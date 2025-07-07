Lumio Unveils Arc 5 and Arc 7 Projectors with Google TV and HDR10 in India

Lumio, a homegrown name in consumer electronics, has just rolled out its latest smart projectors—the Arc 5 and Arc 7—for the Indian market. With a focus on bringing the home cinema experience to a wider audience, both models come loaded with Google TV, HDR10 support, and even direct Netflix access. Pricing is set at ₹19,999 for the Arc 5 and ₹34,999 for the more feature-rich Arc 7. The Arc 7 goes on sale starting July 12, 2025, exclusively on Amazon.in, with an early bird price of ₹29,999 during Amazon Prime Day (July 12-14). Meanwhile, the Arc 5 is scheduled to arrive by the end of July.

Key Highlights:

Lumio has launched the Arc 5 and Arc 7 projectors in India.

Both models come with Google TV, HDR10, and official Netflix support out-of-the-box.

Pricing: Arc 5 at ₹19,999; Arc 7 at ₹34,999 (with a limited-time launch offer).

Arc 7 will be available starting July 12, 2025, on Amazon.in.

Arc 5 will be available in the last week of July, also on Amazon.in.

Projectors are “Made in India” and powered by Lumio’s proprietary Arclight Engine.

Now, if you’ve been keeping an eye on Lumio, you’ll know this launch follows their smart TV lineup that debuted in April. The company spotted a fairly underserved niche in India’s mid-range projector space—somewhere between ₹20,000 and ₹50,000. Often, buyers are stuck choosing between entry-level options with barebones specs or high-end projectors that cost a small fortune. The Arc series is Lumio’s attempt to strike a middle ground: decent specs at prices that won’t sting too much.

Under the hood, both the Arc 5 and Arc 7 are driven by the MediaTek MT9630 processor, backed by 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage. Google TV is built right in, opening the door to a vast library of over 400,000 movies and shows across 10,000+ apps—Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, you name it. So, no dongles or set-top boxes required here. It’s basically a plug-and-play setup for modern content consumption.

Let’s talk specifics. The Arc 5 is the more portable sibling, weighing just 1.33 kg. It puts out 200 ANSI lumens, enough for cozy, dim-lit spaces like bedrooms or small apartments. It supports Full HD 1080p HDR10 output on screens up to 100 inches. For sound, there’s a 5W speaker onboard with dual passive radiators and Dolby Audio support—not cinema-grade perhaps, but definitely decent for everyday use.

On the other hand, the Arc 7 takes a step up in almost every way. It delivers 400 ANSI lumens, which helps maintain image clarity even when there’s some ambient light in the room. Audio also gets a noticeable boost with two 8W stereo speakers and a larger passive radiator. Again, Dolby Audio is present. All in all, it feels better suited for larger spaces where sound and brightness make a bigger difference.

At the heart of both devices is Lumio’s own Arclight Engine. This optical system delivers 1080p resolution with HDR10, fine-tuned for better contrast and color. It’s also sealed and precisely aligned to avoid the age-old dust issue that plagues many projectors over time. Plus, the thermal design helps keep noise levels down, which is always a plus when you’re trying to enjoy a quiet movie night.

Setup is another area where Lumio seems to have paid attention. The Arc 5 and Arc 7 feature what they call Smooth Trapezoidal Recalibration (STR8). In plain terms, that means auto-keystone correction (up to ±30° vertical, ±25° horizontal), obstacle avoidance, and instant autofocus using a Time-of-Flight (TOF) sensor. It’s meant to simplify setup so you don’t have to spend 20 minutes fiddling with angles and focus.

Connectivity-wise, both projectors include HDMI 2.0 with ARC support, USB 2.0, Bluetooth 5.1, and dual-band Wi-Fi 5. They also ship with Lumio’s “Minion Noir” remote, which comes with quick-access buttons for Google Assistant, Netflix, YouTube, and TLDR—Lumio’s own content dashboard that curates sports and music.

Interestingly, Lumio also emphasizes that these units are made right here in India, designed and tested to handle local conditions—think dust, humidity, and those notorious power fluctuations. There’s a 1-year warranty in place, along with over 200 service centers nationwide for after-sales support.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the primary difference between Lumio Arc 5 and Arc 7?

A1: The key differences lie in brightness and sound. Arc 5 offers 200 ANSI lumens with a single 5W speaker. Arc 7 steps it up with 400 ANSI lumens and a pair of 8W stereo speakers for fuller, room-filling audio.

Q2: Do the Lumio Arc projectors support Netflix directly?

A2: Yes, both models come pre-certified with Google TV and have built-in support for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and more.

Q3: What resolution do these projectors offer?

A3: Both the Arc 5 and Arc 7 support Full HD 1080p resolution with HDR10.

Q4: When and where can I buy the Lumio Arc 5 and Arc 7?

A4: The Arc 7 will be available on Amazon.in from July 12, 2025. The Arc 5 is expected to launch later that month, also on Amazon.in.

Q5: What smart setup features are included?

A5: Both projectors use STR8 technology for quick setup. That includes auto-keystone correction, obstacle detection, and TOF-based autofocus—so they practically set themselves up once you place them.