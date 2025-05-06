Looking for the Perfect Tech Gift for Mom? ASUS Has You Covered in Every Way

This Mother’s Day, consider gifting your mom a thoughtful tech companion that aligns with her lifestyle. ASUS offers a range of devices catering to various needs, from creative pursuits to on-the-go productivity.

For the Creative and Flexible Mom: ASUS Vivobook 14 Flip OLED

If your mom enjoys both work and leisure on a single device, the ASUS Vivobook 14 Flip OLED is a versatile choice. With its 360° hinge, it seamlessly transitions between laptop and tablet modes. Equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 14-inch OLED touchscreen, it offers vibrant visuals and responsive performance. The device also features AI-powered tools and a secure FHD IR camera for facial recognition.

For the Always-On-The-Move Mom: ASUS Zenbook A14

For moms who are constantly on the move, the ASUS Zenbook A14 stands out with its lightweight design, weighing under 1kg. Powered by a Snapdragon X processor, it boasts impressive battery life, lasting up to 32 hours on a single charge. The 14-inch OLED display provides crisp visuals, and the device includes features like Windows Hello for secure login.

For the Unstoppable Streamer: ASUS Vivobook 16 (X1607CA)

If your mom enjoys binge-watching her favorite shows, the ASUS Vivobook 16 offers a 16-inch display with slim bezels for an immersive viewing experience. With an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, 16GB RAM, and up to 27 hours of video playback, it ensures smooth performance and extended entertainment. The laptop also includes multiple I/O options and security features like an FHD IR camera.

For the Big-Screen Multitasker: ASUS Vivobook 16 (M1607KA)

For moms who juggle multiple tasks, the ASUS Vivobook 16 (M1607KA) provides a spacious 16-inch display and is powered by an AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 processor. With 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD, it supports efficient multitasking. The device also features a backlit keyboard and security enhancements like an FHD IR camera.

For the Chic & Efficient Mom: ASUS Vivobook S14

If your mom values style and performance, the ASUS Vivobook S14 combines a sleek design with powerful specs. Equipped with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 14-inch display, it handles daily tasks with ease. The laptop also includes a privacy shutter for the webcam and comes bundled with Microsoft Office 2024.

For the Multimedia Maven: ASUS Zenbook S16

For moms who love multimedia, the ASUS Zenbook S16 offers a 16-inch OLED display and a 6-speaker Dolby Atmos setup for an immersive experience. Powered by an AMD Ryzen AI 7 processor, it includes 24GB RAM and a 1TB SSD, ensuring smooth performance for various tasks. The device also boasts a durable design and advanced security features.

For the Gamer-at-Heart Mom: ROG Ally X

If your mom enjoys gaming, the ROG Ally X is a handheld gaming device powered by an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor. With a 7-inch FHD display, 24GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD, it delivers high-quality gaming experiences. The device also features an 80Wh battery for extended play sessions.

For the Fun & Artsy Mom: ASUS Marshmallow Mouse Special Editions

Add a touch of creativity to your mom’s workspace with the ASUS Marshmallow Mouse Special Editions. Featuring designs by artists Steven Harrington and Philip Colbert, these mice are both stylish and functional, offering up to 365 days of battery life and durable switches.

For the Stylish and Productive Mom: ASUS SmartO MD200 Mouse

For moms who appreciate both aesthetics and functionality, the ASUS SmartO MD200 Mouse offers an ergonomic design with dual wireless connectivity. Available in chic colors like Secret Black and Green Tea Latte, it supports multi-device pairing and includes an antibacterial guard for a hygienic workspace.

This Mother’s Day, consider these ASUS products to find a thoughtful gift that aligns with your mom’s lifestyle and interests.