Mahindra Expands BE6 Batman Edition Production to 999 Units

Mahindra has announced it will expand production of its BE 6 Batman Edition electric SUV, increasing the original cap of 300 units to 999. The move comes in response to strong early interest and just ahead of official bookings, which open on August 23, 2025. Deliveries are scheduled to begin on September 20, a date that also marks International Batman Day.

This special edition is more than just a design package. It’s the result of an official collaboration between Mahindra and Warner Bros. Discovery. That makes it the first time an automaker has teamed up with the Batman franchise for a full production model. The BE 6 Batman Edition is based on Mahindra’s top-spec Pack Three variant and comes at a price of ₹27.79 lakh (ex-showroom), which is ₹89,000 more than the standard version.

Mahindra is also offering customers the option to choose a badge number between 001 and 999. The numbers are non-exclusive, so multiple vehicles could share the same one, but it still adds a layer of personalization.

The sharp increase in planned units reflects just how much demand there is for pop-culture-inspired vehicles. It also signals confidence in Mahindra’s Born Electric Vehicle (BEV) platform, a new initiative aimed at launching an entire lineup of all-electric SUVs. The BE 6 is the first model from this range to go on sale, with others like the XEV 9e soon to follow. All are built on the INGLO (Indian Global) platform, which is designed specifically for EVs and allows for varied body styles and battery sizes.

Visually, the Batman Edition doesn’t hold back. It features a Satin Black paint finish, along with subtle gold highlights on the brake calipers, suspension springs, and select interior trims. Batman logos appear on the fender, door panels, and rear. Inside, there’s an all-black cabin with gold-stitched seats, a panoramic glass roof with a holographic Batman logo, and even a custom welcome animation on the instrument cluster. The standard “Boost” button on the steering wheel has been replaced with a Batman emblem.

Mechanically, the BE 6 Batman Edition remains unchanged from the top Pack Three variant. It runs on a 79-kWh battery pack offering a claimed ARAI-certified range of 682 km. Powering the rear wheels is a single electric motor that delivers 282 bhp and 380 Nm of torque. The SUV also features dual 12.3-inch digital displays, a premium 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, and Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

When Mahindra initially limited production to just 300 units, the Batman Edition looked poised to become an ultra-rare collectible. But expanding it to 999 units feels like a reasonable adjustment. It still maintains a sense of exclusivity, while also meeting the high level of interest from both EV fans and Batman loyalists.

Allowing buyers to pick a badge number, even if it’s not unique, shifts the focus from rarity to engagement. It’s more about being part of something special than owning something no one else has. Pairing cutting-edge EV tech with one of pop culture’s most enduring icons gives Mahindra a unique edge in a market that’s hungry for innovation with personality.

Related FAQs

Q1. What is the price of the Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition?

A1. The ex-showroom price of the Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition is ₹27.79 lakh. This price is without the charger and installation costs.

Q2. When do Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition bookings open?

A2. Official bookings for the Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition start on August 23, 2025, at 11 AM.

Q3. What is the battery and range of the BE 6 Batman Edition?

A3. The BE 6 Batman Edition has a 79-kWh battery pack with a claimed ARAI-certified range of 682 km.

Q4. Is the Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition a rear-wheel drive vehicle?

A4. Yes, the Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition is a rear-wheel drive car. Its single electric motor powers the rear wheels.

Q5. What does Mahindra’s Born Electric platform mean?

A5. Mahindra’s Born Electric Vehicle (BEV) platform is a dedicated electric vehicle architecture, named INGLO, designed from the ground up for EVs. It is not an existing internal combustion engine (ICE) platform converted to electric.