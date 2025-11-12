LTTS Integrates Autodesk Software at Vadodara Center to Drive Smart Manufacturing

Vadodara, India, November 12, 2025 – L&T Technology Services (LTTS) has announced a new collaboration with Autodesk to enhance digital transformation in manufacturing. The company will integrate Autodesk’s digital engineering and cloud-based manufacturing tools into its existing Center of Excellence (CoE) in Vadodara, Gujarat. This initiative aligns with LTTS’s broader sustainability strategy and is designed to help Indian factories adopt artificial intelligence (AI) and connected manufacturing systems more effectively.

Key Takeaways

LTTS will implement Autodesk’s software suite at its Vadodara Center of Excellence.

The center focuses on AI-driven and digital solutions for manufacturing and process industries.

Target sectors include FMCG, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, automotive, and food & beverage.

The collaboration aims to help companies embrace Industry 4.0, reduce project costs, and improve overall factory efficiency.

Creating a Hub for Digital Manufacturing

L&T Technology Services, listed on Indian exchanges (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), is a global leader in engineering and R&D services. Autodesk, based in the U.S., is widely recognised for its software products such as AutoCAD and Revit, which are staples in the design and engineering world.

The Vadodara Center of Excellence will now serve as a regional hub for companies seeking to modernize and digitalise their manufacturing operations. Many Indian firms in sectors like chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and automotive components are already exploring ways to implement Industry 4.0-a concept often referred to as the “fourth industrial revolution.” Essentially, it’s about building smart factories where machines are interconnected, communicate seamlessly, and make data-based decisions using AI.

This partnership aims to make those possibilities more tangible. By merging LTTS’s domain expertise with Autodesk’s digital tools, Indian manufacturers can gain clearer visibility into their operations, streamline production timelines, and extend the life of their equipment-all while cutting unnecessary project expenses.

From 3D Model to Digital Factory

At the heart of this collaboration is a step-by-step demonstration of how a traditional plant can evolve into a fully digital one.

Design Phase: It all begins with creating a detailed 3D model of a factory using BIM (Building Information Modeling). BIM allows engineers to develop a digital version of a facility—essentially a precise blueprint that includes structural, mechanical, and operational details.

Commissioning Phase: The next step is bridging the gap between the virtual design and the real-world setup. The center will showcase how digital planning translates into actual construction and commissioning, ensuring smoother execution and fewer on-site errors.

Digital Twin Phase: Once the factory is operational, the system creates what’s known as a “digital twin”-a virtual mirror of the real factory that receives real-time data from machines and sensors. This allows managers to run simulations, test changes, or predict potential breakdowns long before they occur.

LTTS will integrate its proprietary AI and machine learning models, designed to monitor the health and efficiency of equipment. By combining Autodesk’s software with LTTS’s predictive AI capabilities, the center will offer a full digital ecosystem for manufacturers looking to modernize their operations.

Leadership Perspectives

Alind Saxena, Executive Director at LTTS, commented that manufacturing is undergoing a significant transformation. Traditional engineering approaches, he said, are steadily giving way to AI-driven, connected ecosystems. According to him, this collaboration with Autodesk enables LTTS to offer its clients next-generation digital plant solutions that not only accelerate projects but also optimize costs.

Haresh Khoobchandani, Vice President at Autodesk, called the partnership a meaningful step forward for India’s smart manufacturing vision. He noted that both companies share the goal of making industrial design more adaptive and data-centric, helping plants become more sustainable, flexible, and future-ready.

Related FAQs

Q1: What is L&T Technology Services (LTTS)?

A1: L&T Technology Services is an Indian multinational company providing engineering, research, and development (ER&D) services across multiple industries worldwide.

Q2: What does Autodesk do?

A2: Autodesk develops software for the architecture, engineering, construction, manufacturing, and media sectors. Its most recognized product is AutoCAD.

Q3: Where is the Center of Excellence located?

A3: The Center of Excellence (CoE) is located in Vadodara, Gujarat, India.

Q4: Which industries will this LTTS and Autodesk collaboration benefit?

A4: The initiative is designed for manufacturing and process industries, including FMCG, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, automotive, and food & beverage sectors.

Q5: What is a digital twin in manufacturing?

A5: A digital twin is a precise virtual model of a real-world factory or machine. It continuously receives live data from the physical equipment, allowing companies to predict issues, improve performance, and experiment with design changes safely.

Q6: What is Industry 4.0?

A6: Industry 4.0 represents the ongoing transformation of manufacturing through automation, artificial intelligence, and data connectivity—essentially the rise of smart, self-optimizing factories.