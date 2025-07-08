Lenovo Kicks Off Nationwide Hunt for India’s Top Gamer with Mythpat

Lenovo is on the hunt for India’s next breakout gaming sensation with the launch of “India’s Top Gamer ft. Mythpat,” a nationwide PC gaming tournament that blends competitive thrill with community buzz. The initiative is a collaborative effort with Intel and well-known gaming creator Mithilesh Patankar, better known as Mythpat. And really, it’s not just about winning; it’s about giving aspiring gamers a real platform to show what they’re capable of.

The tournament spans both online and offline formats and is set to unfold across six major cities. With a substantial prize pool of ₹12 lakhs up for grabs, participants have more than just bragging rights to aim for. The grand prize? The title of “India’s Top Gamer” along with a full-blown Lenovo Legion gaming setup that most gamers would probably dream of.

Registrations are officially open and will remain so until July 18, 2025. If you’re considering signing up, don’t wait too long—slots are limited and interest is, unsurprisingly, high.

Announced on July 8, the tournament is more than a marketing play. It’s a full-fledged campaign to tap into India’s rapidly evolving gaming culture. Players will battle it out across various PC titles, and Mythpat will not only serve as the face of the tournament but will also host an interactive in-game treasure hunt with the finalists. That bit alone could be a big draw for his millions of fans.

What’s especially interesting is how Lenovo has structured this competition. By combining digital engagement with physical events at Lenovo Exclusive Stores and partner gaming cafes, they’re reaching gamers from all walks of life—from the casual weekend player to the hardcore daily grinder.

Chandrika Jain, Lenovo India’s Director of Marketing, emphasized that the brand wants to nurture India’s growing gaming community. She pointed out that gaming is more than a pastime for Gen Z—it’s a mode of expression, connection, and even ambition. According to her, this initiative is Lenovo’s way of encouraging that journey, spotlighting the next generation of gaming talent.

Backing this effort is the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i, powered by Intel Core Ultra processors. This machine isn’t just flash; it includes serious tech like ColdFront Vapor with integrated HyperChamber cooling and smart performance tuning via Lenovo AI Engine+. In a way, the laptop itself is part of the prize.

Mythpat also weighed in, sharing his enthusiasm about partnering with Lenovo as a brand ambassador. He sees the tournament as a powerful new platform—something that brings together casual gamers and would-be pros, leveling the playing field in a way that feels refreshingly inclusive.

Central to the event’s coordination is the Lenovo Legion India Discord server, which acts as the main hub for everything tournament-related. From game rules to registration links and schedule updates, it’s the go-to place for participants to stay in the loop.

FAQs

Q1: What is “India’s Top Gamer ft. Mythpat”?

A1: It’s a national PC gaming tournament by Lenovo, in collaboration with Intel and Mythpat, aiming to spotlight emerging gaming talent in India.

Q2: How can I register for the tournament?

A2: Registration details and links are available through the Lenovo Legion India Discord server.

Q3: When do registrations close?

A3: Registrations will close on July 18, 2025.

Q4: What’s the prize for the winner?

A4: The winner earns the title of “India’s Top Gamer” and receives a complete Lenovo Legion gaming setup.

Q5: How much is the total prize pool?

A5: The total prize pool is ₹12 lakhs, distributed across the tournament stages.