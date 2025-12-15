Logitech Launches MX Master 4 in India with Haptic Feedback and Actions Ring

Logitech officially announced the launch of the MX Master 4 in India today, December 15, 2025. The company is clearly positioning this mouse for professionals who rely heavily on precision and efficiency in their daily work. Developers, video editors, designers, and even spreadsheet-heavy business users are the core audience here. At a glance, it continues the familiar MX Master design language, but once you look closer, there are meaningful changes that go beyond cosmetic updates.

This new model builds on what made earlier MX Master mice popular while introducing two notable additions. The first is customizable haptic feedback, and the second is a new software feature called the Actions Ring. Together, these changes are meant to reduce unnecessary hand movement and make common actions feel more deliberate, almost confirmed by touch. Logitech seems confident that these additions can genuinely speed up workflows, at least for users who spend long hours at their desks.

Key Takeaways

Price: The Logitech MX Master 4 is priced at ₹15,995 in India.

New Features: It introduces customizable haptic feedback and a new on-screen Actions Ring overlay.

Performance: The mouse uses an 8,000 DPI sensor and supports MagSpeed scrolling at up to 1,000 lines per second.

Battery Life: Logitech claims up to 70 days of use on a single full charge.

Sustainability: The body is made with 48% certified post-consumer recycled plastic.

New Haptic Control and Precision

The MX Master 4 is the first mouse in the MX Master lineup to offer customizable haptic feedback. In practical terms, this means the mouse produces subtle vibrations when you scroll, switch modes, or perform certain actions. It is not something that jumps out immediately, but over time, that physical feedback can make interactions feel more controlled. For tasks like trimming video timelines or aligning design elements, that tactile confirmation can be surprisingly useful, at least in theory.

Logitech has kept the MagSpeed Scroll Wheel, which can scroll through 1,000 lines per second when unlocked. This feature has already proven its value in earlier models, especially when navigating long documents or code files. The mouse also uses an 8,000 DPI sensor that tracks accurately on almost any surface, including glass. That flexibility still feels important for people who move between workspaces.

Another small but noticeable improvement is the reduced click noise. Logitech says the MX Master 4 produces 90% less click noise compared to the older MX Master 3. In open offices or shared workspaces, this quieter operation is likely to be appreciated, even if it is not something everyone actively thinks about.

Actions Ring and Software Features

One of the more interesting additions this time is the Actions Ring. This feature works through Logitech’s Logi Options+ software and appears as a digital overlay near the cursor. It places commonly used tools and shortcuts right on the screen, rather than forcing users to rely on keyboard shortcuts or menu navigation.

The Actions Ring can be customized for different applications. For example, Photoshop users can assign brush controls or layer tools, while Excel users can map frequently used macros. Logitech claims that this feature can reduce repetitive mouse movements by up to 63% and save professionals as much as 33% of their time. Those numbers sound ambitious, and actual results will probably vary, but the idea itself feels well thought out.

That said, the feature does depend entirely on software. Users who prefer minimal background apps may need some time to decide whether the Actions Ring fits naturally into their workflow.

Connectivity and Battery

Wireless performance has also been improved. The MX Master 4 uses a new internal chip along with optimized antenna placement, which Logitech says delivers twice the connectivity strength of previous models. This should help maintain stable connections in offices filled with wireless devices, something that can be an issue with older peripherals.

The mouse supports both Bluetooth Low Energy and the Logi Bolt USB receiver. It can pair with up to three devices, such as laptops, desktops, or tablets, and switch between them instantly. This multi-device support remains one of the MX Master series’ strongest points, especially for users who juggle multiple systems throughout the day.

Battery life is rated at up to 70 days on a full charge. Logitech also notes that a quick one-minute charge provides around three hours of use, which is helpful during busy workdays. Charging is handled via USB-C, and the mouse can be used while plugged in.

Design and Sustainabilit

From a design standpoint, the MX Master 4 continues to focus on long-term comfort. The shape is familiar, and the materials are stain-resistant, which should help the mouse look presentable even after months of daily use. The thumbwheel is made from low-carbon aluminum, adding a subtle premium feel without being flashy.

Sustainability is another area Logitech is highlighting more openly. The mouse body uses 48% post-consumer recycled plastic, and the battery includes 100% recycled cobalt. Even the packaging uses paper sourced from responsibly managed forests. These details may not influence every buying decision, but they do show a clear effort to reduce environmental impact.

For business environments, the MX Master 4 is compatible with the Logitech Sync platform. This allows IT teams to manage and monitor devices remotely, which can simplify deployment and maintenance across large organizations.

Price and Availability

The Logitech MX Master 4 is available in India starting today. It comes in two color options, Graphite and Pale Grey. The price is set at ₹15,995. As part of the purchase, customers also receive a complimentary one-month membership to Adobe Creative Cloud, which adds some extra value for creative professionals.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the main difference between the MX Master 3S and MX Master 4?

A1: The MX Master 4 introduces customizable haptic feedback and the Actions Ring software overlay. It also offers stronger wireless connectivity compared to the MX Master 3S.

Q2: Does the MX Master 4 work with Mac and Windows?

A2: Yes, the mouse is compatible with Windows, macOS, iPadOS, Chrome OS, and Linux.

Q3: Can I use the MX Master 4 while it is charging?

A3: Yes, the mouse continues to function while charging through the USB-C cable.

Q4: Is the battery replaceable?

A4: No, the battery is built-in. However, it is designed to last long and delivers up to 70 days of use per charge.

Q5: Do I need to install software to use the Actions Ring?

A5: Yes, the Logi Options+ app is required to enable and customize the Actions Ring and haptic feedback features.