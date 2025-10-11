Mahindra Scorpio N Leads SUV Sales Charge in September

The Mahindra Scorpio N, combined with its sibling the Scorpio Classic, has once again demonstrated its strong market position by becoming Mahindra’s best-selling SUV model in September. The popular SUV duo recorded total domestic sales of 14,680 units last month, showcasing consistent demand and helping Mahindra maintain a firm grip on the highly competitive mid-size SUV segment. This performance places the Scorpio brand ahead of its direct competitors.

Key Takeaways

The Mahindra Scorpio range (Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic) sold a combined 14,680 units in September.

This figure represents a healthy year-on-year growth compared to the same period last year.

The Scorpio N continues to attract buyers with its modern features, powerful engines, and robust build.

The Scorpio Classic supports the overall sales numbers by appealing to its loyal customer base in smaller towns and rural markets.

Sustained Demand Drives Sales

The strong sales figures for the Scorpio are not a one-off event. The brand has consistently posted high numbers throughout the year. This success is largely credited to Mahindra’s two-pronged strategy. The Mahindra Scorpio N, first launched in 2022, caters to urban and family-oriented buyers looking for a modern SUV with advanced features and comfort. It successfully draws customers away from other popular models in the segment, including the Tata Safari and Harrier duo, which posted combined sales of around 11,500 units in the same period.

On the other hand, the Scorpio Classic continues the legacy of the original Scorpio. It appeals to a different set of buyers who prioritize ruggedness, reliability, and a commanding road presence. By keeping the Classic in production alongside the N, Mahindra ensures it covers a wider spectrum of the market, which directly contributes to the high overall sales volume.

What Makes the Scorpio N a Popular Choice?

The Scorpio N’s appeal lies in its well-rounded package. It is built on a modern body-on-frame chassis, which gives it tough off-road capabilities while providing better on-road manners compared to its predecessor. It is one of the few vehicles in its class to receive a 5-star safety rating from the Global NCAP, a major consideration for Indian buyers today.

Buyers have a choice between two powerful engines. The 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine produces 203 PS and up to 380 Nm of torque. The 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine is available in two states of tune, one making 132 PS and 300 Nm, and a more powerful version making 175 PS and up to 400 Nm of torque. Both engines are offered with 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmissions. The higher-spec diesel variants also get the option of Mahindra’s 4XPLOR four-wheel-drive system, enhancing its go-anywhere credentials.

The vehicle is priced between ₹13.85 lakh and ₹24.54 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), placing it competitively in the market and making it an attractive proposition for those seeking a capable and feature-rich 7-seater SUV. As the festive season approaches, the demand for the Scorpio range is expected to remain strong.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is the price of the Mahindra Scorpio N?

A. The ex-showroom price for the Mahindra Scorpio N currently starts at ₹13.85 lakh for the base petrol variant and goes up to ₹24.54 lakh for the top-end diesel automatic 4×4 variant.

Q. What are the engine options for the Scorpio N?

A. The Scorpio N is available with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. Both come with options for a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Q. Is the Scorpio N a 7-seater?

A. Yes, the Mahindra Scorpio N is available in both 6-seater (with captain seats in the middle row) and 7-seater configurations.

Q. What is the safety rating of the Scorpio N?

A. The Mahindra Scorpio N has a 5-star safety rating for adult occupant protection and a 3-star rating for child occupant protection from the Global NCAP.

Q. How does the Scorpio N compare to the Tata Safari?

A. The Scorpio N is a body-on-frame SUV with a rear-wheel-drive layout and an optional 4×4 system, making it more suited for rough terrain. The Tata Safari is a front-wheel-drive monocoque SUV that focuses more on on-road comfort and handling. Both are strong contenders in the 7-seater SUV space.