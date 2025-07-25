Lava Blaze Dragon 5G with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 launched in India: Price, specifications and features

News

Indian smartphone brand Lava International has added a new device to its 5G lineup with the launch of the Lava Blaze Dragon 5G. This fresh entry into the budget 5G market brings a blend of performance, display quality, and affordability. It’s powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 System-on-Chip (SoC) and features a high-refresh-rate display, a combination that’s clearly aimed at users looking for solid everyday performance without stretching their budget. Priced to go up against rival brands in the sub ₹12,000 range, it’s shaping up to be a value-focused contender.

Key Takeaways

  • Price: Starts at ₹10,999 for the base model.
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, built on a 4nm process.
  • Display: 6.78-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
  • Camera: 50-megapixel main rear camera.
  • Battery: 5000mAh with 33W fast charging support.
  • Software: Ships with Android 14 out of the box.

Price and Availability

The Blaze Dragon 5G comes in two memory configurations. The entry-level version offers 6GB RAM with 128GB of internal storage, priced at ₹10,999. The more equipped version with 8GB RAM and the same 128GB storage is priced slightly higher at ₹11,999. Both versions will be up for grabs starting August 1, 2025, through Lava’s official online store as well as major platforms like Amazon. Color options include Cosmic Black and Emerald Green.

Specifications and Features

At the front and center is a 6.78-inch Full HD+ display, boasting a 2460 x 1080 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It’s a nice touch at this price point and should make everything from browsing to gaming feel smoother.

Powering the phone is the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset. This octa-core processor, built on a 4nm architecture, is meant to deliver a decent blend of performance and battery efficiency. The phone is available with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. If that’s not enough, there’s also support for microSD expansion.

On the camera front, the Blaze Dragon 5G offers a dual-lens setup with a 50-megapixel primary shooter. For selfies or video chats, you get an 8-megapixel camera tucked in at the front.

A 5000mAh battery powers the device, and it supports 33W fast charging, which is genuinely useful in a budget phone, not every competitor includes that. Software-wise, it runs Android 14 with a near-stock interface, so you’re likely to avoid the usual bloatware many other phones come loaded with.

Security is handled by a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. As for connectivity, it covers the essentials and more: 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Type-C, and even a 3.5mm headphone jack, which is slowly becoming rare but still appreciated by many users.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1. What is the price of the Lava Blaze Dragon 5G?

A1. The Lava Blaze Dragon 5G starts at ₹10,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model and costs ₹11,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Q2. What processor does the Lava Blaze Dragon 5G use?

A2. The phone is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, an entry-level 5G chipset.

Q3. Is the Lava Blaze Dragon 5G good for gaming?

A3. With the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor and a 120Hz display, the phone can handle casual gaming and some popular titles at moderate graphic settings. It is designed for balanced performance rather than as a dedicated gaming phone.

Q4. Does the Lava Blaze Dragon 5G come with a charger in the box?

A4. Yes, Lava typically includes the charging adapter and a USB cable in the retail box.

Q5. What are the main competitors of the Lava Blaze Dragon 5G?

A5. The Lava Blaze Dragon 5G competes with other budget 5G smartphones in the Indian market, such as the Redmi 13C 5G, Poco M6 Pro 5G, and models from Realme and Samsung in a similar price range.

