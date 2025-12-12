News

Lyne Originals Launches Lancer 19 Pro Smartwatch in India for ₹1,299

By Aditi Sharma
Lyne

Lyne Originals has introduced the Lancer 19 Pro Smartwatch in India, adding another option to its growing list of affordable wearables. Announced on December 12, 2025, the watch seems aimed at students, casual users, and anyone who prefers a simple device that still covers everyday essentials. I think the brand is trying to position it as a dependable daily companion rather than something overly ambitious. It is priced at ₹1,299 and is available across leading offline retail stores in the country, which might appeal to buyers who prefer checking a product in person before committing.

Display and Design

The Lancer 19 Pro features a 2.01 inch full touch display, and this larger screen makes it easier to glance at notifications or scroll through menus. Even outdoors, the readability feels reasonably comfortable, at least from what the specifications suggest. The watch uses a magnetic strap designed for quick adjustment, which is convenient if you often switch between tighter and looser fits.

The overall build is lightweight, which is something I personally appreciate in a budget watch because it avoids wrist fatigue during long wear. Whether you keep it on for daily tasks or overnight sleep monitoring, the lighter design helps it stay unobtrusive.

Connectivity and Calling

One of the main highlights here is Bluetooth 5.3 calling support. The watch includes a built in microphone and speaker, so you can answer or initiate calls directly from your wrist. It is the sort of feature that feels minor until you actually start using it for quick conversations when your phone is buried in a bag. Bluetooth 5.3 generally provides a more stable link, reducing call dropouts, although real performance always varies a bit depending on the paired device.

Health Tracking and Everyday Features

For health monitoring, the Lancer 19 Pro offers heart rate tracking, SpO₂ measurement, step counting, and several sports modes. These features are typical for this category, but they still offer a helpful overview of daily activity. I think users who just want basic insights rather than deep health analytics will find it adequate.

Beyond fitness, the watch supports call records, app notifications, and even a remote camera shutter function, which can be surprisingly handy when taking group photos. It keeps everyday tasks manageable without needing to constantly reach for your phone.

Battery Life and Durability

The smartwatch runs on a 210 mAh BIS certified battery. Under moderate use, which includes some calling and tracking, the watch usually lasts around 3 to 4 days. Standby goes up to about 10 to 12 days. Charging takes roughly one hour through the included magnetic cable.

It also comes with an IPX4 rating. This means it can handle sweat or light splashes, so regular workouts or day to day exposure shouldn’t be a problem, though it is not designed for swimming or heavy water contact. I find this rating typical for watches in this price range.

Market Context

Lyne Originals, headquartered in Rajkot, continues to expand within India’s increasingly competitive accessories market. The Lancer 19 Pro enters a segment dominated by brands like boAt, Noise, and Fire Boltt. What perhaps sets Lyne apart here is its emphasis on offline availability, offering customers the chance to try the watch physically before buying. In a crowded budget space, this small difference may influence some purchasing decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the price of the Lyne Lancer 19 Pro in India?

A1: The smartwatch is priced at ₹1,299 and is available at offline retail stores.

Q2: Does the Lancer 19 Pro support Bluetooth calling?

A2: Yes, it features Bluetooth 5.3 calling with an inbuilt microphone and speaker.

Q3: Is the Lancer 19 Pro waterproof?

A3: The watch has an IPX4 rating, which makes it resistant to sweat and water splashes, but it is not suitable for swimming.

Q4: How long does the battery last?

A4: The 210 mAh battery provides 3 to 4 days of working time and up to 12 days of standby time.

