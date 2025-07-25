News

Mahindra BE.05 Electric SUV Debuts in Battlegrounds Mobile India

Mahindra's upcoming electric SUV, the BE.05, is now a playable vehicle in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) as part of a new collaboration with Krafton.

By Mahak Aggarwal
5 Min Read
Mahindra & Mahindra has taken a digital leap by bringing its much-anticipated electric SUV, the BE.05, into the virtual world of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). In partnership with Krafton India, this collaboration offers gamers a chance to experience the SUV albeit virtually well ahead of its official release. The vehicle is now part of the 3.2 update, offering a new twist to BGMI’s signature battle royale gameplay.

Key Takeaways

  • Players can now find and drive the new Mahindra BE.05 electric SUV within the BGMI game.
  • The collaboration is part of the BGMI 3.2 update and includes a special in-game event.
  • This digital debut allows Mahindra to showcase its future vehicle to a large, young audience in India.
  • The real-world Mahindra BE.05 is scheduled to launch in India around October 2025.

This isn’t just a gimmick—well, maybe a little. But it’s also a smart way to drum up buzz among India’s enormous gaming community. The BE.05 appears across popular maps like Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok, where players can hop in and drive it just like any other in-game vehicle. Mahindra has made sure the digital model stays true to its concept design, complete with bold angles, sharp lighting elements, and an unmistakably futuristic silhouette.

But there’s more. BGMI players will also notice the “Mahindra Discovery Event,” a limited-time feature encouraging them to complete specific missions involving the BE.05. It’s part brand awareness, part game immersion, and probably a bit of both. The event not only draws attention to the SUV but also introduces a new layer of player interaction.

For Mahindra, the move is fairly strategic. With BGMI’s massive and youthful user base, there’s a clear opportunity to shape how the next generation thinks about electric vehicles. This kind of digital-first marketing doesn’t just showcase a product, it invites users to experience it, in however playful a way.

The real BE.05, when it eventually arrives, will be a cornerstone of Mahindra’s ‘Born Electric’ lineup. Built on the dedicated INGLO EV platform, the production model is expected to pack in an 80 kWh battery and offer a range of roughly 450 km on a full charge. Design-wise, it’s shaping up to be fairly dramatic, with C-shaped LED signatures, sharply sculpted bodywork, and a tech-loaded interior featuring a wide twin-screen setup.

Of course, the version in BGMI won’t offer regenerative braking or actual driving dynamics, but that’s beside the point. The aim here is engagement. Mahindra is betting that this kind of visibility, tied into entertainment and tech, is what builds future loyalty.

At the end of the day, it’s an interesting convergence: a homegrown automaker teaming up with a gaming powerhouse to create something both fun and forward-looking. For players, it’s a cool addition to the gameplay. For Mahindra, it’s a subtle yet powerful step into the minds of tomorrow’s EV buyers.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1. How can I drive the Mahindra BE.05 in BGMI?

A. You can find the Mahindra BE.05 SUV spawning on various maps within the game, such as Erangel and Miramar, as part of the new 3.2 update. You can simply get in and drive it like any other vehicle in the game.

Q2. Is the Mahindra BE.05 a real car?

A. Yes, the Mahindra BE.05 is a real, upcoming electric SUV from Mahindra & Mahindra. The version in BGMI is a virtual representation of this future vehicle.

Q3. When is the real Mahindra BE.05 launching in India?

A. The official launch of the Mahindra BE.05 in the Indian market is expected to take place in late 2025, likely around October.

Q4. What are the key features of the actual Mahindra BE.05?

A. The Mahindra BE.05 is based on the INGLO electric platform. It is expected to feature battery options up to 80 kWh, a range of approximately 450 km, a futuristic interior with a large dual-screen setup, and will be available in both RWD and AWD versions.

Q5. Is this the first time a car brand has collaborated with BGMI?

A. No, BGMI has previously collaborated with other automotive brands. However, this partnership with Mahindra is distinct as it features an Indian brand’s upcoming electric vehicle, offering a preview well before its market launch.

Mahak Aggarwal
With a BA in Mass Communication from Symbiosis, Pune, and 5 years of experience, Mahak brings compelling tech stories to life. Her engaging style has won her the 'Rising Star in Tech Journalism' award at a recent media conclave. Her in-depth research and engaging writing style make her pieces both informative and captivating, providing readers with valuable insights.
