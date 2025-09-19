Lumio Announces Great Indian Festival Deals on Vision Smart TV and Vision Arc

Lumio, a relatively young but fast-growing electronics brand in India, has rolled out festive offers on its Vision Smart TV and Vision Arc soundbar for the upcoming Great Indian Festival. The annual sale, hosted by Amazon, is one of the most anticipated shopping events of the year. With these discounts, the company is clearly eyeing customers who might be considering a television or sound system upgrade just in time for the festive season.

Key Takeaways

What: Lumio is offering discounts on its 4K Smart TV and a soundbar.

The Lumio Vision Smart TV is a 43-inch model featuring a 4K Ultra HD resolution of 3840×2160 pixels. Its A+ Grade LED panel supports HDR10, which means sharper contrast and a wider range of colours. The refresh rate is 60Hz, which is fairly standard in this segment. On the audio front, it comes with 24-watt speakers that support Dolby Audio.

Running on the Google TV platform, the Vision Smart TV gives users access to a wide variety of apps via the Play Store, along with personalized content recommendations and built-in Google Assistant for voice controls. For connectivity, the TV includes three HDMI ports for set-top boxes or gaming consoles, two USB ports for additional devices, and dual-band Wi-Fi for smoother streaming.

Alongside the TV, Lumio is also putting the Vision Arc soundbar on discount. This 2.1 channel system delivers 120 watts of total power and comes with a wireless subwoofer to enhance bass performance. Dolby Audio support ensures clearer sound whether you’re watching a film or streaming shows. It can connect through HDMI ARC, Optical input, or AUX, while Bluetooth 5.1 makes it convenient for wireless music playback from mobile devices. The soundbar also has preset modes tailored for movies, music, or news.

By pricing these products aggressively during Amazon’s flagship sale, Lumio is positioning itself as a strong contender in the budget-friendly home entertainment space. The Great Indian Festival has become a crucial period for both established and emerging brands, and Lumio seems to be using this moment to capture more attention from Indian households.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: When is the Great Indian Festival 2025?

A: Amazon’s Great Indian Festival is expected to begin in the first half of October 2025, with the exact dates to be announced by the company closer to the event.

Q2: What are the main features of the Lumio Vision Smart TV?

A: The main features are a 43-inch 4K UHD display with HDR10, 24-watt speakers with Dolby Audio, the Google TV operating system, and multiple connectivity ports including three HDMI and two USB slots.

Q3: Does the Lumio Vision Arc soundbar come with a subwoofer?

A: Yes, the Lumio Vision Arc is a 2.1 channel system that comes with a dedicated wireless subwoofer for enhanced bass.

Q4: Where can I buy the Lumio products on discount?

A: The discounted prices for the Lumio Vision Smart TV and Vision Arc soundbar will be exclusively available on Amazon.in during the Great Indian Festival sale.

Q5: What is the warranty provided on these Lumio products?

A: Lumio provides a standard one-year manufacturer’s warranty on both the Vision Smart TV and the Vision Arc soundbar from the date of purchase.