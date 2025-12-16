LG Introduces First Micro RGB LCD TV to Rival Premium OLED Displays

LG Electronics has officially announced its entry into the ultra-premium LCD television space with the introduction of its first Micro RGB LCD TV, the LG Micro RGB evo, also known as model MRGB95. The company plans to showcase this new flagship television at the Consumer Electronics Show CES 2026 in Las Vegas, which, perhaps unsurprisingly, is where LG usually prefers to make its biggest display statements.

With this move, LG is stepping directly into competition with other display makers that have been quietly, and sometimes not so quietly, developing RGB based backlighting systems as a way to challenge OLED’s dominance at the high end of the market.

At its core, the Micro RGB evo is still a Liquid Crystal Display TV, but the difference lies almost entirely in how it produces light. Traditional LCD TVs rely on white LED backlights that pass through color filters to create red, green, and blue tones. Micro RGB technology takes a different approach. It uses ultra-small, individually controlled red, green, and blue Light-Emitting Diodes as the backlight itself.

These micro-sized LEDs, each measuring under 100 micrometers, sit directly behind the LCD panel. By generating color at the light source rather than filtering white light, LG is able to achieve much finer control over both color accuracy and brightness. Compared to Mini LED LCDs, which still depend on white LEDs, this setup offers noticeably more precision and flexibility.

Key Takeaways

LG will debut its first Micro RGB LCD TV, the Micro RGB evo (model MRGB95), at CES 2026.

The display uses individually controlled red, green, and blue micro LEDs as a backlight, delivering improved color accuracy and contrast over standard LCD and Mini LED TVs.

It is powered by the Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3, a chipset typically reserved for LG’s top-tier OLED models.

The TV is certified for 100 percent coverage of the BT.2020, DCI-P3, and Adobe RGB color standards, signaling extremely high color accuracy.

Launch sizes include 100-inch, 86-inch, and 75-inch variants.

Micro RGB positions itself as an OLED alternative by offering very high brightness and rich color without concerns around long-term burn-in.

Technical Details and Performance

LG is leaning heavily on its decade-long experience with OLED development as it brings Micro RGB to market. OLED displays are self-emissive, meaning each pixel can turn on or off independently to create perfect black levels. Micro RGB does not reach that pixel-level control, but LG says it comes surprisingly close for an LCD.

The company uses a system called Micro Dimming Ultra, which manages more than one thousand dimming zones across the panel. These zones coordinate the RGB backlights to deliver localized brightness and color control. The goal here is fairly clear: push black levels deeper and contrast higher than what most LCD TVs can currently achieve.

Driving all of this is the Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3, the same high-end processor found in LG’s flagship OLED televisions. This chip enables a feature LG calls Dual Super Upscaling, which runs two AI-based upscaling processes at the same time. In practice, this is meant to sharpen images while still keeping them natural, which is something aggressive upscaling often struggles with.

The processor also supports RGB Primary Color Ultra, a feature designed to expand the range of colors the TV can reproduce. That capability is not just marketing language either. The Micro RGB evo has been certified by Intertek for achieving 100 percent color gamut coverage across BT.2020, DCI-P3, and Adobe RGB standards.

These certifications matter, especially for professionals. BT.2020 is the benchmark for Ultra HD broadcasting, DCI-P3 is widely used in digital cinema, and Adobe RGB remains a key standard in photography and video production. Hitting full coverage across all three suggests the TV is built with creators and serious cinema enthusiasts in mind, not just casual viewers.

The Display Technology Landscape

Micro RGB is best understood as a natural evolution of Mini LED technology. Mini LED TVs already use thousands of small LEDs for backlighting, but they are single-color white LEDs. Micro RGB refines this idea by replacing those with clusters of even smaller red, green, and blue LEDs, allowing color control to happen at the backlight level.

It is also worth clearing up one common point of confusion. Micro RGB is not the same as Micro LED. Micro LED is a fundamentally different technology where each tiny LED acts as its own self-emissive pixel, similar in concept to OLED but made with inorganic materials. While Micro LED offers incredible performance, it remains extremely expensive and is mostly limited to very large, commercial displays.

For LG, Micro RGB does not replace OLED, and the company is not positioning it that way. OLED still holds the crown when it comes to perfect black levels and infinite contrast. Instead, the Micro RGB evo is aimed at buyers who want extreme brightness, a wide color range, and large screen sizes, especially for bright living rooms, without the long-term image retention concerns that some people still associate with OLED.

The LG Micro RGB evo, model MRGB95, will be available in 100-inch, 86-inch, and 75-inch sizes. Pricing and regional availability, including details for markets like India, are expected to be announced closer to the official unveiling at CES 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What is the main difference between Micro RGB and Mini LED TVs?

A1: The key difference is the backlight system. Mini LED TVs use thousands of small white LEDs for backlighting. Micro RGB TVs use extremely small, individually controlled red, green, and blue LEDs as the backlight itself. This allows for a wider color spectrum and more precise color control than white LED-based systems.

Q2: Does the LG Micro RGB evo TV have burn-in issues like OLED?

A2: No. The Micro RGB evo is an LCD TV, and LCD panels do not suffer from permanent image retention or burn-in issues sometimes associated with OLED displays. This makes it a strong option for gamers or viewers who watch content with static elements for long periods.

Q3: Will Micro RGB completely replace LG’s OLED TV lineup?

A3: No. LG is positioning Micro RGB as a complementary high-end option. OLED remains unmatched for perfect blacks and pixel-level contrast, while Micro RGB focuses on extreme brightness, wide color coverage, and large screen performance.

Q4: What is the significance of the Intertek color certification?

A4: Intertek’s certification confirms that the TV achieves 100 percent coverage of BT.2020, DCI-P3, and Adobe RGB color standards. These standards are used in Ultra HD broadcasting, digital cinema, and professional graphics work, ensuring the display meets demanding color accuracy requirements.