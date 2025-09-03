Lenovo Legion Becomes Official Gaming Partner for FIFAe Finals 2025

FIFAe has officially confirmed that Lenovo’s Legion gaming technology will serve as the official hardware for its top competition, the FIFAe Finals 2025. This partnership brings one of the world’s leading PC manufacturers into direct support of elite esports athletes and national teams with high-performance devices.

The finals are set to run from December 10 to 19 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event will feature three separate tournaments: the FIFAe World Cup featuring Rocket League, and two editions of the FIFAe World Cup featuring eFootball on both console and mobile platforms. The goal is to provide a consistent and fair competitive environment where outcomes depend entirely on player skill.

Key Takeaways

Lenovo’s Legion will be the official gaming technology provider for the FIFAe Finals 2025.

The event will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from December 10 to 19.

Competitions will include Rocket League, eFootball on console, and eFootball on mobile.

This partnership builds on Lenovo’s collaboration with FIFA for major events including the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Powering Esports with Legion Technology

Lenovo’s role as the official gaming provider is a significant move in the esports world. Players, presenters, and staff will all be using Legion Tower 7i desktops, along with Legion monitors, mice, keyboards, and accessories.

The Legion Tower 7i is known for its high performance, featuring the latest Intel Core Ultra processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs. With advanced cooling systems, it is built to handle the pressure of competitive gaming where even a small lag can change the course of a match. By standardizing the hardware, FIFAe ensures that all players compete on equal terms, without advantages tied to different setups.

The finals will bring together top national teams from around the globe, each chasing one of three world titles. Choosing a single hardware provider is common practice in top-tier esports, as it reinforces fairness and allows players to concentrate fully on gameplay.

A Wider Collaboration

This partnership is part of a broader relationship between Lenovo and FIFA. Lenovo is also an official technology partner for several upcoming football events, including the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, the FIFA World Cup 2026, and the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027.

For these events, Lenovo is supplying not just gaming systems but also smart devices, AI-driven solutions, and full-scale data center services. These technologies aim to enhance tournament operations, improve broadcasting, and create a stronger experience for fans worldwide.

At the FIFA World Cup 2026, which will be hosted across Canada, Mexico, and the United States, Lenovo’s technology will play a role in everything from advanced broadcasting to data analytics for teams. Together, these efforts show Lenovo’s commitment to supporting both traditional football and the growing esports sector.

The 2025 FIFAe season follows a record-breaking 2024, which drew the highest viewership numbers yet for a sports simulation event. Building on that success, FIFAe is expanding its global esports ecosystem.

This year’s competitions will feature a broader qualification system that gives more FIFA Member Associations the chance to compete at the highest level. It makes the tournaments more inclusive and opens the door to new talent from across the world.

The inclusion of Rocket League alongside eFootball reflects how FIFAe is adapting to changing gaming preferences, particularly among younger, digitally native audiences. The finals in Riyadh are shaping up to be not only a showcase of player skill but also of the technology powering the future of esports.

FAQs

Q: What is the FIFAe Finals 2025?

A: The FIFAe Finals 2025 is a global esports competition featuring national teams competing for world titles in football video games. It will be held from December 10 to 19 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Q: What games are part of the FIFAe Finals 2025?

A: The finals will host three separate tournaments: the FIFAe World Cup featuring Rocket League, the FIFAe World Cup featuring eFootball on console, and the FIFAe World Cup featuring eFootball on mobile.

Q: What kind of technology is Lenovo providing?

A: Lenovo is providing its Legion gaming desktops, monitors, keyboards, mice, and other accessories. The main desktop model mentioned is the Legion Tower 7i.

Q: What other events are part of the Lenovo and FIFA partnership?

A: The partnership also covers technology and infrastructure for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, the FIFA World Cup 2026, and the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027.