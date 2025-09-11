Mahindra Thar Price Drops by Up to INR 1.35 Lakh After GST 2.0

The Mahindra Thar, one of India’s most loved lifestyle SUVs, has just become more affordable. Mahindra & Mahindra has announced a price cut of up to ₹1.35 lakh across the Thar lineup, thanks to the revised tax structure under GST 2.0. For buyers who have been eyeing this rugged off-roader, the new pricing makes it an even more tempting option. Interestingly, the biggest relief has come for those considering the Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) versions.

Key Takeaways

Mahindra Thar prices reduced by as much as ₹1.35 lakh.

The cut follows changes in tax calculation under GST 2.0.

RWD diesel variant gets the steepest price drop.

Both RWD and 4×4 variants are covered under the new price structure.

The government’s decision to rationalize GST on certain vehicles has paved the way for this revision. Under GST 2.0, the cess applied to sub-4-meter SUVs with specific engine sizes and ground clearance has been reduced. The Thar’s RWD version, in particular, falls neatly into this category, enabling Mahindra to transfer the benefit straight to buyers. Naturally, this move could boost sales and open the Thar to a wider audience, especially those who were hesitant due to its earlier pricing.

Mahindra, of course, doesn’t really need an introduction in this segment. The second-generation Thar, launched back in 2020, quickly gained cult status for its blend of off-road muscle, modern features, and undeniable street presence. When Mahindra added the more affordable RWD version in early 2023, it further widened the SUV’s appeal by giving buyers a way into the Thar lifestyle without necessarily needing the hardcore 4×4 setup.

New Prices and Variant Details

The most striking revision comes on the Thar RWD Diesel LX Hard Top, which sees a reduction of ₹1.35 lakh. This significantly lowers its ex-showroom price and makes it stand out as one of the most aggressively priced options in the segment right now. The 4×4 variants, while still pricier, also enjoy noticeable drops, between ₹80,000 and ₹95,000 depending on the model and engine choice.

For those interested in specifics, the Thar RWD uses a 1.5-litre D117 CRDe diesel engine producing 117 BHP and 300 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. It’s designed for buyers who want the Thar’s trademark styling and road presence, but plan to use it more in urban settings or on highways rather than rocky trails.

Meanwhile, the 4×4 range continues with its established powertrains: a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel (130 BHP, 300 Nm) and a 2.0-litre mStallion petrol (150 BHP, 320 Nm). Both engines come with a choice between a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic. With the new pricing, these capable 4×4 versions don’t just hold their ground against rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Jimny, they might actually edge ahead in terms of overall value.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. Why did the Mahindra Thar price decrease?

A. The price of the Mahindra Thar decreased due to a revision in the tax structure under the new GST 2.0 policy, which lowered the cess on certain types of SUVs.

Q. Which Thar variant got the biggest price cut?

A. The Thar RWD Diesel LX Hard Top variant received the largest price cut of ₹1.35 lakh.

Q. What is the new starting price of the Mahindra Thar?

A. With the new price cut, the Mahindra Thar range now has a more accessible starting price, especially for the RWD diesel model. Please check with your local dealership for the exact on-road price.

Q. Does the price cut affect both 4×4 and RWD models?

A. Yes, the price reduction applies to both the Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) and the 4×4 variants, although the RWD models see a larger benefit.

Q. Is this a permanent price reduction?

A. Yes, this is a permanent price revision based on the new GST 2.0 tax structure and not a temporary discount or offer.