LG Electronics India Lists on National Stock Exchange After Successful IPO

LG Electronics India Limited (LGEIL) makes its debut on the NSE. The company's IPO raised $1.31 billion, with the issue oversubscribed 54 times.

By Mahak Aggarwal
5 Min Read
LG Electronics India Limited (LGEIL), the Indian subsidiary of South Korean electronics giant LG, began trading on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) today, October 14, 2025. The company’s Initial Public Offering (IPO) was met with strong investor enthusiasm, raising around $1.31 billion (INR 116.05 billion). Shares were priced at INR 1,140 each, and the offering saw overwhelming demand, being oversubscribed 54 times.

Key Takeaways

  • Stock Market Debut: LG Electronics India Limited (LGEIL) is now listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) as of October 14, 2025.
  • IPO Details: The company raised about $1.31 billion by offering 15% of its issued shares at INR 1,140 per share.
  • High Demand: The IPO was heavily oversubscribed, with investor demand reaching 54 times the number of available shares.
  • Future Plans: LG announced a “Make for India, make in India, Make India Global” vision to expand its local operations and use India as a global hub.

A listing ceremony took place at the NSE headquarters in Mumbai to mark the occasion. LG Electronics’ global CEO, William Cho, and NSE CEO, Ashish Chauhan, rang the opening bell together to officially commence trading for LGEIL shares. The company offered 101,815,859 shares to the public, representing 15 percent of its total issued equity.

Executives at LG said the listing would support the company’s next phase of growth in India, a market they see as increasingly crucial. With rising disposable incomes, more households are investing in modern home appliances, which aligns well with LG’s strengths. The company cited research from Boston Consulting Group suggesting that India’s middle-income households are projected to grow from 29 percent in 2020 to 46 percent by 2030. “India is now at the center of our Global South strategy,” said CEO William Cho.

LG’s India Growth Strategy

Alongside the debut, LG’s leadership outlined a three-part plan for its Indian operations under the banner “Make for India, Make in India, Make India Global.” The framework aims to deepen the company’s local presence while positioning India as a significant contributor to LG’s global strategy.

The first part, “Make for India,” focuses on developing products tailored to Indian lifestyles and preferences, with an emphasis on affordability and practicality. LG aims to better understand how Indian consumers live and what features genuinely matter to them.

The second part, “Make in India,” reflects LG’s continued commitment to local manufacturing and value creation. The company already has an integrated value chain across research and development, production, sales, and after-sales service. In addition to its existing facilities in Noida and Pune, LG is investing INR 50.01 billion to build a new factory in Sri City, expected to create around 1,900 jobs.

The third part, “Make India Global,” envisions India as a global innovation and manufacturing hub within LG’s broader strategy for emerging markets. The idea is to build products and solutions in India that can also serve other parts of the world.

Beyond consumer goods, LG Electronics India is also planning to expand its business-to-business (B2B) portfolio. This includes providing technology solutions for commercial buildings, HVAC systems, and information displays, sectors where LG sees considerable potential for long-term growth.

Overall, LG’s successful market debut signals not just financial confidence but also a clear intent to make India an essential pillar of its global journey. The move feels both strategic and symbolic, perhaps suggesting that LG’s India story is only just getting started.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: How much money did LG Electronics India raise from its IPO?

A1: LGEIL raised approximately $1.31 billion, which is equivalent to INR 116.05 billion, from its Initial Public Offering.

Q2: What was the IPO price for one LG India share?

A2: The IPO price was set at INR 1,140 per share.

Q3: Where are LG India’s manufacturing plants located?

A3: LG has existing manufacturing plants in Greater Noida and Ranjangaon, Pune. The company is also building a new factory in Sri City.

Q4: Who is the global CEO of LG Electronics?

A4: The CEO of the parent company, LG Electronics, is William Cho.

