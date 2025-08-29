Luminous Launches EDGE GO 1500 Power Station with Built-in Music System in India

Luminous Power Technologies, a well-known player in India’s energy solutions space, has just rolled out something rather different under its new brand, EDGE. The EDGE GO 1500, its flagship product, isn’t just another portable power station. It also doubles as a high-performance music system, which is a first for the Indian market. Designed for people constantly on the move or those who simply need reliable backup power with a bit of flair, it brings utility and entertainment together in one sleek unit. The device is now available for purchase exclusively on Amazon India and the Luminous online store.

Key Takeaways

Dual Function: Serves as both a portable power station and a high-fidelity audio system.

Serves as both a portable power station and a high-fidelity audio system. Power Specs: 1200W pure sine wave output powered by a 1120Wh LiFePO4 battery.

1200W pure sine wave output powered by a 1120Wh LiFePO4 battery. Fast Charging: Fully charges in just 1.5 hours.

Fully charges in just 1.5 hours. Audio System: Includes a 90W speaker setup with a 50W subwoofer, two 15W speakers, two wireless microphones, and a guitar port.

Includes a 90W speaker setup with a 50W subwoofer, two 15W speakers, two wireless microphones, and a guitar port. Availability: Sold online via Amazon India and Luminous eShop, starting at ₹29,999.

Sold online via Amazon India and Luminous eShop, starting at ₹29,999. Warranty: Backed by a 5-year replaceable warranty and support from over 350 service centers.

What makes the EDGE GO 1500 stand out is its dual personality. On one hand, it’s a solid power backup solution. On the other, it turns into a portable party hub, complete with a built-in 90W audio setup. That mix is rare, if not entirely new. So whether you’re camping, hosting a get-together outdoors, or just dealing with an unexpected power cut at home, the device adapts.

Let’s get into the specs. At its core, the EDGE GO 1500 delivers a 1200W pure sine wave output, powered by a 1120Wh Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) battery. It can be fully charged in just 90 minutes, which is a notable feat in itself. With multiple ports onboard (two AC sockets, four USB A+C ports, two DC outlets, and a car lighter port), it supports up to 12 devices simultaneously. Luminous says it can run more than 90 types of household and professional appliances, which covers quite a lot.

But it doesn’t stop there. The sound system packs a punch with a 6-inch 50W subwoofer and two 2-inch 15W speakers, offering both depth and clarity. It even includes two wireless microphones and a guitar port, so it’s clearly tailored for impromptu jam sessions or small gatherings. Bluetooth support means you can easily stream music from your smartphone or any other compatible device.

Durability-wise, the device holds up well. The LiFePO4 battery isn’t just efficient; it’s also designed for longevity, promising over 3,000 charge cycles. The outer casing is made of fire-resistant material with a V0 rating, and the unit has an IP34 rating for splash resistance, making it fairly well-suited for the outdoors. It’s also solar-ready, giving users an off-grid charging option when needed.

Preeti Bajaj, CEO & Managing Director of Luminous Power Technologies, said the EDGE GO series was built to reflect how modern consumers live and work. “The Edge reflects our commitment to shaping the future of energy. Consumers today expect energy solutions that are intelligent, portable, and environmentally responsible,” she noted.

The product range isn’t limited to just one model. The EDGE GO P-Series includes four variants to suit different usage needs and budgets:

P700: ₹29,999

P1000: ₹42,499

P1200: ₹63,999

EDGE GO 1500: ₹1,14,999

In terms of distribution, Luminous has chosen a digital-first strategy. Partnering with Amazon India, the company is ensuring wide availability across the country. Karthik Subbarayappa, Director at Amazon India, commented, “Our partnership with Luminous demonstrates Amazon India’s commitment to making cutting-edge technology accessible nationwide.”

Support-wise, buyers can count on Luminous’ extensive network of over 350 service centers across India. The company promises a 24-hour response time and backs the product with a generous 5-year replaceable warranty.

All in all, the EDGE GO 1500 seems like a thoughtful blend of functionality and fun, something that might just resonate with today’s tech-savvy, always-on-the-go consumers.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1. What is the Luminous EDGE GO 1500?

A1. The Luminous EDGE GO 1500 is a portable power station with a 1120Wh battery capacity and a 1200W output. It is also India’s first such device to feature an integrated 90W music system with wireless microphones.

Q2. How long does the EDGE GO 1500 take to charge?

A2. It can be fully charged in 1.5 hours (90 minutes) using a standard wall outlet. It also supports solar charging.

Q3. What is the battery life of the EDGE GO 1500?

A3. The LiFePO4 battery is rated for over 3,000 charge and discharge cycles while retaining a significant portion of its original capacity.

Q4. What devices can I power with it?

A4. It can power over 90 different appliances, including laptops, cameras, drones, small refrigerators, medical equipment, and power tools, up to a combined load of 1200W.

Q5. Where can I buy the Luminous EDGE GO series?

A5. The entire EDGE GO P-Series is available for purchase exclusively on Amazon.in and the official Luminous eShop.

Q6. What is the warranty on the product?

A6. Luminous provides a 5-year replaceable warranty for the EDGE GO series.