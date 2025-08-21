News

Mahindra XUV 3XO REVX A Becomes World’s First SUV Under INR 12 Lakh to Feature Dolby Atmos

Mahindra and Dolby Laboratories partner to bring Dolby Atmos to the new XUV 3XO REVX A, making it the first SUV under ₹12 Lakh with this feature.

Aditi Sharma
By Aditi Sharma
5 Min Read
Mahindra XUV 3XO REVX A Becomes World's First SUV

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., India’s leading SUV manufacturer, has partnered with Dolby Laboratories to bring Dolby Atmos to the XUV 3XO. The collaboration begins with the XUV 3XO REVX A variant, making it the world’s first SUV under ₹12 lakh (ex-showroom) to feature this advanced audio technology.

Contents

The announcement was made on August 21, 2025, in Mumbai. For Mahindra, this marks another step in its ongoing effort to make premium features accessible to a wider customer base. By introducing Dolby Atmos in this segment, the company is offering buyers something that was once considered exclusive to high-end cars.

Key Takeaways

  • The XUV 3XO REVX A is the first SUV under ₹12 lakh to offer Dolby Atmos.
  • Dolby Atmos will also be available on the AX5L, AX7, and AX7L variants.
  • All four Dolby Atmos-equipped variants will be available from mid-September.
  • The setup includes a six-speaker system, while the AX7L variant adds a subwoofer for deeper bass.

Dolby Atmos is not new to the world of entertainment, but it has only recently found its way into cars. Originally created for cinemas, the technology works by placing sound in a three-dimensional space, making it feel more lifelike. Inside a car, it transforms the usual listening experience, giving greater clarity and depth. It helps listeners feel more connected to their music or any audio content they choose.

R Velusamy, President of Automotive Business (Designate) at Mahindra & Mahindra, said the idea is to ensure advanced features are available to a broader audience, not only luxury car buyers. Karan Grover, Senior Director of Commercial Partnerships at Dolby Laboratories, noted that this collaboration makes immersive in-car entertainment more accessible than before.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is now the fourth series from the company to include Dolby Atmos. It was first introduced in the BE 6 and XEV 9e Electric Origin SUVs, followed by the Thar ROXX. Adding the XUV 3XO to this lineup shows Mahindra’s intent to bring immersive audio to different customer segments.

Features of the Audio System

The Dolby Atmos sound system in the XUV 3XO uses a six-speaker setup that has been tuned for the car’s cabin. This creates a more engaging and immersive sound experience. The AX7L variant builds on this with a subwoofer, delivering deeper bass and greater clarity for a cinematic feel.

For convenience, Dolby Atmos Music will be available through Gaana’s streaming service, integrated into the car’s infotainment system. This means drivers and passengers can enjoy high-quality audio on everyday commutes or longer journeys without needing additional devices.

The move also reflects a larger trend in the Indian auto market. Buyers are no longer satisfied with just performance and comfort. They increasingly want richer in-car experiences that match global standards. By introducing Dolby Atmos in a sub-₹12 lakh SUV, Mahindra and Dolby are opening up premium entertainment to a wider set of customers.

Q1. What is the price of the Mahindra XUV 3XO REVX A?

A1. The Mahindra XUV 3XO REVX A with Dolby Atmos is priced under ₹12 lakh (ex-showroom).

Q2. Which Mahindra vehicles have Dolby Atmos?

A2. The Mahindra XUV 3XO is the fourth vehicle series to feature Dolby Atmos, after the BE 6 and XEV 9e Electric Origin SUVs, and the Thar ROXX.

Q3. How many speakers does the Mahindra XUV 3XO have with Dolby Atmos?

A3. The XUV 3XO variants with Dolby Atmos come with a six-speaker audio layout. The AX7L variant adds an extra subwoofer.

Q4. When will the new XUV 3XO variants be available?

A4. All four variants of the XUV 3XO with Dolby Atmos will be available for customers starting from mid-September.

Probo Urges Government to Differentiate Opinion Trading from Online Gaming
Apple Opens Third Indian Store in Bengaluru’s Phoenix Mall of Asia
Starlink to Use Aadhaar for Customer Verification in India
Google Unveils Gemini for Home, A Smarter Household Assistant
India leads the world in AI-driven leadership transformation
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Aditi Sharma
ByAditi Sharma
Follow:
Aditi holds a Masters in Science degree from Rajasthan University and has 7 years under her belt. Her forward-thinking articles on future tech trends are a staple at annual tech innovation summits. Her passion for new tech trends ensures that our readers are always informed about the next big thing.
Previous Article Pixel 10 Phones Arrive With New Tensor Chip and AI Features Pixel 10 Phones Arrive With New Tensor Chip and AI Features
Next Article Exclusive Interview with Mr. Rahul Goel, Senior Director, Service & Engineering Center at Canon India Exclusive Interview with Mr. Rahul Goel, Senior Director, Service & Engineering Center at Canon India
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest Reviews

Sennheiser Accentum Open TWS Buds
Sennheiser Accentum Open TWS Buds Review: A Fresh Take on Open-Ear Audio
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 Review
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 Review: The Most Refined Foldable Yet
Infinix Note 50s Review
Infinix Note 50s Review: A Balanced Mid-Range Smartphone for India
LAVA Shark 5G Review
Lava Shark 5G Review: An Affordable 5G Smartphone for the Indian User
Fifine K037B Wireless Microphone System: A Detailed Review
Fifine K037B Wireless Microphone System: A Detailed Review

Latest News

Samsung One UI 8 Beta Program Expands to More Galaxy Devices
Samsung One UI 8 Beta Program Expands to More Galaxy Devices
By Lakshmi Narayanan
Sennheiser Introduces New 1-Channel Profile Wireless
Sennheiser Introduces New 1-Channel Profile Wireless Microphone System
By Mahak Aggarwal
Qualcomm's New Snapdragon Wearable Platforms Add Satellite Support
Qualcomm’s New Snapdragon Wearable Platforms Add Satellite Support
By Swayam Malhotra
Amkette Launches Optimus and Optimus XL Bluetooth Keyboards in India
Amkette Launches Optimus and Optimus XL Bluetooth Keyboards in India
By Srishti Gulati
India’s Gaming Industry Warns Against Proposed Bill to Ban Online Skill Gaming, #regulatedontban trends on X
India’s Gaming Industry Warns Against Proposed Bill to Ban Online Skill Gaming, #regulatedontban trends on X
By Nitin Agarwal
Exclusive Interview with Mr. Rahul Goel, Senior Director, Service & Engineering Center at Canon India
Exclusive Interview with Mr. Rahul Goel, Senior Director, Service & Engineering Center at Canon India
By Nitin Agarwal

You Might also Like