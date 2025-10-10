MakeMyTrip Teams Up with Google Cloud to Offer AI-Powered Travel Planning

MakeMyTrip, one of India’s leading online travel companies, has announced a collaboration with Google Cloud to strengthen its Myra platform. The idea behind this partnership is to make planning and booking trips smoother, smarter, and more personal by using advanced artificial intelligence. Through this update, the platform will be able to generate customized travel plans based on user preferences, drawing on real-world data such as maps, local reviews, and travel trends. In simple terms, it aims to be far more intuitive than the average chatbot.

Key Takeaways

MakeMyTrip and Google Cloud are teaming up to introduce new AI-driven capabilities to the Myra travel platform.

The upgrade uses Google’s AI technologies, including Gemini and Vertex AI, to design personalized itineraries for travellers.

Some of the new features include improved destination discovery, custom daily travel plans, and voice command support in several regional Indian languages.

The system will also be able to suggest destinations based on the traveller’s preferred “vibe,” such as adventure, romance, or relaxation, along with useful local insights about weather, food, and activities.

New AI Features for Travellers

At the heart of this update is a simple idea: to help people discover destinations that truly match their interests. The upgraded Myra platform will now be capable of recommending travel spots depending on the kind of experience someone is looking for, whether it’s an adventurous trek, a romantic getaway, a wellness retreat, or even a spiritual pilgrimage.

This is being achieved by linking Myra with several Google applications like Maps, Nearby Search, and the Places API. As a result, travellers will receive detailed, real-time information about their destinations, including local weather updates, popular dishes to try, attractions worth visiting, and available transportation options.

MakeMyTrip has also built its own AI models that complement Google’s powerful family of models, including Gemini and Gemma. These models are designed to help users craft personalized day-by-day plans that take into account important factors like budget, travel duration, and preferences. Interestingly, the platform can also use Google’s advanced image and video generation models, such as Imagen and Veo, to create visual previews of the trip, essentially giving users a glimpse of what their vacation might look like before they even book it.

Another notable addition is the introduction of multimodal trip planning. This means users can now plan their trips using a mix of text, voice, images, and video. For many Indian travellers, this feature becomes even more convenient thanks to voice support in several local languages, made possible through Google’s language models.

Rajesh Magow, Co-founder and Group CEO of MakeMyTrip, said the goal is to make travel planning simple and deeply personal for every Indian traveller. Meanwhile, Karan Bajwa, President of Google Cloud in the Asia Pacific region, noted that the travel industry is evolving rapidly and that AI innovation is key to meeting the growing expectations of modern customers.

In many ways, this partnership feels like a natural step forward. With travel increasingly influenced by digital experiences, the blend of MakeMyTrip’s local expertise and Google’s AI capabilities could reshape how people in India, and perhaps beyond, think about planning their next trip.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is the MakeMyTrip and Google Cloud announcement about?

A. MakeMyTrip and Google Cloud are working together to put advanced AI into MakeMyTrip’s Myra platform, making travel planning more personalized and user-friendly.

Q. What is the Myra platform?

A. Myra is MakeMyTrip’s platform designed to assist users with travel planning and booking. It is now being upgraded with Google’s AI capabilities.

Q. How will AI improve travel planning on MakeMyTrip?

A. AI will help users discover new destinations based on their preferences, create detailed daily itineraries that fit their budget and time, and offer visual previews of their trip.

Q. Will the new features on MakeMyTrip support Indian languages?

A. Yes, the updated Myra platform will offer voice support, allowing travellers to plan their trips using several regional Indian languages.