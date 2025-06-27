Mahindra Scorpio N Ups the Ante with ADAS and New Z8T Trim, Prices Start from Rs 20.29 Lakh

Mahindra & Mahindra, a prominent Indian automotive manufacturer, has significantly upgraded its popular Scorpio N SUV. The company announced the integration of Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) into the top-tier Z8L variant and introduced a new, feature-rich Z8T trim. This strategic move aims to bolster the Scorpio N’s appeal, offering advanced safety and premium amenities at competitive price points, with the new Z8T trim commencing at ₹20.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

This announcement arrives as Mahindra celebrates a major milestone: over 2.5 lakh units of the Scorpio N have been sold since its launch three years ago, underscoring the SUV’s strong market acceptance and trust among consumers. The Scorpio N is manufactured at Mahindra’s state-of-the-art facility in Chakan, India, and was initially launched on June 27, 2022.

Key Takeaways:

Mahindra Scorpio N Z8L now features Level 2 ADAS for enhanced safety.

A new Z8T trim has been introduced, positioned between the Z8 and Z8L variants.

The Z8T trim starts at ₹20.29 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol manual.

ADAS-equipped Z8L variants begin at ₹21.35 lakh (ex-showroom).

The ADAS suite includes Forward Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, and more.

Two segment-first ADAS features for an ICE Mahindra are included: Speed Limit Assist and Front Vehicle Start Alert.

The Scorpio N maintains its 5-star Global NCAP safety rating for adult occupant protection.

Enhanced Safety with Level 2 ADAS on Z8L

The most significant update to the Mahindra Scorpio N is the inclusion of Level 2 ADAS, a sophisticated suite of active safety features, now available on the Z8L variant. This marks a notable expansion of ADAS technology within Mahindra’s internal combustion engine (ICE) portfolio, previously seen on models like the XUV700 and XUV 3XO.

The ADAS system in the Scorpio N Z8L is comprehensive, designed to assist drivers and minimize the risk of accidents. Key functionalities within this Level 2 ADAS suite include:

Forward Collision Warning (FCW): Alerts the driver to potential frontal collisions, allowing time to react.

Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB): Automatically applies brakes to prevent or mitigate a collision if the driver does not respond. This system can detect vehicles, pedestrians, and bicyclists.

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Stop & Go: Maintains a set distance from the vehicle ahead, automatically adjusting speed and even bringing the vehicle to a complete stop and resuming motion in traffic. This feature is available on automatic transmission variants.

Smart Pilot Assist: Integrates ACC with other systems for more intuitive highway driving, available on automatic transmission variants.

Lane Departure Warning (LDW): Warns the driver if the vehicle drifts out of its lane without an intentional signal.

Lane Keep Assist (LKA): Gently steers the vehicle back into its lane if it begins to drift.

Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR): Detects and displays relevant traffic signs, such as speed limits, to the driver.

High Beam Assist: Automatically switches between high and low beams based on ambient light and oncoming traffic.

Beyond these standard Level 2 ADAS features, Mahindra has incorporated two segment-first additions specifically for its ICE vehicles:

Speed Limit Assist: Provides active warnings if the vehicle exceeds an identified speed limit. This feature works in conjunction with traffic sign recognition and adaptive cruise control, allowing the cruise speed to be adjusted with a single button press.

Front Vehicle Start Alert: Notifies the driver with visual, auditory, and haptic feedback when a stationary vehicle ahead starts moving, particularly useful in stop-and-go traffic scenarios. This is available on automatic transmission variants.

These features aim to reduce driver fatigue and improve overall road safety, complementing the Scorpio N’s robust build and existing safety credentials. The integration of ADAS underscores Mahindra’s commitment to offering advanced safety technologies across its product range.

Introducing the New Z8T Trim

Alongside the ADAS update for the Z8L, Mahindra has introduced a new Z8T trim. This variant is strategically positioned between the existing Z8 and Z8L trims, providing a compelling option for customers seeking a balance of premium features without opting for the absolute top-end. The Z8T variant is available with both petrol and diesel engine options, and with manual and automatic transmissions, including a 4WD option for the diesel powertrain.

The Z8T trim enhances the ownership experience with several notable features. It includes 18-inch Diamond-Cut Alloy Wheels, lending a more refined and bold appearance. The cabin features a 12-speaker Sony Audio System, delivering a rich and immersive sound experience. For improved maneuverability, it offers Front Parking Sensors and a Front Camera, aiding in parking in tight spaces. The driver benefits from a 6-Way Powered Driver Seat, allowing for precise adjustment for optimal comfort and control. Convenience is further boosted by an Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) and Ventilated Front Seats, which provide enhanced comfort, especially in warmer climates. An Auto-Dimming Internal Rear-View Mirror (IRVM) reduces glare from headlights of vehicles behind, improving nighttime visibility.

The Z8T variant offers a 7-seat configuration as standard, maintaining the Scorpio N’s practical and spacious interior layout. Compared to the Z8 trim, the Z8T carries a premium of ₹83,000 to ₹1.13 lakh, depending on the chosen powertrain. This pricing strategy aims to make these desirable features more accessible to a wider range of buyers.

Powertrain Options Remain Consistent

The new additions of ADAS and the Z8T trim do not alter the Mahindra Scorpio N’s powertrain options. The SUV continues to be offered with its powerful and refined engine choices:

2.0-litre mStallion Turbo-Petrol Engine: This unit generates 200 bhp at 5,000 rpm. It produces 370 Nm of torque with the manual transmission and 380 Nm with the automatic transmission.

2.2-litre mHawk Diesel Engine: This engine is available in two states of tune. The more powerful version delivers 172.4 bhp at 3,500 rpm, producing 370 Nm of torque with the manual gearbox and 400 Nm with the automatic gearbox. A lower-spec diesel version, generating 130 bhp and 300 Nm of torque, remains available exclusively with a manual transmission.

Both engines are paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The diesel variants also offer Mahindra’s 4Xplor shift-on-fly 4×4 system, complete with various terrain modes, reinforcing the Scorpio N’s rugged SUV credentials. The Scorpio N has a 57-liter fuel tank capacity.

Pricing Details

The new ADAS-equipped Z8L and the Z8T variants are priced competitively across their respective configurations. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom.

The Mahindra Scorpio N Z8T variant is priced as follows: the petrol manual is ₹20.29 lakh, the petrol automatic is ₹21.71 lakh. For diesel 2WD, the manual is ₹20.69 lakh and the automatic is ₹22.18 lakh. The diesel 4WD manual is ₹22.80 lakh, and the diesel 4WD automatic is ₹24.36 lakh.

For the Mahindra Scorpio N Z8L (ADAS) variants, the petrol manual 7-seater is ₹21.35 lakh, and the petrol automatic 7-seater is ₹22.77 lakh. The diesel manual 2WD 7-seater is ₹21.75 lakh, and the diesel automatic 2WD 7-seater is ₹23.24 lakh. The diesel manual 4WD 7-seater is ₹23.86 lakh, and the diesel automatic 4WD 7-seater is ₹25.42 lakh. For 6-seater configurations, the petrol manual is ₹21.60 lakh, petrol automatic is ₹22.96 lakh, diesel manual 2WD is ₹22.12 lakh, and diesel automatic 2WD is ₹23.48 lakh.

The updated Z8L variants see a price increase of up to ₹48,000 over their previous non-ADAS counterparts, reflecting the value added by the advanced safety systems.

A Strong Foundation: Safety and Market Presence

The Mahindra Scorpio N has a commendable safety record, having achieved a 5-star rating for adult occupant protection with a score of 29.25 out of 34 points, and a 3-star rating for child occupant protection with a score of 28.93 out of 49 points in the Global NCAP crash tests. This robust safety foundation, combined with the new ADAS features, reinforces its position as a secure option in its segment. It is equipped with up to 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill Hold Assist, Hill Descent Control, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

The Scorpio N’s strong market performance, with over 2.5 lakh units sold since its launch on June 27, 2022, demonstrates its appeal to a wide customer base seeking a capable, comfortable, and now even safer SUV. Recent sales figures show the Scorpio N consistently performing well, with 14,401 units sold in May 2025 and an overall 1,54,169 units sold between January and November 2024 (including Scorpio Classic), making it one of Mahindra’s best-selling SUVs. The introduction of ADAS and the new Z8T trim are set to further solidify its standing against rivals in the competitive SUV market, which includes models like the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, and Hyundai Alcazar.

The continuous evolution of the Scorpio N, with its blend of ruggedness, modern features, and enhanced safety, reflects Mahindra’s commitment to meeting the evolving demands of Indian consumers. The upgrades align the Scorpio N with contemporary automotive trends, ensuring it remains a relevant and desirable choice for those seeking a family SUV that offers both adventure and peace of mind.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q1: What is ADAS in the Mahindra Scorpio N?

A1: ADAS stands for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems. In the Mahindra Scorpio N, it refers to a suite of active safety and assistance features, now Level 2, available in the Z8L variant. This system helps prevent accidents and assists the driver through various alerts and automated interventions.

Q2: Which variants of the Scorpio N get ADAS?

A2: Only the top-tier Z8L variant of the Mahindra Scorpio N now comes equipped with Level 2 ADAS features.

Q3: What specific ADAS features are available in the Scorpio N Z8L?

A3: The ADAS suite in the Scorpio N Z8L includes Forward Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Smart Pilot Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition, High Beam Assist, Speed Limit Assist, and Front Vehicle Start Alert.

Q4: Is the new Z8T trim a replacement for any existing variant?

A4: No, the new Z8T trim is not a replacement. It is a new addition positioned between the existing Z8 and Z8L variants, offering a balance of premium features and value.

Q5: What are the key features of the new Scorpio N Z8T trim?

A5: The Z8T trim includes 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, a 12-speaker Sony audio system, front parking sensors, a front camera, a 6-way powered driver seat, electronic parking brake (EPB), ventilated front seats, and an auto-dimming internal rear-view mirror (IRVM).

Q6: What is the starting price of the new Mahindra Scorpio N Z8T trim?

A6: The Mahindra Scorpio N Z8T trim starts at ₹20.29 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol manual transmission variant.

Q7: How much do the ADAS-equipped Scorpio N Z8L variants cost?

A7: The ADAS-equipped Scorpio N Z8L variants start from ₹21.35 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to ₹25.42 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the powertrain and seating configuration.

Q8: Are there any changes to the engine options of the Scorpio N with these updates?

A8: No, the engine options remain unchanged. The Scorpio N continues to be offered with the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines, paired with 6-speed manual or automatic transmissions.

Q9: What is the Global NCAP safety rating for the Mahindra Scorpio N? A9: The Mahindra Scorpio N holds a 5-star rating for adult occupant protection and a 3-star rating for child occupant protection in the Global NCAP crash tests.

Q10: What is the significance of the Speed Limit Assist and Front Vehicle Start Alert features? A10: Speed Limit Assist warns the driver about applicable speed limits and can integrate with adaptive cruise control to manage vehicle speed. Front Vehicle Start Alert notifies the driver when the vehicle in front moves, reducing response time in traffic. These are segment-first ADAS features for an ICE Mahindra SUV.