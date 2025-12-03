LG confirms CES 2026 event to present new AI solutions in Las Vegas

LG Electronics has officially set the date for its big appearance at CES 2026, and I think many people who follow consumer tech have probably been expecting this announcement. The company confirmed that its annual LG World Premiere press conference will take place on January 5, 2026, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. The event starts at 08:00 PST (9:30 PM IST), and LG has shaped this year’s message around the theme “Innovation in Tune With You.”

The company seems particularly eager to talk about how its approach to artificial intelligence is evolving. In earlier years, LG introduced the idea of “Affectionate Intelligence”, which focused on devices that understand and empathize with the user. For CES 2026, that philosophy shifts toward “Affectionate Action”, a concept that hints at something a bit more proactive. Instead of AI waiting to be instructed, LG wants to show how its devices could anticipate needs and carry out tasks on their own, which is a subtle but meaningful progression.

Key Takeaways

Event Date: January 5, 2026, at 08:00 PST (9:30 PM IST)

Venue: Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Las Vegas

Core Theme: Innovation in Tune With You

Main Focus: Moving from AI understanding to AI action in homes and cities

Streaming: Available on the LG website, YouTube, and X (formerly Twitter)

From Intelligence to Action

LG’s shift from Affectionate Intelligence to Affectionate Action feels like a natural extension of what the company has been hinting at for a while. The idea that machines might help before we even think to ask is something many brands are exploring, but LG seems to be framing it around practical usefulness rather than just flashy features. I find this interesting because the company is deliberately describing AI not only as a digital companion that understands but also as one that steps in to help.

During the event, LG plans to introduce a broad lineup of AI-powered solutions. These products will pair high-end hardware with upgraded AI core technologies. The overarching goal is to create smoother interactions between devices so that, ideally, everything works together without the user having to think too much about it.

Connected Spaces: Home and Mobility

While home appliances will still be part of the spotlight, LG is making it clear that this year’s focus stretches further. The company notes that its new intelligent solutions are designed to connect devices, people, and spaces, creating a network that extends well outside the home.

This includes applications for mobility, such as in-car systems, and even broader urban environments. It suggests a vision where your home, your vehicle, and the city around you share information in a way that eases the flow of daily life. It may sound a bit idealistic at first, but LG appears confident that tying these experiences together can help users move through their day with less friction.

Virtual and Physical Attendance

For attendees heading to Las Vegas, LG will showcase these AI innovations throughout CES at its booth. Visitors will be able to explore installations that demonstrate how the company’s updated technologies function in more practical, everyday scenarios. These kinds of demonstrations often give a clearer sense of what companies are truly aiming for, so it might be especially interesting this year.

Of course, not everyone can make the trip. LG will stream the entire World Premiere live, making it accessible to viewers in India and worldwide. Anyone interested can tune in through the official LG website, the LG Global YouTube channel, or the LG Global X channel.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: When is the LG CES 2026 press conference?

A1: The press conference will take place on January 5, 2026, at 08:00 PST. For viewers in India, this translates to 9:30 PM IST on the same day.

Q2: Where can I watch the LG event online?

A2: You can watch the livestream on the LG Global YouTube channel, the official LG website, or the LG Global X (Twitter) account.

Q3: What is the theme for LG at CES 2026?

A3: The theme is “Innovation in Tune With You”, highlighting the shift from “Affectionate Intelligence” to “Affectionate Action.”

Q4: Will LG show new products at the event?

A4: Yes, LG will unveil a new portfolio of AI-powered devices and solutions designed for homes, cars, and connected urban spaces.