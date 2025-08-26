Lenovo Launches Legion Gen 10 Gaming Laptops in India with RTX 5090 GPU

Lenovo has introduced its latest Legion Gen 10 series of gaming laptops in India at a launch event held at the Taj Palace in Delhi. The lineup brings four new models: the Legion Pro 7i, Legion Pro 5i, Legion 7i, and Legion 5i. These machines are built with the newest processors from Intel and powerful GPUs from NVIDIA, aiming squarely at gamers and creative professionals who expect top-tier performance. The flagship Legion Pro 7i is already available to purchase.

Key Takeaways

New Models : Lenovo has announced the Legion Pro 7i, Legion Pro 5i, Legion 7i, and Legion 5i for the Indian market.

: Lenovo has announced the Legion Pro 7i, Legion Pro 5i, Legion 7i, and Legion 5i for the Indian market. Top Specifications : The Legion Pro 7i features up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 GPU with 24GB of graphics memory.

: The Legion Pro 7i features up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 GPU with 24GB of graphics memory. Advanced Features : AI chips for intelligent performance tuning, PureSight OLED displays with refresh rates up to 240Hz, and Lenovo’s ColdFront Vapor HyperChamber cooling system.

: AI chips for intelligent performance tuning, PureSight OLED displays with refresh rates up to 240Hz, and Lenovo’s ColdFront Vapor HyperChamber cooling system. Price and Availability: The Legion Pro 7i is already on sale starting at ₹2,49,990 through Lenovo’s official website. The other models will follow soon.

Performance and Hardware

The Legion Pro 7i is the centerpiece of this launch. It runs on the Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor combined with NVIDIA’s latest RTX 5090 graphics card, offering a generous 24GB of VRAM. This combination makes the laptop more than capable of handling the newest AAA games while also being a strong option for video editing, 3D design, and other resource-heavy creative work.

To manage the power between its components, Lenovo has included its LA3 and LA1 AI chips. These chips distribute resources between the CPU and GPU automatically, helping maintain smooth frame rates and responsive performance even during demanding tasks. Unlike traditional manual settings, this system works in the background, which should appeal to users who prefer a seamless experience.

The other models in the series, including the Legion 7i, Pro 5i, and 5i, may vary in specifications but are designed with the same focus on delivering reliable performance for gaming and content creation.

Ashish Sikka, Director and Category Head at Lenovo India, explained that the new laptops are meant to provide users with “a feeling of complete control through instant responsiveness and immersive visuals.”

Display and Cooling Technology

The new Legion Gen 10 laptops come equipped with Lenovo’s PureSight OLED displays. These panels can reach refresh rates of up to 240Hz, offering fluid motion for both gamers and creative users. They also carry the TrueBlack 1000 certification, which ensures deep black levels, sharp contrast, and reduced motion blur. This makes them particularly effective for fast-paced games where clarity can make all the difference.

Cooling is handled by the ColdFront Vapor HyperChamber system, which has been designed to support up to 250W of power. It allows the components to run at their full capacity while keeping fan noise at a lower level and maintaining a slimmer laptop profile. The overall design is built for durability while retaining the distinct Legion identity that gamers would expect.

Price and Availability in India

The Legion Pro 7i is already available in India at a starting price of ₹2,49,990, exclusively through Lenovo’s official website. Customers can also order customized versions depending on their requirements. Lenovo has not yet confirmed the release dates for the Legion Pro 5i, Legion 7i, and Legion 5i, but they are expected to launch soon both online and in Lenovo Exclusive Stores.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1. What are the main models in the new Lenovo Legion Gen 10 series?

A1. The new series includes the Legion Pro 7i, Legion Pro 5i, Legion 7i, and Legion 5i.

Q2. What is the starting price of the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i in India?

A2. The Legion Pro 7i starts at ₹2,49,990 in India.

Q3. What are the key specifications of the top-end Legion Pro 7i?

A3. The top-end Legion Pro 7i can be configured with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor and an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5090 GPU with 24GB of memory.

Q4. What is the new cooling system in these laptops?

A4. The laptops feature the Legion ColdFront Vapor HyperChamber cooling system, which is designed to manage up to 250W of power while keeping fan noise low.

Q5. Where can I buy the new Lenovo Legion laptops in India?

A5. The Legion Pro 7i is available exclusively on Lenovo.com. The other models will be available soon. Custom configurations can be ordered on the website or at Lenovo Exclusive Stores.