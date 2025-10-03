Made In India Arattai Challenges WhatsApp with 5 Unique Features

The Indian messaging app Arattai, developed by Chennai-based tech company Zoho Corp, positions itself as a homegrown challenger to the globally dominant WhatsApp. With millions of Indians sending messages every single day, the big question is whether a local application can realistically compete with such an entrenched leader. Arattai isn’t arriving empty-handed, though. It brings along several features that aim to give users more control, along with a slightly different experience from what they’re used to on WhatsApp.

Key Takeaways

Arattai is a ‘Made in India’ messaging app created by Zoho Corp.

All user data is stored on servers within India.

It includes a built-in message scheduling option, which WhatsApp lacks.

Users can host group video calls with up to 100 participants.

The app connects seamlessly with Zoho’s broader software ecosystem.

Arattai’s Unique Offerings

WhatsApp, owned by Meta, is the default choice for most Indian smartphone users, and its sheer reach makes it tough for newcomers to break through. Yet Arattai is not just another replica. It leans into features and principles that might nudge users to give it a try. Below are five of the most noticeable ways it sets itself apart from WhatsApp.

Data Storage Within India

Perhaps the most significant difference is Arattai’s approach to data storage. Every bit of user data, from chats to files to personal information, is housed on servers based in India. This policy directly taps into ongoing concerns about privacy and digital sovereignty. For users, businesses, or institutions that want their data to remain within national borders, this is a persuasive factor. WhatsApp, by contrast, stores and processes data across Meta’s global infrastructure.

Native Message Scheduling

Another standout feature is the ability to schedule messages without relying on any third-party tools. You can draft a message, pick the recipient, and set the exact date and time for delivery. It’s handy for sending birthday greetings or scheduling work-related reminders without the risk of forgetting. WhatsApp still doesn’t have a built-in option like this, which leaves users hunting for external apps if they want the same convenience.

Larger Group Video Calls

WhatsApp caps group video calls at 32 participants. Arattai, on the other hand, significantly extends that limit to 100 participants. This makes it a practical choice for large-scale team discussions, online classes, or extended family gatherings. At that scale, it starts to feel more like a hybrid between a regular messenger and a professional video conferencing platform.

Integration with Zoho Ecosystem

For those already invested in Zoho’s suite of business tools, Arattai slides in naturally. Zoho Corp has long been known for products like Zoho CRM, Zoho Books, and Zoho Docs, all catering to professional workflows. With Arattai, file sharing and communication become more tightly connected to those tools. WhatsApp, being a standalone service, doesn’t offer that sort of built-in alignment with business software.

Emphasis on a Simple, Ad-Free Experience

Finally, Arattai keeps things clean. Its interface is straightforward, with no ads cluttering up the experience. Zoho has also been vocal about maintaining a clear privacy policy and not monetizing conversations. While WhatsApp is end-to-end encrypted and currently free from ads in private chats, its ties to Meta and its gradual shift toward business features have left some users skeptical about what the future holds.

FAQs

Q. What is the Arattai app?

A. Arattai is a free messaging, voice, and video calling application developed in India by Zoho Corporation. It is positioned as an alternative to other messaging apps like WhatsApp and Telegram.

Q. Who owns Arattai?

A. Arattai is owned and developed by Zoho Corporation, a well-known Indian software development company headquartered in Chennai.

Q. Is the Arattai app safe to use?

A. Arattai provides end-to-end encryptions for all personal and group chats, which means only the sender and receiver can read the messages. Its policy of storing data within India is also considered a positive security feature by many users.

Q. Where is Arattai user data stored?

A. All user data for the Arattai app is stored on secure servers located in India.

Q. Is Arattai better than WhatsApp?

A. Whether Arattai is “better” depends on user needs. It offers specific advantages like data localization in India, message scheduling, and larger group video calls. However, WhatsApp has a much larger user base, which is a major factor for a communication app.