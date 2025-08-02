Lava Shark 5G Review: An Affordable 5G Smartphone for the Indian User

Having spent considerable time testing smartphones across various price points, I recently got hands-on with the Lava Shark 5G. This particular model, the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant in Stellar Blue, enters India’s competitive budget segment at just INR 7,999. Lava, a homegrown brand, seems determined to deliver 5G connectivity and practical features without pushing up the price, making it a noteworthy contender for the cost-conscious buyer.

Key Takeaways:

Offers 5G connectivity for just INR 7,999.

Sports a 6.75-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals.

Powered by the Unisoc T765 processor, suitable for everyday tasks and casual gaming.

Near-stock Android 15 ensures a clean, bloatware-free experience.

Packs a 5000mAh battery for dependable all-day usage. 10W charger included in the box.

Comes with a 13MP main camera, decent for daylight shots.

IP54 rating adds durability with dust and splash resistance.

Design and Build

Unboxing the Lava Shark 5G in Stellar Blue left a good first impression. The color finish looks quite sleek, lending it a surprisingly premium vibe despite the affordable pricing. While the plastic unibody isn’t out of the ordinary for this segment, the build feels solid. The flat-edge design not only looks contemporary but also offers a reassuring grip. That said, the glossy back panel does tend to attract fingerprints fairly quickly, so having a microfiber cloth nearby might be handy.

The IP54 rating is worth highlighting here! A welcome touch that suggests Lava is paying attention to real-world usability. Whether it’s dust from your commute or the occasional splash of water, this bit of added protection can come in surprisingly useful.

Display

The phone is equipped with a 6.75-inch HD+ IPS LCD display, offering a 720 x 1600 resolution. No, it’s not a Full HD+ or AMOLED panel, but at this price, the inclusion of a 90Hz refresh rate really does elevate everyday interactions. Scrolling through Instagram, reading the news, or swiping through menus feels quicker and more responsive than you’d expect.

Indoors, the screen performs adequately with decent sharpness and brightness. Under direct sunlight, however, visibility takes a bit of a hit, a fairly common issue in budget IPS LCD panels. The display also includes useful features like an eye comfort mode, which cuts down on blue light, making late-night reading sessions a bit easier on the eyes.

Performance

At the heart of the Lava Shark 5G lies the Unisoc T765, an octa-core chipset built on a 6nm process. Paired with 4GB RAM and an additional 4GB virtual RAM, the phone handles basic multitasking well. Switching between apps, scrolling social media, and managing emails feels mostly snappy and smooth.

Casual games like Ludo or Subway Surfers run just fine. However, titles like BGMI or Call of Duty: Mobile will demand lower settings to be playable. During longer gaming sessions, the phone does warm up a bit, and we observed some throttling with performance dropping to about 48% in our stress test. The temperature bump about 5.6°C over 90 minutes was manageable though, indicating decent thermal control for its class.

Software

Clean and Refreshing Running Android 15 in a near-stock configuration, the Lava Shark 5G delivers a very clean software experience. There’s almost no bloatware to speak of, just a few essential apps including Lava Care. This kind of minimalism can be a breath of fresh air for users tired of overly customized UIs and app clutter.

The interface is intuitive, snappy, and easy to get around. Lava has also committed to two years of quarterly security updates, which is quite commendable in this price segment. If you value a clean, responsive experience without the fuss, this might just hit the sweet spot.

Camera

The camera setup includes a 13MP main sensor accompanied by an AI lens, and a 5MP front shooter. In daylight and well-lit scenarios, the main sensor captures images that are decent for social media. Colors come out fairly natural, and detail retention is acceptable.

But things shift quickly in poor lighting. Low-light photos show noticeable noise, and dynamic range takes a hit. Even the dedicated Night Mode, while helpful, doesn’t quite salvage details to an impressive degree. The front camera does the job for video calls and selfies, as long as lighting is adequate.

The camera app is straightforward and includes modes like Portrait, Time-lapse, Panorama, and Slow Motion. There’s also support for 4K video at 30fps, which is a pleasant surprise at this price. Still, video quality mirrors the limitations seen in photography, good enough for casual users, but nothing more.

Battery Life and Charging

With its 5000mAh battery, the Lava Shark 5G easily gets through a full day of moderate use. Social media, streaming, messaging, and even a bit of gaming don’t seem to faze it. Light users might even see it stretch into the next day.

Now for the caveat, charging. Though the phone supports 18W fast charging, only a 10W charger is included in the box. Charging from empty takes a little over two hours with the bundled adapter. If faster charging is important, consider investing in an 18W charger separately. The phone also features Adaptive Battery settings to optimize usage further.

Connectivity and Extras

As its name promises, the Lava Shark 5G is 5G-ready, supporting both SA and NSA bands. It features dual 5G SIM slots, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS with A-GPS. There’s also a 3.5mm headphone jack, which many users will appreciate.

Charging and data transfer is handled via a USB Type-C port. The side-mounted fingerprint sensor works reliably and quickly, and face unlock is also available. A range of standard sensors are onboard, including ambient light, proximity, and an accelerometer.

Lava’s Free Service@Home is an interesting addition, offering doorstep assistance for servicing. It’s not something you see often in this price band and could be a genuine differentiator for after-sales support.

Key Specifications

Variant: 4GB RAM + 64GB Internal Storage

Colour: Stellar Blue

Price in India: INR 7,999

Display: 6.75-inch HD+ (720 x 1600) IPS LCD, 90Hz Refresh Rate

Processor: Unisoc T765 Octa-core (6nm)

RAM: 4GB LPDDR4X (+4GB Virtual RAM)

Storage: 64GB (expandable up to 1TB)

OS: Android 15 (Near-stock)

Rear Camera: 13MP Primary + AI Lens

Front Camera: 5MP

Battery: 5000mAh

Charging: 18W Fast Charging Support (10W charger included)

Connectivity: Dual 5G SIM, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 3.5mm jack, USB Type-C

Security: Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor, Face Unlock

Durability: IP54 Dust and Splash Resistant

Dimensions: 168.04 x 77.8 x 8.2mm

Weight: 200g

Verdict

The Lava Shark 5G stands out in the budget space by offering a thoughtful mix of essentials and modernity. For INR 7,999, you’re getting reliable 5G connectivity, clean software, and solid day-to-day performance. While it doesn’t excel at everything, particularly gaming and low-light photography, it delivers where it counts for a typical user.

It feels purpose-built for students, first-time smartphone buyers, or anyone after a capable backup device. If you’re looking for a no-nonsense smartphone that just works, without the frills but with the essentials nailed down, the Lava Shark 5G is well worth considering. Lava seems to have hit a sweet spot here, addressing the Indian market with genuine intent.

Official Website.

FAQs

Q1: Is the Lava Shark 5G good for gaming?

A1: The Lava Shark 5G is suitable for casual games like Candy Crush or Ludo. For graphically demanding games like BGMI or Call of Duty: Mobile, you will need to lower the graphics settings, and you might experience occasional frame drops.

Q2: Does the Lava Shark 5G support fast charging?

A2: The Lava Shark 5G supports 18W fast charging, but it comes with a 10W charger in the box. To experience faster charging, you would need to purchase an 18W charger separately.

Q3: Is the Lava Shark 5G water resistant?

A3: Yes, the Lava Shark 5G has an IP54 rating, which means it is resistant to dust and splashes of water. It is not designed for submersion in water.

Q4: What Android version does the Lava Shark 5G run on?

A4: The Lava Shark 5G runs on Android 15 out of the box, offering a near-stock Android experience with minimal bloatware.

Q5: Can I expand the storage on the Lava Shark 5G?

A5: Yes, the Lava Shark 5G comes with 64GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card using a dedicated slot.

Q6: What kind of display does the Lava Shark 5G have?

A6: The Lava Shark 5G features a 6.75-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Q7: Does the Lava Shark 5G come with a charger and other accessories in the box?

A7: Yes, the Lava Shark 5G includes a 10W charger, a USB Type-C cable, a back cover, and a SIM ejector pin in the box. It also has a pre-applied screen protector.