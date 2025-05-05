News

Looking for Budget Earbuds? Truke Slashes Prices to ₹599 in Amazon Summer Sale 2025!

By Vishal Jain
3 Min Read
amazon and flipkart

If you’ve been waiting for the perfect time to upgrade your audio gear, this is it. The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 and Flipkart’s SASA LeLe Sale are finally live, bringing with them a tidal wave of discounts. And right at the heart of this shopping storm is Truke—one of India’s fastest-growing audio brands—offering some of its best-selling earbuds and headphones at prices that are hard to believe.

Top Truke Audio Deals to Consider1. Truke Buds Echo – ₹1,1992. Truke Buds Aura – ₹7993. Truke Buds Elite – ₹5994. Truke Buds Crystal Bass – ₹7995. Truke BTG Thunder Gaming Headphones – ₹1,099Where to Shop

Truke, known for delivering feature-rich TWS (True Wireless Stereo) devices at budget-friendly prices, has rolled out jaw-dropping discounts of up to 57% across its popular audio lineup. From immersive 360 Spatial Audio to ultra-low latency gaming modes, Truke’s products promise something for every kind of listener. And the best part? Prices now start as low as ₹599. Whether you’re a student trying to stretch your allowance, a gamer hunting for low-lag headphones, or someone who just needs reliable earbuds for work calls and workouts, there’s something in this sale that ticks all the right boxes.

Looking to upgrade your audio gear without breaking the bank? The Amazon Great Summer Sale and Flipkart’s SASA LeLe Sale are live, offering substantial discounts on Truke’s range of audio products. Whether you’re a music enthusiast, gamer, or someone seeking reliable earbuds for daily use, Truke’s offerings cater to various needs and budgets.

Top Truke Audio Deals to Consider

1. Truke Buds Echo – ₹1,199

Experience immersive 24-bit 360 Spatial Audio with the Buds Echo. Equipped with 13mm titanium drivers and Quad Mic with PureVoice ENC, these earbuds ensure clear calls and rich sound quality. TechVorm+2Mobility India+2Tech News & Reviews+2

2. Truke Buds Aura – ₹799

With a remarkable 70-hour playtime and 13mm titanium drivers, the Buds Aura is perfect for extended listening sessions. Gamers will appreciate the Ultra-Low 40ms Latency mode for synchronized audio during gameplay.

3. Truke Buds Elite – ₹599

An entry-level option that doesn’t compromise on quality. Featuring 10mm drivers, Dual Mic with PureVoice ENC, and a dedicated gaming mode with 40ms latency, the Buds Elite offers excellent value. YouTube+1Flipkart+1

4. Truke Buds Crystal Bass – ₹799

Combining style and performance, these earbuds boast a matte-finish body, transparent lid, 70-hour battery life, and Quad-Mic PureVoice ENC for clear communication. Flipkart

5. Truke BTG Thunder Gaming Headphones – ₹1,099

Designed for gamers, these headphones feature Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, dynamic RGB lighting, a detachable microphone with PureVoice ENC, and ultra-low 40ms latency for seamless gaming experiences.

Where to Shop

  • Amazon Great Summer Sale: Explore a wide range of Truke products with discounts up to 57%. Hindustan Times
  • Flipkart’s SASA LeLe Sale: Take advantage of exclusive deals, including BOGO offers and flash sales on Truke’s audio lineup.
With a Bachelor in Computer Application from VTU and 10 years of experience, Vishal's comprehensive reviews help readers navigate new software and apps. His insights are often cited in software development conferences. His hands-on approach and detailed analysis help readers make informed decisions about the tools they use daily.
