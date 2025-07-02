LTTS and thyssenkrupp Steering Forge Alliance for Global Software Hub in Pune

A significant partnership has been announced between L&T Technology Services (LTTS), a global engineering and technology services company, and thyssenkrupp Steering, a leader in steering systems. The two companies will establish a new software development center in Pune, India, dedicated to developing advanced automotive software solutions. This collaboration, announced on June 30, 2025, underscores a joint effort to drive innovation in the automotive industry.

Key Takeaways:

LTTS and thyssenkrupp Steering are establishing a new software development center in Pune, India.

The hub will focus on modern automotive software solutions, including embedded systems, functional safety, and cybersecurity.

LTTS will manage the new center on behalf of thyssenkrupp Steering.

This partnership aims to enhance thyssenkrupp Steering’s global engineering capabilities and solidify LTTS’s standing in mobility solutions.

The collaboration will contribute to the development of safer, smarter, and more personalized user experiences in vehicles.

The new center in Pune highlights LTTS’s expertise in its Mobility segment, which focuses on developing safety-critical software for advanced steering technologies. This initiative also supports thyssenkrupp Steering’s global engineering expansion. The establishment of this hub is expected to solidify LTTS’s global reputation in engineering intelligent and sustainable mobility solutions.

LTTS will be responsible for establishing and managing the software hub in Pune for thyssenkrupp Steering. This arrangement leverages LTTS’s capabilities in areas ranging from core vehicle engineering to next-generation software innovation. LTTS aims to enable clients to deliver safer, smarter, and more personalized user experiences. The company’s positioning in the industry is further supported by its recognition as a Leader by research firm Everest Group in the ACES Automotive Engineering Services PEAK Matrix Assessment (Electric).

thyssenkrupp Steering has a long history in developing steering systems. The company possesses knowledge of new electrical/electronic (E/E) architectures and software, along with strong competence in steering technology. Their work also includes developments such as the Vehicle Motion Control system, which integrates steering, brakes, drivetrain, and dampers to enable higher comfort, advanced safety, and highly autonomous driving.

Richard Hirschmann, SVP R&D at thyssenkrupp Steering, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating that the center will be crucial in driving innovation and delivering next-generation steering solutions to global customers. Patrick Vith, CEO of thyssenkrupp Steering, emphasized the company’s strategic ambition to be a trusted partner for steering solutions worldwide, aiming to shape the future of mobility through innovation, operational excellence, and global partnerships.

Amit Chadha, CEO & Managing Director, L&T Technology Services, highlighted LTTS’s leadership in the mobility sector. He noted that LTTS’s expertise in electrification, hybrid systems, and software-defined vehicle architectures supports intelligent, sustainable mobility, backed by over 250 programs, 350 patents, and 45 labs. Chadha stated that adding a prominent Tier-I automotive partner like thyssenkrupp Steering reaffirms LTTS’s role as a partner for future-ready mobility solutions.

Rajkumar Ravindranathan, Chief Business Officer – EMEA & RoW, L&T Technology Services, commented on the significance of the partnership for thyssenkrupp’s transformation journey. He stated that LTTS, by leveraging its expertise in building safety-critical, software-led products, will deliver scale, faster time-to-market, and cost-effective solutions, enabling thyssenkrupp to maintain and grow its market leadership.

The Pune center is envisioned as a hub for cutting-edge software development. This includes embedded systems, functional safety, and cybersecurity, areas that align with the growing demand for intelligent and connected vehicle technologies.

Background on L&T Technology Services Ltd (LTTS)

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) is a global engineering and technology services company and a listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro (L&T). LTTS offers design, development, testing, and sustenance services across various products and processes. The company focuses on driving growth across its Mobility, Sustainability, and Tech segments.

LTTS serves a broad customer base, including 69 Fortune 500 companies and 57 top ER&D companies across sectors such as industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom & hi-tech, and process industries. Headquartered in India, LTTS had over 24,250 employees as of March 31, 2025, distributed across 23 global design centers, 30 global sales offices, and 108 innovation labs. The company’s focus on electrification, hybrid systems, and software-defined vehicle architectures plays a crucial role in shaping intelligent and sustainable mobility solutions. Their extensive portfolio of programs, patents, and labs supports their position in the engineering services landscape.

Background on thyssenkrupp Steering

thyssenkrupp Steering is an internationally operating business unit within thyssenkrupp AG’s Automotive Technology segment. The company specializes in developing and producing steering systems, with an annual production exceeding 30 million vehicles. Headquartered in Eschen, Liechtenstein, thyssenkrupp Steering serves as the central hub for the business unit, employing over 10,000 individuals across 24 R&D and manufacturing locations globally.

The company is actively involved in forward-looking developments based on steering technologies, such as steer-by-wire systems and the further evolution of assistance systems, which are precursors to autonomous driving. thyssenkrupp Steering’s deep knowledge of new electrical/electronic (E/E) architectures and software, coupled with its strong competence in steering technology, positions it as a key player in the automotive industry. Its contributions to systems like the Vehicle Motion Control system demonstrate its commitment to enhancing comfort, safety, and autonomous driving capabilities in vehicles.

Background on thyssenkrupp Automotive Technology

thyssenkrupp Automotive Technology is a leading supplier and development partner for the international automotive industry. The segment offers a range of products and services, including high-tech components and systems, as well as automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing. Its product portfolio encompasses chassis technologies, such as steering and damper systems, and the assembly of axle systems. Additionally, it provides powertrain components for both conventional and alternative engines.

thyssenkrupp Automotive Technology also develops assembly lines for body-in-white construction and produces lightweight car body components in series. The segment reported sales of 7.5 billion euros in the fiscal year 2023/24. Furthermore, it specializes in the production of springs and stabilizers for various vehicle types, along with components and systems for tracked vehicle undercarriages. The Automotive Technology segment operates a global production network consisting of more than 90 sites across Europe, Asia, and North and South America. This extensive reach and diverse product offering underscore its role in supporting the global automotive manufacturing ecosystem.

The Role of Pune in Automotive Software Development

Pune, India, has emerged as a significant hub for engineering and technology services, particularly in the automotive sector. The city’s strong talent pool, robust IT infrastructure, and numerous educational institutions contribute to its attractiveness for global companies seeking to expand their R&D capabilities. The establishment of a software development center by LTTS and thyssenkrupp Steering in Pune further solidifies its position as a key location for automotive software innovation.

The city’s ecosystem supports the development of complex automotive software, including embedded systems, which are integral to modern vehicles. These systems control various functions, from engine management to infotainment. Functional safety, a critical aspect of automotive software, ensures that electronic systems operate correctly and safely, especially in highly automated driving scenarios. Cybersecurity in vehicles is also gaining prominence, as connected cars become more susceptible to cyber threats, necessitating robust security measures. Pune’s growing expertise in these areas makes it an ideal location for such a specialized hub.

The partnership between LTTS and thyssenkrupp Steering is poised to contribute to the ongoing evolution of the automotive industry. As vehicles become increasingly sophisticated and software-defined, the demand for advanced software solutions will continue to grow. This collaboration aims to meet that demand by combining thyssenkrupp Steering’s expertise in steering systems with LTTS’s capabilities in engineering and technology services.

The focus on safety-critical software, functional safety, and cybersecurity reflects the industry’s shift towards more intelligent, connected, and autonomous vehicles. The developments from this Pune center could lead to advancements in steering technologies that enhance vehicle performance, driver assistance systems, and ultimately, pave the way for more widespread adoption of highly autonomous driving capabilities. The collaborative effort highlights a growing trend of partnerships between traditional automotive players and technology service providers to accelerate innovation in a rapidly changing landscape.

FAQs about the LTTS and thyssenkrupp Steering Partnership:

Q1: What is the main purpose of the new software development center in Pune?

A1: The new center aims to develop modern automotive software solutions, including embedded systems, functional safety, and cybersecurity, for advanced steering technologies.

Q2: Which companies are involved in this strategic partnership?

A2: The strategic partnership is between L&T Technology Services (LTTS) and thyssenkrupp Steering.

Q3: Where is the new software development center located?

A3: The new software development center is located in Pune, India.

Q4: What is LTTS’s role in this partnership?

A4: LTTS will establish and manage the software hub in Pune on behalf of thyssenkrupp Steering, leveraging its expertise in the Mobility segment.

Q5: What kind of software solutions will be developed at this center?

A5: The center will focus on cutting-edge software development, including embedded systems, functional safety, and cybersecurity, for intelligent and connected vehicle technologies.

Q6: How does this collaboration benefit thyssenkrupp Steering?

A6: This collaboration supports thyssenkrupp Steering’s global engineering expansion and provides access to LTTS’s expertise in safety-critical, software-led products, helping to sustain and grow its market leadership.

Q7: What is thyssenkrupp Steering’s core business?

A7: thyssenkrupp Steering is a global leader in developing and producing steering systems for vehicles.

Q8: What are some of the advanced developments thyssenkrupp Steering is working on?

A8: thyssenkrupp Steering is involved in forward-looking developments such as steer-by-wire and further developments of assistance systems as precursors to autonomous driving, including the Vehicle Motion Control system.

Q9: How does this partnership align with LTTS’s overall strategy?

A9: This partnership highlights LTTS’s leadership in the mobility space and reinforces its role as an innovation partner for future-ready mobility solutions, leveraging its expertise in electrification, hybrid systems, and software-defined vehicle architectures.

Q10: When was this strategic agreement announced?

A10: The strategic agreement was announced on June 30, 2025.