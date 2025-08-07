Lenovo’s LOQ Gaming Laptops Make Their India Debut with NVIDIA RTX 50 Series Graphics

Lenovo has quietly brought its latest LOQ gaming laptops to India, this time with NVIDIA’s new GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics cards. It feels like a leap into the future, yet somehow familiar, as these models target both gamers and creators. Prices kick off at ₹1,09,990. You can get configurations featuring up to an Intel Core i7‑14700HX or an AMD Ryzen 7 250‑series processor, paired with up to the RTX 5060 8 GB GPU.

There are a few standout points worth noting:

Graphics Power : These are among the first laptops in India to pack NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 50 Series, topped at RTX 5060 8 GB.

: These are among the first laptops in India to pack NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 50 Series, topped at RTX 5060 8 GB. Processor Options : Shoppers can pick between an Intel Core i7‑14700HX or an AMD Ryzen 7 250‑series chip.

: Shoppers can pick between an Intel Core i7‑14700HX or an AMD Ryzen 7 250‑series chip. Price & Where to Buy : Price starts at ₹1,09,990, and you can order them through Lenovo’s Indian website.

: Price starts at ₹1,09,990, and you can order them through Lenovo’s Indian website. Customization Available : Lenovo’s Custom‑to‑Order (CTO) option lets you choose your preferred CPU, GPU, RAM, and storage. Expect delivery within 15–20 days.

: Lenovo’s Custom‑to‑Order (CTO) option lets you choose your preferred CPU, GPU, RAM, and storage. Expect delivery within 15–20 days. Smart Power Management: Lenovo includes its LA1 AI chip, which dynamically assigns power to CPU or GPU depending on load to boost performance.

In terms of performance benefits, these laptops, when configured with up to 32 GB of RAM, sound set to deliver real firepower. Add a 165 Hz refresh‑rate display and Lenovo’s Hyperchamber cooling, and it seems they’ve thought through the gaming demands. That LA1 AI chip, routing watts to where they’re needed most, is a nice clever piece of silicon, kind of a brain inside an already powerful machine.

On the design side, Lenovo kept things bold yet understated. There’s a built‑in 5 MP webcam with a physical shutter (something we always appreciate for privacy) and a gaming‑ready keyboard with 1.6 mm key travel and 24‑zone RGB.

When it comes to the finer details:

Starting Price : ₹1,09,990.

: ₹1,09,990. Where to Buy : Lenovo India website.

: Lenovo India website. Customization : CTO configurations deliver in 15–20 days.

: CTO configurations deliver in 15–20 days. Warranty Options: You get a 1‑year onsite warranty plus 1‑year of Accidental Damage Protection (ADP). For ₹3,999 extra, you can extend that to 3 years of warranty, Premium Care, and ADP.

If you’re considering whether these are worth the wait, it’s a pretty compelling mix, new‑gen GPUs, smart cooling, and customizable specs. It definitely appeals both to the gamer who wants smooth frames and the creator who needs smooth workflows. Let me know if you’d like me to tweak tone, add some quotes, or shift the focus a bit, I’m more than happy to fine‑tune further.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q: What are the main processor options for the new Lenovo LOQ laptops?

A: You can configure the new LOQ laptops with up to an AMD Ryzen 7 250 or an Intel Core i7-14700HX processor.

Q: What is the starting price for the Lenovo LOQ with RTX 50 series?

A: The starting price is ₹1,09,990.

Q: What graphics card is featured in this series?

A: The new lineup features NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics, with configurations going up to the GeForce RTX 5060 with 8GB of discrete graphics.

Q: Does Lenovo offer customization for these laptops?

A: Yes, Lenovo offers Custom-to-Order (CTO) options on its website, allowing you to choose your preferred specifications before you buy.

Q: What kind of cooling system is used?

A: The laptops are equipped with Lenovo’s Hyperchamber cooling technology to manage temperatures during heavy use.

Q: What warranty is included with the purchase?

A: The laptops come with a 1-year onsite warranty and 1-year of Accidental Damage Protection (ADP) as standard. There is also an option to upgrade to a 3-year warranty, 3-year Premium Care, and 3-year ADP for ₹3,999.

Q: How long does delivery take for a custom order?

A: Customized orders are expected to be delivered within 15 to 20 days.