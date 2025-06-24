Level Up Your Play: MSI Unleashes RTX 50 Series Laptops in India, Starting Under ₹1 Lakh!

MSI, well known for its gaming, creator, and business laptops, has just rolled out its latest lineup in India. These new laptops come packed with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050, 5060, and 5070 Laptop GPUs. Available right away through top retail chains, MSI authorized stores, and leading e-commerce platforms, prices begin at a fairly reasonable INR 99,990/-. It’s a pretty significant moment for gamers and creators here, honestly—MSI is clearly aiming to serve a broader audience by offering machines that vary not only in power but in style and design appeal too.

Key Takeaways:

MSI has released laptops with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050, 5060, and 5070 Laptop GPUs.

The refreshed lineup includes the Crosshair, Katana, and Cyborg series.

Starting price is INR 99,990/-.

Crosshair introduces an 18-inch screen and up to 170W power output.

Katana now sports an anti-fingerprint surface and subtle design upgrades.

Cyborg series gets a bold industrial and translucent overhaul.

Available through retail, MSI-authorized stores, and e-commerce channels across India.

Setting New Standards: Design and Performance

With this generation, MSI seems to be chasing a delicate balance between raw performance and thoughtful design—something that’s easier said than done. Internally, they’ve stepped things up. Externally, they’ve made notable refinements across each series. John Hung, NB General Manager at MSI India, summed up the ambition well: “Our new RTX 50 series lineup marks a bold step forward in design and performance… MSI continues to deliver innovation that empowers users to push limits and play bigger.”

It’s a strong pitch, sure. And given India’s fast-growing appetite for powerful, AI-ready hardware, the timing feels just right.

Crosshair Series: A Major Evolution

The Crosshair series has undergone what you might call a serious upgrade. We’re talking about options with up to Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX or AMD Ryzen 9 8945HX processors—paired with either an RTX 5060 or even an RTX 5070 Laptop GPU. That’s no small boost.

One of the more quirky details? MSI’s integrated the letters “C” and “H” subtly into the touchpad, which is a small but thoughtful design touch. Both 16-inch and 17-inch models are available, and yes, they still carry that space-age look fans of the series might recognize.

Power-wise, MSI OverBoost Technology enables up to 170W combined CPU and GPU output. That’s serious muscle for heavy workloads or demanding gaming sessions.

In terms of pricing, things start at INR 1,34,990/- for the RTX 5060 variants. High-end models, like the Crosshair 17 HX AI with an Intel Core Ultra 9 and RTX 5070, top out around INR 2,09,990/-. AMD configurations provide competitive alternatives, depending on the combo of CPU and GPU you go for.

Katana Series: Refined Aesthetics and Performance

The Katana series comes back looking sharper—literally and figuratively. With options for Intel Core i9-14900HX or AMD Ryzen 9 270 processors, paired with GPUs ranging from RTX 5050 to 5070, the specs leave little to complain about.

Design-wise, there’s a cleaner Midnight Gray finish, a textured logo, and some genuine effort toward smudge resistance. These touches won’t necessarily show up in benchmarks, but for everyday usability, they matter.

Performance output is set at a decent 115W, so this series should hold its own in both gaming and creative tasks. Pricing begins at INR 1,02,990/- for RTX 5050 models. The higher-end models go up to INR 1,77,990/-.

Cyborg Series: Futuristic and Accessible

Now here’s where MSI has taken a bit of a creative leap. The Cyborg series has been redesigned with a distinct industrial flair—think translucent sides, mechanical surface curves, and the so-called “Cyborg Heart Logos.”

Beneath that bold look are Intel Core 7 240H or AMD Ryzen 7 260 chips, teamed with RTX 5050 or 5060 GPUs. Available in 15- and 17-inch models, this series feels tailored for those who want performance but also want their machine to look, well, cool.

Entry pricing for the Cyborg line starts at INR 99,990/-—not bad at all for this feature set. The top-end 5060 variant with Core 7 240H runs at INR 1,22,990/-.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series Laptop GPUs: Powering the Experience

At the heart of it all are the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series Laptop GPUs. We don’t have the full architectural breakdown yet, especially for laptops, but this generation (5050, 5060, 5070) suggests a notable jump over the RTX 40 series.

These GPUs deliver hardware-based ray tracing and AI-driven features like DLSS. That tech, in particular, is a game changer on laptops—it lets you get high-res visuals without taking a huge hit to performance. DLSS uses AI to upscale visuals from lower-resolution renders, and in many cases, the final image looks as good—or better—than native resolution.

Also worth noting: the inclusion of GDDR7 memory. This boosts memory bandwidth significantly, which, while it might sound like a niche stat, can make a real difference in fast-paced or resource-heavy games.

Availability and Future Outlook

MSI’s RTX 50 series laptops are out now and available both online and in-store across India. That’s good news for shoppers who like to get hands-on before buying.

More broadly, this launch aligns with a shift in India’s digital ecosystem—where gaming, streaming, and content creation aren’t just hobbies but emerging industries. MSI’s decision to go all-in here isn’t surprising, but it’s certainly ambitious.

Their stated mission to “perfect the balance between technology and aesthetics” feels more relevant than ever. Whether these laptops hit that elusive sweet spot will depend on individual needs, but the early signs are promising.

If you’re interested, MSI recommends visiting their official India website to check out launch offers and the full spec sheet. Pricing will vary depending on configurations, so it’s worth digging into the details before you decide.

FAQs

Q1: What are the key new features of MSI’s RTX 50 series laptops in India?

A1: They pack NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050, 5060, and 5070 GPUs, paired with either Intel or AMD chips, and showcase redesigned chassis across the Crosshair, Katana, and Cyborg lines.

Q2: What is the starting price for the new MSI RTX 50 series laptops in India?

A2: Prices begin at INR 99,990/-.

Q3: Where can I buy the new MSI RTX 50 series laptops in India?

A3: They’re available at top retail outlets, MSI-authorized stores, and major e-commerce sites.

Q4: Which NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs are available in these new MSI laptops?

A4: The options include RTX 5050, RTX 5060, and RTX 5070 Laptop GPUs.

Q5: What are the processor options for the new MSI RTX 50 series laptops?

A5: You can choose from Intel Core Ultra 9/7/5, Intel Core i9/i7/i5 (14th Gen HX), or AMD Ryzen 9/7.

Q6: What is MSI OverBoost Technology, and which series features it?

A6: It pushes combined CPU+GPU performance up to 170W. You’ll find it in the Crosshair series.

Q7: How do the new Katana and Cyborg series designs differ from previous generations?

A7: Katana brings in Midnight Gray finishes and anti-fingerprint coating; Cyborg goes full cyberpunk with translucent edges and bold geometric elements.

Q8: Are there AMD-powered options in the new MSI RTX 50 series lineup?

A8: Absolutely—both Crosshair and Cyborg series offer AMD Ryzen 9 and 7 variants.

Q9: What is the significance of GDDR7 memory in the new RTX 50 series GPUs?

A9: It offers faster memory bandwidth, which can mean smoother gameplay and better frame rates.

Q10: Are there any specific promotions or launch offers available for these new laptops?

A10: MSI hasn’t shared full details yet. Best to check their India site or talk to local retailers for the latest.