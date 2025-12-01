Livpure Launches New Water Purifiers With Filters That Last Two Years

Livpure announced a new lineup of water purifiers in New Delhi today, December 1, 2025, and the company seems quite confident about what it calls its 2X Power Filters. These filters are claimed to work for up to two years without needing a replacement, which is a fairly bold promise considering how often Indian households end up calling technicians for filter issues. The idea here is simple enough: most people are tired of spending repeatedly on upkeep, so extending the lifespan of a purifier’s core components might genuinely make long-term ownership cheaper and a little less stressful. This new launch puts noticeable emphasis on durability and performance, especially in places where water quality is known to fluctuate or lean toward the harsher side.

Technology Designed for Indian Water Conditions

Water quality across India tends to vary so sharply that many households rely almost entirely on groundwater. This often comes with higher TDS levels, which can quickly wear down standard filters. Livpure seems to have kept this very real problem in mind. The new 2X Power Filter range supports TDS levels up to 1500 ppm, which should make these purifiers viable in regions where water is considered hard or difficult to treat. It is perhaps one of the more practical aspects of the launch because premature clogging has always been a recurring complaint in the category.

The purification capacity of 14,000 liters also feels well thought out. For a typical family consuming somewhere around 15 to 20 liters of drinking water daily, this capacity comfortably stretches through the promised two-year period. It reduces unnecessary technician visits and the occasional anxiety about whether the filter has quietly expired without anyone noticing.

Service Plans and Cost Analysis

Maintenance costs often influence buying decisions more than the purifier’s actual price. Livpure appears to be addressing this by revising how service payments work. The company introduced a plan priced at INR 4,990, payable once every two years instead of annually. At first glance, this structure might feel almost too simple, but it does stand out when compared with standard Annual Maintenance Contracts.

Most AMCs in India fall between INR 4,000 and INR 5,000 per year. Over eight years, this becomes a sizeable recurring expense. Livpure claims that with its biennial model, a user could save nearly INR 21,000 across the same period. The package also includes free installation and unlimited repair visits during the first year, which adds a bit more value to the proposition and perhaps reduces the anxiety around hidden costs.

Models and Availability

Livpure has divided the new lineup based on sales channels. It is a strategy that may help buyers pick the right unit depending on where they prefer to shop, although it might take a moment to remember which platform carries which model.

Flipkart: The Pep series, including Pep Pro+, Pep Star Copper, and Pep Alkaline.

Amazon: The Glo series, comprising Glo Pro++, Glo Star Copper, and Glo Alkaline.

General Trade (Offline Stores): The Zeno model is available exclusively for physical retail outlets.

Rakesh Kaul, Managing Director at Livpure, mentioned that the company’s focus is on easing the burden of frequent filter replacements and creating a more dependable system overall. This direction fits Livpure’s broader goal of making safe drinking water more accessible without constantly worrying about maintenance.

