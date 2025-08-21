Mahindra XUV 3XO REVX A Becomes World’s First SUV Under INR 12 Lakh to Feature Dolby Atmos

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., India’s leading SUV manufacturer, has partnered with Dolby Laboratories to bring Dolby Atmos to the XUV 3XO. The collaboration begins with the XUV 3XO REVX A variant, making it the world’s first SUV under ₹12 lakh (ex-showroom) to feature this advanced audio technology.

The announcement was made on August 21, 2025, in Mumbai. For Mahindra, this marks another step in its ongoing effort to make premium features accessible to a wider customer base. By introducing Dolby Atmos in this segment, the company is offering buyers something that was once considered exclusive to high-end cars.

Key Takeaways

The XUV 3XO REVX A is the first SUV under ₹12 lakh to offer Dolby Atmos.

Dolby Atmos will also be available on the AX5L, AX7, and AX7L variants.

All four Dolby Atmos-equipped variants will be available from mid-September.

The setup includes a six-speaker system, while the AX7L variant adds a subwoofer for deeper bass.

Dolby Atmos is not new to the world of entertainment, but it has only recently found its way into cars. Originally created for cinemas, the technology works by placing sound in a three-dimensional space, making it feel more lifelike. Inside a car, it transforms the usual listening experience, giving greater clarity and depth. It helps listeners feel more connected to their music or any audio content they choose.

R Velusamy, President of Automotive Business (Designate) at Mahindra & Mahindra, said the idea is to ensure advanced features are available to a broader audience, not only luxury car buyers. Karan Grover, Senior Director of Commercial Partnerships at Dolby Laboratories, noted that this collaboration makes immersive in-car entertainment more accessible than before.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is now the fourth series from the company to include Dolby Atmos. It was first introduced in the BE 6 and XEV 9e Electric Origin SUVs, followed by the Thar ROXX. Adding the XUV 3XO to this lineup shows Mahindra’s intent to bring immersive audio to different customer segments.

Features of the Audio System

The Dolby Atmos sound system in the XUV 3XO uses a six-speaker setup that has been tuned for the car’s cabin. This creates a more engaging and immersive sound experience. The AX7L variant builds on this with a subwoofer, delivering deeper bass and greater clarity for a cinematic feel.

For convenience, Dolby Atmos Music will be available through Gaana’s streaming service, integrated into the car’s infotainment system. This means drivers and passengers can enjoy high-quality audio on everyday commutes or longer journeys without needing additional devices.

The move also reflects a larger trend in the Indian auto market. Buyers are no longer satisfied with just performance and comfort. They increasingly want richer in-car experiences that match global standards. By introducing Dolby Atmos in a sub-₹12 lakh SUV, Mahindra and Dolby are opening up premium entertainment to a wider set of customers.

