Lenovo Launches 'Damn the Odds' Campaign Featuring Jasprit Bumrah and Mythpat

Lenovo, the global tech giant, just rolled out its latest campaign called “Damn the Odds” in India. It stars India’s celebrated cricketer, Jasprit Bumrah, alongside popular gaming creator Mythpat, whose real name is Mithilesh Patankar. By choosing these two individuals, Lenovo isn’t just adding some famous faces—it’s clearly aiming to build deeper ties with India’s growing Gen Z audience, especially those into gaming, creating content, or just chasing success in unique ways.

Key Takeaways:

Lenovo launched the “Damn the Odds” campaign in India.

Jasprit Bumrah and Mythpat are the new brand ambassadors for Lenovo.

The campaign targets Gen Z, emphasizing performance under pressure with AI-powered technology.

Campaign films feature Bumrah using AI for cricket training and Mythpat’s journey as a digital creator.

Lenovo aims to strengthen its position in India’s AI PC and gaming markets.

This campaign puts a spotlight on how the new generation tackles pressure, emphasizing that with the right technology, especially AI-powered tools, performance can soar. Lenovo positions its products not merely as tech, but as critical performance boosters.

The campaign itself brings this idea to life vividly. For instance, in one film, Bumrah is seen training in an AI-powered lab that breaks down everything from his wrist movement to ball trajectory. Lenovo’s AI Now platform dives deep into these tiny details, using simulations and instant comparisons to suggest improvements. It paints a clear picture of how smart insights from AI can translate directly to better performance in real-life situations.

Bumrah’s journey itself is pretty remarkable. Growing up in Ahmedabad, he’s become the only bowler ranked number one across all cricket formats. He didn’t just follow traditional paths—his unique bowling action, discipline, and smart use of technology really changed the game. It’s not just about practice; tech helped him understand his strengths, refine his moves, and even build endurance over time.

Mythpat’s story, on the other hand, isn’t exactly traditional either. From an engineering intern to a YouTube celebrity, his rise is quite inspiring. Mixing tech expertise with humor, he’s attracted a massive community of around 16 million followers and was even the first Indian nominated twice at the Streamy Awards. Honestly, he didn’t just switch careers—he practically created his own lane.

Chandrika Jain, Director of Marketing at Lenovo India, mentioned that Lenovo is committed to backing India’s energetic Gen Z community, including hardcore gamers and passionate creators. She sees the campaign as celebrating those who work hard and smartly use tech to speed up their progress.

Bumrah, represented by RISE Worldwide, also shared his views on tech. He pointed out how technology is now essential in modern cricket, helping players analyze tiny movements, spot weaknesses, and sharpen their instincts. Bumrah specifically appreciated Lenovo’s AI-powered approach because it feels tailored to the way he thinks, trains, and performs.

With “Damn the Odds,” Lenovo clearly aims to expand its presence and strengthen leadership in India’s rapidly growing AI PC and gaming market, particularly among Gen Z users. It’s part of a broader global push by Lenovo, known for past collaborations with FIFA, Formula 1, MotoGP, and now increasingly with cricket and gaming in India.

Lenovo itself is a tech heavyweight with annual revenues of around $69 billion, ranked #248 on the Fortune Global 500. Serving millions worldwide across 180 markets, Lenovo offers a broad range of AI-driven products, software, and solutions. It trades publicly as Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY).

