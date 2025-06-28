Mahindra’s New Flexible Architecture: Powering the Thar EV and Future Mobility

Mahindra & Mahindra, one of India’s leading automotive manufacturers, is preparing to make a significant leap with its New Flexible Architecture (NFA) platform—which, interestingly, might also be called ‘NU’ if recent teasers are to be believed. This new platform is key to Mahindra’s vision of accommodating a full spectrum of vehicle powertrains: internal combustion engines (ICE), hybrids, and fully electric systems.

So naturally, this raises a big question: could the NFA end up powering a future version of the much-hyped Mahindra Thar EV?

Key Takeaways:

Mahindra will unveil the NFA platform, possibly named ‘NU’, on August 15, 2025.

It’s a monocoque platform that supports petrol, diesel, hybrid, and electric powertrains.

While the Thar EV (Thar.e) was originally introduced on the INGLO-P1 platform, the NFA’s flexibility leaves room for new or parallel EV variants.

Mahindra plans to launch 7 BEVs by 2030.

The NFA platform will support 120,000 units annually at Mahindra’s Chakan plant.

The next-gen Mahindra Bolero, expected in 2026, is likely to debut on the NFA, with an EV version in tow.

The Thar.e is envisioned with a 5-door layout and a real-world range of 400-500 km.

The Evolving Platform Strategy: NFA vs. INGLO

Back in August 2023, Mahindra introduced the Thar.e concept in South Africa, clearly noting its foundation on the INGLO-P1 platform. That platform was built from scratch as a dedicated EV base, tailored for modularity, scalability, and high performance. It supports LFP battery options (59 kWh and 79 kWh), fast-charging up to 175 kW, and integrates a compact 3-in-1 electric powertrain.

But now, the introduction of the NFA platform adds another layer to Mahindra’s strategic canvas. Set to be revealed on Independence Day, 2025, the NFA is described as a multi-energy monocoque chassis that can house not just electric drivetrains but also petrol, diesel, and hybrid configurations. It’s not just another platform—it’s more of a universal toolkit.

So where does that leave INGLO? Mahindra seems to be hedging its bets. INGLO is for high-spec, born-electric SUVs. NFA? That’s more of a generalist, supporting a broader lineup and wider pricing spectrum.

A Flexible Foundation: What NFA Brings to the Table

At its core, the NFA is about adaptability. In a market where regulatory pressures and consumer preferences shift rapidly, having a platform that can pivot across powertrains is a strategic boon. By producing 120,000 units annually out of Chakan, Mahindra is clearly betting big.

The first child of this platform? Most likely the next-gen Mahindra Bolero, set to arrive in 2026, with whispers of an all-electric Bolero as well. This dual-variant strategy really shows how Mahindra plans to use the NFA to maximize both flexibility and scale.

Revisiting the Thar.e on INGLO-P1

Let’s not forget: the Thar.e as a concept was a serious departure from the rugged three-door ladder-frame Thar many have come to love. With its 5-door setup, squared LED lights, and a more SUV-like monocoque form, it’s clear Mahindra wasn’t just rehashing the old formula.

Built on INGLO-P1, the Thar.e gets all the benefits of a ground-up EV design: better battery packaging, more efficient drivetrain layout, and a more modern, cabin-forward aesthetic. It offers around 130 HP and 300 Nm torque, selectable driving modes (Eco, Normal, Sport), and even a “Shift on Fly” 4WD system—a must for off-roaders.

Could NFA Host Another Thar Variant?

Here’s where things get interesting. Since the NFA can support EVs too, it wouldn’t be shocking if Mahindra rolled out a different Thar EV variant or even a “Thar Sport” on this platform. The INGLO-powered Thar.e seems purpose-built for adventure purists. But what if there’s a need for a more city-friendly Thar EV—something that emphasizes comfort but doesn’t ditch capability entirely?

In theory, NFA could allow Mahindra to do just that. It opens the door to building a Thar EV with slightly different goals—say, more affordable, more road-oriented, or simply designed for different buyer needs.

Mahindra’s EV Vision Through 2030

Mahindra isn’t being subtle about its electrification goals. By 2030, they aim to roll out 7 BEVs alongside 9 new ICE models. Vehicles like the BE 6 and XEV 9e are already riding on the INGLO platform, suggesting a multi-tier strategy: INGLO for flagship EVs, and NFA for everything else.

They’re also scaling EV production, targeting 8,000 units per month and planning to hit 12,000 monthly by March 2026. It’s clear the company sees both INGLO and NFA as essential pillars in its future lineup.

Looking Ahead: August 15 Could Hold Answers

Mahindra’s choice to unveil the NFA on India’s Independence Day isn’t random. They’ve often used that day for significant reveals. This time, the spotlight will be on whether NFA becomes the platform for a second electric Thar or a broader range of multi-energy models.

Whatever the case, the Thar EV—likely priced between ₹20 lakh and ₹25 lakh—is shaping up to be a major player in India’s premium electric SUV space. Whether it rides on INGLO or NFA could make a big difference in character: more rugged vs. more refined, more dedicated vs. more flexible.

FAQs about Mahindra’s Platforms and the Thar EV

Q1: What is Mahindra’s New Flexible Architecture (NFA)?

A1: It’s a new monocoque platform (possibly also called ‘NU’) designed to accommodate ICE, hybrid, and electric powertrains. Think of it as a universal chassis for a variety of Mahindra vehicles.

Q2: How does it differ from INGLO?

A2: INGLO is exclusively for EVs—a born-electric skateboard design. NFA is multi-energy, offering greater versatility for different types of vehicles.

Q3: Which platform will the Thar EV use?

A3: The current Thar.e concept uses the INGLO-P1 platform. However, future Thar EV variants might be developed on the NFA.

Q4: When will Mahindra unveil the NFA platform?

A4: August 15, 2025.

Q5: What are the Thar.e’s specs?

A5: Estimated 130 HP, 300 Nm torque, Eco/Normal/Sport modes, “Shift on Fly” 4WD, 400-500 km range.

Q6: When is the Thar EV expected to launch?

A6: Around 2026.

Q7: What battery tech does Mahindra use?

A7: INGLO-based models use advanced LFP batteries in 59 kWh and 79 kWh configurations.

Q8: What’s Mahindra’s EV roadmap?

A8: 7 new BEVs by 2030, aiming for EVs to make up 20% of SUV sales by FY27.