones.

Design and Build Quality

The first thing I noticed when I took the Agni 4 out of the box was the temperature. It felt cold. That is because Lava has opted for a metal body. In a market flooded with plastic backs and polycarbonate frames, holding a metal phone feels reassuring. It brings back memories of the sturdy build quality we used to see a few years ago.

The Lunar Mist color is subtle. It is not flashy or glittery like some of the gradient finishes we see on Chinese counterparts. It has a matte finish that resists fingerprints well. I tried using the phone without a case for three days. It is slippery. The metal offers zero grip. If you have dry hands, this phone will slide right out. I strongly suggest using the case provided in the box.

The camera module on the back is significant but not obnoxious. It does not wobble too much when placed on a table. The buttons have a satisfying click to them, which again speaks to the better manufacturing tolerances Lava is using now.

Display and Visual Experience

Lava has equipped this device with a 1.5K AMOLED display. On paper, 1.5K resolution is higher than the standard 1080p panels we usually get at this price. In real-world usage, the text looks incredibly sharp. I spent hours reading legal PDFs and articles on this screen, and the clarity is excellent.

I watched several episodes of Stranger Things to test the contrast. The blacks are deep, typical of AMOLED panels. The colors are punchy but not oversaturated. You can tweak the color profile in the settings if you prefer a more natural tone.

However, I did face an issue with outdoor visibility. While the display is bright enough for overcast days or indoor use, using it under direct sunlight required me to squint a bit. It is usable, but it does not get as searingly bright as some competitors claiming 2000 nits peak brightness.

Performance and Gaming

This is where the Agni 4 tries to separate itself from the crowd. It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor. Lava claims an Antutu score of over 1.4 million. In my own testing, I consistently hit scores around the 1.38 million to 1.41 million mark, which verifies their claims.

To test this, I played Call of Duty: Mobile and BGMI. I set the graphics to the highest available settings. The phone handled 60fps gameplay without dropping frames. The metal body helps here too. It acts as a large heat sink. During a 45-minute session of BGMI, the back of the phone got warm, but the performance did not throttle. The heat dissipation is better than phones with glass or plastic backs.

The combination of LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage is the real hero here. UFS 4.0 is significantly faster than UFS 2.2 or 3.1 found in other phones in this bracket. Apps install almost instantly. Large files transfer quickly. The phone feels snappy and responsive to every touch.

Software and Vayu AI

The Agni 4 runs on a very clean version of Android but the only issue is that it still runs on Android 15 out of the box. Lava has kept the bloatware to a minimum. You do not get bombarded with notifications from obscure app stores or browser ads. This clean experience is a major selling point for me.

The new addition here is “Vayu AI.” I was skeptical about this at first, thinking it was just marketing jargon. Vayu AI seems to be a system-level optimization tool. It learns your usage patterns to manage battery and RAM.

I noticed that after three days, the phone started keeping my most-used apps like WhatsApp and Spotify open in the background longer, while aggressively killing apps I rarely use. Vayu AI also integrates into the camera, suggesting scene optimizations. It is not intrusive, but I would not call it a reason to buy the phone on its own. It works quietly in the background.

Camera Performance

The primary shooter is a 50MP sensor with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization). The presence of OIS is crucial for low-light shots and video stability.

Daylight Photography In good lighting, the Agni 4 takes detailed shots. The dynamic range is decent. It manages to keep details in the shadows without overexposing the sky. The shutter speed is fast. I took pictures of moving cars, and the blur was minimal.

Low Light Photography This is where mid-range phones usually fail. The Agni 4 does an acceptable job. The OIS helps you take longer exposure shots without shaking. The “Night Mode” brightens the scene but introduces some noise in the corners. It is good for social media but not for professional prints.

Video Recording The phone supports 4K at 60fps. This is rare at ₹24,998. Most phones cap out at 4K 30fps. The footage is smooth, thanks to the OIS. The colors in the video are stable, and the focus hunting is minimal. If you are a content creator looking for a budget device for reels or YouTube videos, this high framerate recording is a massive advantage.

Battery Life and Charging

The phone lasts a full day of heavy usage. My day starts at 7 AM and ends at 11 PM. With 5G data on constantly, about 4 hours of screen time, and some camera usage, I usually reached home with 15% battery left.

The charging speed is adequate. It is not the fastest in the industry-some competitors offer 120W charging-but it gets the job done. It takes about 45 to 50 minutes to go from 0 to 100%.

Connectivity and Audio

I tested the phone on the Jio 5G network in Delhi NCR. The reception was strong. I got consistent 5G speeds even inside my apartment where some other phones drop to 4G. The call quality is clear. The earpiece is loud enough to hear the other person even in a noisy market.

The stereo speakers are balanced. They get loud but lack bass. For watching YouTube videos, they are fine, but for music, I preferred using my Bluetooth headphones.

Lava Agni 4 5G Specifications

Display: 1.5K AMOLED Display

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8350 (4nm)

Antutu Score: 1.4 Million+

RAM: 8 GB LPDDR5X

Storage: 256 GB UFS 4.0

Rear Camera: 50MP Main with OIS

Video Recording: Up to 4K at 60fps

Build Material: Metal Body

Color Tested: Lunar Mist (Also available in Phantom Black)

Software Features: Vayu AI

Price: ₹24,998

Verdict

The Lava Agni 4 5G is a serious statement from the Indian manufacturer. It does not just compete on patriotism; it competes on specs and performance. At ₹24,998, getting a Dimensity 8350 processor, a metal body, and UFS 4.0 storage is a value-for-money proposition that is hard to ignore.

This phone is ideal for gamers and power users who are on a budget. It handles tasks fast and stays cool. If your priority is the absolute best display brightness or a top-tier zoom camera, you might look elsewhere. But for the general user who wants a fast, reliable, and well-built phone, the Agni 4 is a strong recommendation. It feels like a phone that will last you three to four years without slowing down.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: Does the Lava Agni 4 5G have a curved display?

A1: No, the Agni 4 features a flat AMOLED display, which many gamers prefer as it prevents accidental touches.

Q2: Does the phone heat up while gaming?

A2: The metal body does get warm because it dissipates heat away from the processor. This is normal behavior and helps maintain sustained performance during long gaming sessions.

Q3: What is the benefit of UFS 4.0 storage?

A3: UFS 4.0 reads and writes data much faster than older versions. This results in faster app loading times, quicker file transfers, and a generally smoother system feel.

Q4: Is the Lava Agni 4 waterproof?

A4: Lava has not officially advertised an IP rating for water resistance for this specific variant. You should keep it away from water and rain.

Q5: Does Vayu AI require an internet connection?

A5: Most of the Vayu AI optimizations happen on the device itself using the NPU of the processor, so it works offline for system tasks like battery management.

Q6: How is the after-sales service for Lava Agni 4?

A6: Lava offers a service called “Agni Mitra,” which provides doorstep service for Agni series customers. If your phone has a hardware issue, a technician visits your home to fix it or offer a replacement.