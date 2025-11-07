Lenskart Opens ‘B’ Smartglasses Platform to Indian Developers

Lenskart, India’s leading eyewear and tech-driven lifestyle brand, has announced a major step forward in the wearable tech space. The company is opening its upcoming AI Camera Smartglasses, known as B by Lenskart, to India’s developer ecosystem. This move signals Lenskart’s ambition to lead the creation of the country’s first comprehensive, full-stack wearables ecosystem.

By making its AI and camera technology accessible to third-party developers, Lenskart hopes to encourage collaboration across industries-ranging from food delivery and entertainment to health and fitness. The idea is to transform smartglasses from being just a cool accessory into something genuinely useful in daily life. The “B by Lenskart” smartglasses are expected to officially launch by the end of December 2025.

Key Takeaways

Platform Opening: Lenskart’s AI and camera tech for its upcoming B by Lenskart smartglasses is now open to Indian developers.

Launch Timeline: Product launch expected by December 2025.

Core Technology: Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 chipset with an AI assistant built on Gemini 2.5 Live.

Key Features: Hands-free UPI payments, live translation, hands-free photo and video capture, and well-being insights.

Hardware Focus: Lightweight and comfortable design at just 40 grams, around 20% lighter than comparable smartglasses.

Technology and Features

The B by Lenskart Smartglasses have been designed and engineered in India, blending style and functionality in a form meant for daily wear. Staying true to the company’s philosophy that “smartglasses are glasses first,” the design prioritizes comfort and usability. At just 40 grams, they’re impressively light-around a fifth lighter than most other models currently available.

At the core of the device lies the Qualcomm Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 chipset, a platform already used by several global augmented reality devices. It ensures smooth, responsive performance, whether users are recording, translating, or using voice commands.

The glasses also feature a built-in Sony camera that enables hands-free photo and video capture-ideal for creators or users who want to document life on the go without pulling out a phone.

But perhaps the most interesting part is the integrated AI assistant, powered by Gemini 2.5 Live. This system allows natural, conversational interactions, responding intelligently to voice commands. Beyond convenience, the AI adds real-world practicality: you can make hands-free UPI payments, get instant live translations, and even receive personalized well-being insights. It’s designed with Indian users in mind-especially those embracing the digital economy and multitasking lifestyles.

Building a Wearables Ecosystem

Opening up the B Smartglasses platform to developers isn’t just a one-off announcement-it’s a strategic step toward building what Lenskart calls a “full-stack wearables ecosystem.” The company’s approach integrates hardware, software, AI, and manufacturing, giving it full control over design, development, and distribution. This vertical integration is backed by Lenskart’s powerful omnichannel retail network and deep consumer insights drawn from years of eyewear data.

To reinforce its position in the Extended Reality (XR) and AI wearables domain, Lenskart has also been investing in Indian startups like Ajna Lens, which focuses on AR and VR innovation. These partnerships hint at a longer-term vision: building not just smartglasses, but an entire homegrown technology ecosystem for the next generation of connected eyewear.

The global smartglasses market, according to analysts, is expected to reach a value of USD 4-5 billion by 2030, growing at an annual rate of nearly 30%. With India’s digital economy booming and features like hands-free UPI payments uniquely tailored to local needs, Lenskart is positioning itself to play a defining role in this fast-emerging segment.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1. What is the chipset used in the B by Lenskart Smartglasses?

A1. The smartglasses are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 chipset, the same platform used in several top-tier AR devices globally.

Q2. What are the main features of the AI assistant in the smartglasses?

A2. The built-in AI assistant, powered by Gemini 2.5 Live, supports natural voice interactions and enables hands-free UPI payments, live translation, and personalized well-being insights.

Q3. How is Lenskart engaging the developer community?

A3. Lenskart has opened its AI and camera technology to Indian developers, allowing them—and major consumer apps in areas like food delivery or fitness-to build integrations directly into the B Smartglasses platform.

Q4. When is the B by Lenskart Smartglasses expected to launch?

A4. Lenskart has announced that the smartglasses are scheduled for release by the end of December 2025.

Q5. How much does the B by Lenskart Smartglasses weigh?

A5. The smartglasses are designed for long-term comfort and weigh approximately 40 grams, making them one of the lightest in their class.