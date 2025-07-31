Lenovo Launches 34 inch Legion Pro Curved OLED Gaming Monitor in India

Lenovo has just introduced the Legion Pro 34WD-10 OLED gaming monitor in India, and it’s clearly designed with both gamers and creative professionals in mind. At ₹1,09,990, it doesn’t come cheap but with its ultra-wide curved OLED display and a packed spec sheet, it seems to be aiming for a premium audience looking for performance and polish.

The display is really the heart of this product, a 34-inch UWQHD OLED panel with a pronounced 800R curvature. That curve is unusually deep compared to typical monitors, and it’s meant to draw you right into the action by wrapping the visuals around your peripheral vision. Whether you’re gaming or editing video, the immersion is hard to miss.

Color reproduction is another major focus. With 10-bit color depth, 99.3% DCI-P3 coverage, and a Delta E of less than 2, it’s not just bright and punchy, it’s calibrated to be highly accurate. It also comes with DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification, which means better contrast and deeper blacks. In practice, darker scenes should look more realistic and detailed.

The fast 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time promise smooth gameplay, particularly in high-speed titles. Ashish Sikka, Director and Category Head at Lenovo India, noted that the Legion Pro 34WD-10 is built to fuse style and speed, pointing to its curvature, OLED tech, and vivid color rendering.

To keep visuals smooth and free of tearing, it supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. There’s also Smart Image Game Mode, which uses AI to adjust display settings automatically based on game genres, a helpful touch, especially if you’re not into tweaking things manually.

Ports are plentiful, including a USB-C with 140W power delivery, enough to charge even power-hungry laptops, plus HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, multiple USB 3.2 ports, and even an RJ45 Ethernet jack. For those managing dual systems, a built-in KVM switch allows one keyboard and mouse to control two computers seamlessly.

Sound is handled by a pair of 5W speakers enhanced with Smart Amp tech. While probably not a substitute for dedicated audio gear, it’s good enough for general use or casual gaming.

Lenovo also paid attention to comfort and eye health. The monitor is TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe 2.0 certified and features the company’s Natural Low Blue Light tech, designed to minimize eye strain during extended sessions. The stand is fully adjustable, height, tilt, and swivelso you can set it up to suit your space and posture.

The Legion Pro 34WD-10 OLED monitor is available now on Lenovo’s official website, in Lenovo Exclusive Stores, and through select online retailers.

