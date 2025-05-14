Leather Luxury on a Budget? Truke’s New Buds Mega 9 Might Just Surprise You!

Ever felt that premium look and feel always comes with a hefty price tag? Well, Truke might just have flipped the script with their brand new Mega Series, kicking off with the stunning Buds Mega 9. Sporting a premium leather finish on the charging case, these earbuds definitely catch the eye. And the best part? They’re launching at a special price of just ₹1299!

For those quick on the draw, Truke is offering an even sweeter deal. On May 20th, the first day of sale on Amazon.in, Flipkart, and Truke.in, you can snag the Mega 9 for a mere ₹999 – but only for the first three hours! After that, the price will revert to the still-attractive ₹1299.

But these buds aren’t just about looks. Truke has packed in some impressive tech under that stylish exterior. Imagine sound that wraps around you – that’s what the 24-bit Spatial Audio promises. Coupled with 13mm Titanium Drivers and Hi-Fi DSP, your music should sound richer and more detailed than ever.

Juggling between your phone and laptop? The dual pairing functionality is a game-changer. Connect to two devices simultaneously and switch between them with a simple tap. No more fumbling in Bluetooth settings!

Pankaj Upadhyay, the Founder and CEO of Truke, seems pretty excited about this launch. He highlighted their commitment to bringing “accessible innovation” to everyone, blending style, features, and value with a strong “Make in India” push.

Let’s talk about staying powered up. Each earbud houses a 40mAh battery, and the charging case packs a 400mAh punch. This translates to a whopping 70 hours of total playtime, with up to 10 hours on a single charge. And when you finally run out of juice, the Type-C fast charging will get you back in the groove quickly.

Connectivity should be a breeze thanks to the 1-step instant pairing. Open the case, and you’re instantly connected. Plus, the dual connectivity support makes switching between devices seamless with just four taps on the earbud.

For crystal-clear calls, even when life gets noisy, the Buds Mega 9 features PureVoice ENC Technology with four MEMS microphones. And gamers, listen up! The dedicated low latency gaming mode with just 40ms latency promises a lag-free and immersive gaming experience.

Truke seems to be making a strong play in the affordable gaming TWS segment, offering premium features and design without breaking the bank. They’re even backing their product with a 12-month warranty and a wide service network across India.

So, if you’re looking for earbuds that not only sound good but also look the part, and won’t empty your wallet, the Truke Buds Mega 9 might just be worth keeping an eye on come May 20th! That early bird ₹999 price is definitely tempting!