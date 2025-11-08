News

Manish Sharma Steps Down from Panasonic India After 17 Years

Panasonic Life Solutions India has announced that its Chairman, Manish Sharma, is stepping down after a 17-year-long association with the company. Sharma said he plans to pursue personal goals focused on contributing to the growth of the industry and the nation.

He will assist the organization during the transition period, while Tadashi Chiba, the current Managing Director and CEO, will continue to oversee Panasonic’s operations in India.

Key Takeaways

  • Manish Sharma is stepping down as Chairman & ESGO of Panasonic Life Solutions India after a 17-year tenure.
  • He will focus on personal projects related to industry and national development.
  • Tadashi Chiba will continue to lead as MD and CEO, ensuring business continuity.
  • Panasonic’s global president, Masahiro Shinada, reaffirmed India’s importance as a key market and manufacturing hub.
  • Sharma has held prominent roles at FICCI, CEAMA, and the government’s SCALE committee.

Reflecting on his journey, Sharma expressed pride in helping Panasonic build a strong local identity and become a trusted consumer brand in India.

  • “It has been an honor to work with such an incredibly talented and committed team,” he said. “I believe this is the right moment to transition and focus my energy on new personal pursuits that will continue to support India’s industrial growth.”

Panasonic Corporation’s global President and CEO, Masahiro Shinada, thanked Sharma for his leadership and contributions, noting that his tenure significantly strengthened local innovation and manufacturing.

  • “Manish Sharma has been instrumental in positioning India as a key market and production base for Panasonic,” Shinada stated. “We remain deeply committed to the Indian market and are confident in the local team’s leadership going forward.”

A Legacy of Leadership

Over nearly two decades, Sharma oversaw business strategy across B2C, B2B, and B2G divisions, led the India Innovation Center, and played a crucial role in expanding local production — including establishing Panasonic’s largest Indian facility in Jhajjar, Haryana.

Beyond his corporate role, he has been a prominent figure in India’s electronics manufacturing ecosystem. Sharma served as President of CEAMA (2014–2018), was part of the government’s SCALE Committee, and chaired the Electronics Manufacturing and Energy Storage Committees at FICCI.

Q1: Who is replacing Manish Sharma at Panasonic?

A1: Tadashi Chiba, the current MD and CEO of Panasonic Life Solutions India, will continue to manage the India business. No successor has been named for the Chairman role.

Q2: Why did Manish Sharma leave Panasonic?

A2: Sharma said he is stepping away from executive duties to focus on personal pursuits that align with India’s industrial and economic growth.

Q3: What did Manish Sharma do at Panasonic?

A3: As Chairman & ESGO, he led strategy across multiple business segments, expanded manufacturing operations, and drove innovation initiatives.

Q4: What is Panasonic Life Solutions India?

A4: It is a division of Panasonic that produces and markets electrical switches, lighting, wiring devices, fans, and indoor air quality solutions. Formerly known as Anchor Electricals, it remains one of Panasonic’s largest subsidiaries in India.

Q5: What is CEAMA?

A5: The Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association (CEAMA) represents India’s electronics and appliance sector. Sharma served as its President from 2014 to 2018.

