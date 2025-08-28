News

Lotus Electronics Launches ‘Deal Festival’ with Up to 70% Off on Electronics and Appliances

Lotus Electronics kicks off its 'Deal Festival' from August 26 to September 5, offering discounts up to 70% and cashback benefits up to ₹25,000 across gadgets and home appliances.

By Mahak Aggarwal
5 Min Read
Lotus Electronics Launches 'Deal Festival' with Up to 70% Off on Electronics and Appliances

Lotus Electronics, one of Central India’s most recognized electronics retail chains, has rolled out its much-awaited “Deal Festival.” Running from August 26 through September 5, 2025, the event is live both online at www.lotuselectronics.com and across all Lotus Electronics stores. What makes this year’s festival particularly appealing is the wide scope of offers. Customers can expect savings of up to 70 percent, along with additional cashback that can go as high as ₹25,000. These aren’t just limited-time markdowns on high-end gadgets. The offers cover everything from mobile phones and laptops to larger household appliances like refrigerators, air-conditioners, and televisions.

Contents

Here’s a quick look at the key highlights:

  • Mobile Phones: Discounts of up to 30 percent, with starting prices at ₹7,999. There’s also a cashback benefit of up to ₹12,000 and trade-in value on old devices.
  • Refrigerators: Up to 40 percent off, again starting at ₹7,999. Customers can also claim cashback up to ₹20,000 and enjoy exchange support.
  • Air-conditioners: Prices have been reduced by as much as 50 percent, with models starting at ₹27,999. Cashback of up to ₹4,000 and exchange options are available too.
  • Laptops: Savings up to 40 percent, starting at ₹29,999. Buyers can also receive cashback up to ₹10,000 and trade-in their older laptops.
  • Washing Machines: Discounts of up to 35 percent, with entry-level pricing from ₹9,499. Cashback goes up to ₹12,000 and exchange benefits apply.
  • Televisions: One of the biggest draws, with up to 65 percent off. Prices start at ₹9,999, and there is a cashback offer of up to ₹25,000 along with exchange options.

To make things easier for buyers, Lotus Electronics is also providing instant credit approvals at its stores and zero-cost EMI plans through leading banks. These financing options offer some flexibility, which many shoppers might appreciate, especially when looking to upgrade essential home gadgets.

Their exchange program is another helpful feature. It allows customers to get fair value for their old electronics, which can then be used toward the cost of new purchases. That’s something that adds value beyond just the discounts.

Deepak Pahwa of Lotus Electronics shared that the goal of the Deal Festival is to make advanced technology more accessible for every kind of household. It’s not just about slashing prices, he explained. The company is combining price drops with cashback and exchange offers to bring in practical affordability, all while continuing to provide reliable customer service and timely delivery.

Lotus Electronics has spent over two decades building its name in Central India, not just for offering a wide selection of tech products but also for consistent after-sales support. With this new festival, it seems they are looking to reinforce that reputation further.

Shoppers have until September 5 to explore what’s on offer. Whether it’s an overdue appliance replacement or simply catching a good deal at the right time, the opportunity is definitely worth considering.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q. What is the Lotus Electronics Deal Festival?

A. The “Deal Festival” is a promotional event by Lotus Electronics that offers special deals and discounts on a variety of electronics and home appliances.

Q. How long does the Deal Festival last?

A. The festival runs from August 26 to September 5, 2025.

Q. What kind of deals are available?

A. The deals include price cuts of up to 70%, cashback up to ₹25,000, and exchange benefits on old devices.

Q. Can I use EMI options during this festival?

A. Yes, Lotus Electronics is offering easy EMI options, including zero-cost EMI plans on leading banks.

Q. Are the deals available online and in stores?

A. Yes, the deals are available at all Lotus Electronics showrooms and on their official website, www.lotuselectronics.com.

Amazfit Launches Helio Strap and Balance 2 in India
BenQ Launches PV3200U 32-inch 4K UHD Monitor in India for Video Creators
Redmi 15 5G Goes on Sale in India with Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 and 7000mAh Battery
Qualcomm Introduces Dragonwing Q-6690, World’s First Processor With Integrated RFID
Samsung to Introduce New AI Tablets and Galaxy S25 Device on September 4
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByMahak Aggarwal
Follow:
With a BA in Mass Communication from Symbiosis, Pune, and 5 years of experience, Mahak brings compelling tech stories to life. Her engaging style has won her the 'Rising Star in Tech Journalism' award at a recent media conclave. Her in-depth research and engaging writing style make her pieces both informative and captivating, providing readers with valuable insights.
Previous Article BenQ Launches PV3200U 32-inch 4K UHD Monitor in India for Video Creators BenQ Launches PV3200U 32-inch 4K UHD Monitor in India for Video Creators
Next Article The Role of AI in Revolutionizing Financial Operations in the Telecom Industry: Opportunities and Challenges The Role of AI in Revolutionizing Financial Operations in the Telecom Industry: Opportunities and Challenges
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest Reviews

Sennheiser Accentum Open TWS Buds
Sennheiser Accentum Open TWS Buds Review: A Fresh Take on Open-Ear Audio
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 Review
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 Review: The Most Refined Foldable Yet
Infinix Note 50s Review
Infinix Note 50s Review: A Balanced Mid-Range Smartphone for India
LAVA Shark 5G Review
Lava Shark 5G Review: An Affordable 5G Smartphone for the Indian User
Fifine K037B Wireless Microphone System: A Detailed Review
Fifine K037B Wireless Microphone System: A Detailed Review

Latest News

The Role of AI in Revolutionizing Financial Operations in the Telecom Industry: Opportunities and Challenges
The Role of AI in Revolutionizing Financial Operations in the Telecom Industry: Opportunities and Challenges
By Guest Author
Realme Unveils 15000mAh Battery and Chill Fan Phone Concepts
Realme Unveils 15000mAh Battery and Chill Fan Phone Concepts
By Shweta Bansal
realme P4 Pro Sale Commences, Features Dual-Chip Architecture and 144Hz AMOLED Display
Realme P4 Pro Sale Commences, Features Dual-Chip Architecture and 144Hz AMOLED Display
By Mahak Aggarwal
Sony India Launches DOP Portraits, a New Series on Cinematography The realme P4 Pro is the first smartphone under ₹20,000 segment to feature a dual-chip architecture, pairing the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 with a dedicated Hyper Vision AI chipset co-developed with Pixelworks. This division of labor ensures sustained flagship-grade performance for gaming, multitasking, and AI-driven applications. While the Snapdragon SoC powers heavy computing and graphics, the Hyper Vision AI chip specializes in frame generation, AI upscaling, and visual enhancements, delivering an experience that rivals top-tier flagships. Equipped with a segment-leading 144Hz HyperGlow AMOLED 4D Curve+ display, the realme P4 Pro boasts an industry-best 6500nits peak brightness, HDR10+ certification, and 1.07 billion colors for lifelike visuals. With TÜV Rheinland certification, 4320Hz high-frequency dimming, and low blue-light hardware protection, it combines professional-grade color reproduction with all-day eye comfort. Packing a massive 7000mAh Titan Battery into a slim 7.68mm frame, the realme P4 Pro sets a new record as the slimmest and lightest in its category. Optimized for endurance, it supports over 8 hours of BGMI at 90FPS, giving gamers and power users unmatched freedom without bulk. The realme P4 Pro leads its class with dual 50MP AI cameras, front and rear. On the back, a flagship 50MP Sony IMX896 sensor with OIS ensures crystal-clear portraits and nightscapes, while the 50MP OV50D front camera delivers sharp selfies and 4K vlogs. Both cameras support 4K 60FPS recording, empowering creators to shoot cinematic videos from any angle. Debuting the unique Living Nature Design, the realme P4 Pro uses premium tech-wood material for a tactile, durable back panel. Available in Birch Wood, Dark Oak Wood, and Midnight Ivy, each finish reflects organic textures with a refined, modern polish, making it one of the most distinctive designs in the segment. The realme P4 Pro and realme P4 come equipped with AI-powered tools that enhance both photography and videography. The series introduces AI Edit Genie, which lets users edit photos through simple voice commands to add objects, swap backgrounds, adjust seasons, or remove unwanted elements instantly. On-device AI Inspiration fine-tunes brightness, exposure, skin tones, and glare for professional-looking results, while modes like AI Travel Snap, AI Landscape, and AI Snap Mode optimize framing and colors automatically. For video, Ultra Steady and AI Motion Stabilization deliver smooth output even in motion or low light, and a built-in document scanner makes quick work of pages and notes. Together, these features make the realme P4 Series a versatile option for creation, work, and everyday use. Pricing and Availability The realme P4 Pro is available in three storage variants: 8GB+128GB at an effective price of ₹19,999, 8GB+256GB at ₹21,999, and 12GB+256GB at ₹23,999. Consumers can now access the biggest launch offer exclusively today between 12 Noon and midnight, with the first sale beginning at 12 PM IST today. The realme P4 is available in three variants: 6GB+128GB at ₹14,999, 8GB+128GB at ₹15,999, and 8GB+256GB at ₹17,999. The smartphone’s early bird sale saw demand surge of 250% compared to the last generation, signaling strong consumer interest in the newly launched realme P4 Series. Both smartphones are sold via Flipkart, realme.com, and mainline stores nationwide. *For review guidelines & product images of realme P4 series, please refer here: Link Product Variant MOP Offline Offer NEP realme P4 Pro 12GB + 256GB ₹28,999 ₹3,000 Bank Offer + ₹2,000 Exchange Offer + No-cost-EMI of 3 Months ₹23,999 8GB + 256GB ₹26,999 ₹21,999 8GB + 128GB ₹24,999 ₹19,999 realme P4 Pro starting From 19999* Our Biggest Offer Only for First sale, today 12 Noon to Midnight realme P4 series available across Flipkart, realme.com, and mainline stores.
Sony India Launches DOP Portraits, a New Series on Cinematography
By Vishal Jain
FUJIFILM India Launches X Academy for Photography Enthusiasts
FUJIFILM India Launches X Academy for Photography Enthusiasts
By Gauri
India’s digital infrastructure
Tata Digital Leads Credit Access on ONDC with Over a Million Loan Applications
By Mahak Aggarwal

You Might also Like