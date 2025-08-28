Lotus Electronics Launches ‘Deal Festival’ with Up to 70% Off on Electronics and Appliances

Lotus Electronics, one of Central India’s most recognized electronics retail chains, has rolled out its much-awaited “Deal Festival.” Running from August 26 through September 5, 2025, the event is live both online at www.lotuselectronics.com and across all Lotus Electronics stores. What makes this year’s festival particularly appealing is the wide scope of offers. Customers can expect savings of up to 70 percent, along with additional cashback that can go as high as ₹25,000. These aren’t just limited-time markdowns on high-end gadgets. The offers cover everything from mobile phones and laptops to larger household appliances like refrigerators, air-conditioners, and televisions.

Here’s a quick look at the key highlights:

Mobile Phones : Discounts of up to 30 percent, with starting prices at ₹7,999. There’s also a cashback benefit of up to ₹12,000 and trade-in value on old devices.

: Discounts of up to 30 percent, with starting prices at ₹7,999. There’s also a cashback benefit of up to ₹12,000 and trade-in value on old devices. Refrigerators : Up to 40 percent off, again starting at ₹7,999. Customers can also claim cashback up to ₹20,000 and enjoy exchange support.

: Up to 40 percent off, again starting at ₹7,999. Customers can also claim cashback up to ₹20,000 and enjoy exchange support. Air-conditioners : Prices have been reduced by as much as 50 percent, with models starting at ₹27,999. Cashback of up to ₹4,000 and exchange options are available too.

: Prices have been reduced by as much as 50 percent, with models starting at ₹27,999. Cashback of up to ₹4,000 and exchange options are available too. Laptops : Savings up to 40 percent, starting at ₹29,999. Buyers can also receive cashback up to ₹10,000 and trade-in their older laptops.

: Savings up to 40 percent, starting at ₹29,999. Buyers can also receive cashback up to ₹10,000 and trade-in their older laptops. Washing Machines : Discounts of up to 35 percent, with entry-level pricing from ₹9,499. Cashback goes up to ₹12,000 and exchange benefits apply.

: Discounts of up to 35 percent, with entry-level pricing from ₹9,499. Cashback goes up to ₹12,000 and exchange benefits apply. Televisions: One of the biggest draws, with up to 65 percent off. Prices start at ₹9,999, and there is a cashback offer of up to ₹25,000 along with exchange options.

To make things easier for buyers, Lotus Electronics is also providing instant credit approvals at its stores and zero-cost EMI plans through leading banks. These financing options offer some flexibility, which many shoppers might appreciate, especially when looking to upgrade essential home gadgets.

Their exchange program is another helpful feature. It allows customers to get fair value for their old electronics, which can then be used toward the cost of new purchases. That’s something that adds value beyond just the discounts.

Deepak Pahwa of Lotus Electronics shared that the goal of the Deal Festival is to make advanced technology more accessible for every kind of household. It’s not just about slashing prices, he explained. The company is combining price drops with cashback and exchange offers to bring in practical affordability, all while continuing to provide reliable customer service and timely delivery.

Lotus Electronics has spent over two decades building its name in Central India, not just for offering a wide selection of tech products but also for consistent after-sales support. With this new festival, it seems they are looking to reinforce that reputation further.

Shoppers have until September 5 to explore what’s on offer. Whether it’s an overdue appliance replacement or simply catching a good deal at the right time, the opportunity is definitely worth considering.

