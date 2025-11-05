Lava Agni 4 Confirmed to Feature Aluminium Frame; Launching in India on November 20, 2025

Noida-based Lava Mobiles has officially confirmed that the Lava Agni 4 will launch in India on November 20, 2025, and the company is making one of the clearest statements about its ambitions with a material change. Unlike the Agni 3 5G, which used a plastic frame, the Agni 4 will ship with a premium aluminium frame. That is a notable shift and it signals Lava wants the Agni 4 to sit more comfortably in the upper mid-range bracket, competing on feel and durability as much as on specs.

Key takeaways

Launch Date: November 20, 2025 in India.

Frame material: Confirmed aluminium frame, replacing the Agni 3’s plastic frame.

Processor: Widely expected MediaTek Dimensity 8350, likely 4nm.

Storage: UFS 4.0 expected.

Display: Curved 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate.

Battery: Rumored 7,000mAh with fast charging (reports mention 66W or 80W).

Software: “Zero Bloatware” Android experience confirmed.

Service: Free Home Replacement service will be available.

Expected price: Around ₹25,000.

The teasers the company has put out focus heavily on hardware and a cleaner user experience. Lava is stressing two consistent messages: fewer unnecessary apps and stronger after-sales support. On the software front the company promises a “Zero Bloatware” Android experience, and it will continue offering its Free Home Replacement service, which gives owners doorstep replacement support under warranty. Those are small but important differentiators, especially for buyers who value a near-stock Android interface and quick service.

What we know about design and cameras

The official teasers on X show off the Agni 4’s redesign. The new aluminium frame is flat-edged, giving the handset a more refined, solid feel compared with its predecessor. The rear now hosts a pill-shaped camera island with a dual camera setup and a dual LED flash, which is a step back in camera count compared with the Agni 3’s triple-camera system. Also gone is the unusual secondary rear display that the Agni 3 had, so Lava seems to be opting for a cleaner, more conventional look.

A curious detail in the teasers is a new button on the right side, placed below the volume and power buttons. It looks like it could be a dedicated capture button or a customizable Action Key. If that ends up being true, photographers and power users might appreciate the convenience, though of course we will wait to see how Lava maps its functions.

Internal hardware and performance

Multiple reports point to the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 as the chipset inside the Agni 4, likely built on a 4nm node. Pair that with UFS 4.0 storage and you should expect faster app loading and smoother performance for demanding apps and gaming. The display is confirmed as a curved AMOLED panel, reportedly 6.78 inches with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate for fluid animations and smoother scrolling.

One of the stand-out rumored upgrades is battery capacity. Certification listings and various leaks suggest a massive 7,000mAh battery, which would be a significant bump from the Agni 3’s 5,000mAh cell. Fast charging is expected as well, with figures being floated around like 66W or 80W, though Lava has not confirmed the exact wattage yet. If the large battery and reasonably fast charging land together, the Agni 4 could deliver excellent real-world endurance for heavy users.

Software and after-sales

Lava is doubling down on a clean user experience. The “Zero Bloatware” promise means the phone should feel closer to stock Android, without the preloaded third-party apps or intrusive ads that some users dislike. This cleaner approach has been popular on previous Lava phones and may help the Agni 4 stand out for customers who prefer minimal software interference.

The brand’s Free Home Replacement service will continue to be offered for Agni 4 buyers. That means, in practice, if you run into qualifying hardware issues under warranty, Lava will arrange a replacement at your doorstep. For many buyers in India that kind of support is a real selling point.

Pricing and final thoughts

Early price expectations put the Agni 4 around ₹25,000. If Lava hits that price while delivering an aluminium frame, the Dimensity 8350, UFS 4.0, a curved 120Hz AMOLED, and a 7,000mAh battery, the phone could be a very compelling package in the mid-range segment. That said, some things remain to be confirmed, like the final charging wattage, camera sensors and tuning, and real-world software polish. Still, Lava appears to be making a deliberate push to offer a more premium proposition this time, and I think that could pay off if the execution is solid.

