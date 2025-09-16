Lava Play Ultra 5G Review: A Powerful Mid-Range Contender

In the competitive Indian smartphone market, finding a device that balances performance, features, and price is a difficult task. Lava, a brand with its roots in India, has been working to regain a strong presence by focusing on phones that offer a lot of features for a very reasonable price. The Lava Play Ultra 5G is one such device. It comes with a set of specifications that look very good on paper, especially for its price. I have spent a lot of time with the Lava Play Ultra 5G, using the 6+128 GB variant in the Arctic Frost color. I wanted to see if the phone lives up to its promise of providing a modern, reliable experience for Indian consumers.

Design and Build

The Lava Play Ultra 5G comes in a design that feels both familiar and modern. The Arctic Frost color on my unit is a clean, bright white that looks very elegant. The phone has a flat-frame design and is made of plastic. While it is not a premium material, the build quality feels solid. It does not feel cheap or flimsy. The phone has a distinctive camera module on the back that gives it a unique look. The camera lenses are arranged in a way that catches the eye and makes the phone stand out.

The phone feels comfortable to hold and use. The weight is well-balanced. It is also quite slim. Another positive point is the phone’s IP64 rating, which means it is resistant to dust and splashes. This is a very useful feature to have, especially in India where phones often get exposed to dust and rain. The display has a punch-hole cutout for the front camera, which is a modern design choice that looks better than the older notch designs.

Display and Visual Experience

The display is one of the biggest selling points of the Lava Play Ultra 5G. It features a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution. AMOLED screens are known for their deep blacks and vibrant colors, and this one is no different. Watching videos and movies on this screen is a good experience. The colors are punchy, and the contrast is great. The bezels around the screen are thin, which makes the screen feel more immersive.

The display’s 120Hz refresh rate is a major benefit. It makes scrolling through social media, navigating menus, and playing games feel smooth. The difference between a 60Hz screen and a 120Hz screen is very noticeable. The phone has a peak brightness of around 1000 nits, which is bright enough to use the phone comfortably outdoors, even under direct sunlight. For its price, the Lava Play Ultra 5G’s display is one of the best you can get. It is a big reason to consider this phone.

Performance and Software

The Lava Play Ultra 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. This is a processor that handles daily tasks with ease. I used the phone for all my everyday activities like browsing the web, checking emails, using social media, and making calls. The phone felt fast and responsive. I did not face any lag or stuttering during normal use.

When it comes to gaming, the Dimensity 7300 chipset holds up well. I played some popular games, and the phone was able to run them at high graphics settings with good frame rates. Though the phone gets hot after long gaming sessions. This makes the Lava Play Ultra 5G a very good option for casual and even moderate gamers. The 6 GB of RAM on my unit was enough for basic multitasking, and the phone also supports virtual RAM to give it a boost when needed. The 128 GB of UFS 3.1 storage is also very fast, which helps in quick app opening and loading times.

The software on the Lava Play Ultra 5G is the stock Android with some customizations only. It runs on a very clean version of Android 15 with a minimal number of pre-installed apps. This provides a very clean user interface that is easy to use and does not feel cluttered. This is a big advantage over many competitors who fill their phones with bloatware. The company has also promised software updates, which is an important consideration for long-term use.

Camera Performance

The Lava Play Ultra 5G has a dual camera setup on the back. The main camera is a 64MP sensor with a Sony IMX682 sensor. The second camera is a 5MP macro lens. I took a number of photos in different conditions.

In good lighting conditions or in day light, the 64MP main camera takes detailed and sharp photos. The colors are accurate, and the images are decent for sharing on social media. The camera also performs well in portrait mode, but edge detection is a hit or a miss.

However, the camera has some limitations. There is no Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), which means you have to hold the phone very steady to get a blur-free shot, especially in low light. In low-light conditions, the camera’s performance drops, and photos can look noisy and soft. The 5MP macro lens is a good addition for close-up shots, but its use is limited for most people. The 13MP front camera takes good selfies that are clear and have good color. For video, the phone can record up to 4K at 30fps, which is a good feature for this price.

Battery Life and Charging

The Lava Play Ultra 5G is equipped with a 5000mAh battery, which is a standard capacity in this price range. I could easily get through a full day of use, even with heavy tasks like gaming and video streaming. The phone can last for over a day with light to moderate use. The battery performance is reliable.

For charging, the phone comes with 33W fast charging support. The charger is included in the box. This is a good charging speed that can take the phone from 0 to 100% in a little over an hour. This reduces the time you need to keep the phone plugged in, which is a great benefit for busy people. The combination of a large battery and good charging speed makes the phone a good choice for people who are always on the move.

Audio and Connectivity

The Lava Play Ultra 5G has dual stereo speakers. This is a feature that many other phones in this price range do not offer. The sound from the speakers is loud and clear. It provides a good audio experience for watching videos and listening to music. The phone also has a 3.5mm headphone jack, which is a welcome feature for users who prefer wired headphones. The phone supports 5G connectivity and all the necessary network bands for India. I had no problems with call quality or data speeds. The in-display fingerprint sensor is fast and accurate.

Key Product Specifications

Display: 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 1080 x 2400 pixels, 120Hz Refresh Rate

6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 1080 x 2400 pixels, 120Hz Refresh Rate Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300

MediaTek Dimensity 7300 RAM and Storage: 6+128 GB, 8+128 GB; expandable with a microSD card

6+128 GB, 8+128 GB; expandable with a microSD card Rear Cameras: 64MP (Primary, Sony IMX682), 5MP (Macro)

64MP (Primary, Sony IMX682), 5MP (Macro) Front Camera: 13MP

13MP Video Recording: Up to 4K at 30fps

Up to 4K at 30fps Battery: 5000mAh

5000mAh Charging: 33W Fast Charging (Charger included in box)

33W Fast Charging (Charger included in box) Operating System: Android 15

Android 15 Colors: Arctic Frost, Arctic Slate

Arctic Frost, Arctic Slate Price in India: Rs. 14,998 for 6+128 GB, Rs. 16,498 for 8+128 GB

Verdict

The Lava Play Ultra 5G is a very good phone that proves Lava is serious about competing in the mid-range market. It does not try to impress with gimmicks. Instead, it focuses on the things that matter most to a user. The combination of a powerful Dimensity 7300 processor and a smooth 120Hz AMOLED display makes the phone a very strong contender. It feels fast, the screen looks great, and the clean software is a major relief from the cluttered software on many other phones.

While it has a few drawbacks, like the lack of OIS on the camera and its average low-light performance, these are acceptable trade-offs for the price. The phone’s overall performance, its long battery life, and the inclusion of features like stereo speakers and a fast charger make it a complete package. For a user who wants a dependable phone for everyday use, gaming, and media consumption, the Lava Play Ultra 5G is a very good choice. It is a phone that provides great value for its price and is a strong option to consider.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Is the Lava Play Ultra 5G good for gaming?

A: Yes, the phone’s MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor is powerful enough to handle popular games at high settings with good frame rates.

Q: Does the Lava Play Ultra 5G have a good camera for taking photos?

A: The phone has a 64MP main camera that takes good photos in daylight. However, its low-light performance is average, and the lack of OIS means you have to hold it steady.

Q: What is the battery life of the Lava Play Ultra 5G?

A: The phone has a 5000mAh battery that provides a full day of use on a single charge. It also supports 33W fast charging.

Q: Does the Lava Play Ultra 5G have a headphone jack?

A: Yes, the phone has a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Q: Does the Lava Play Ultra 5G have a clean software experience?

A: Yes, the phone runs on a clean version of Android 15 with very few pre-installed apps.