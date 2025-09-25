Mark Zuckerberg Announces Instagram Reaches 300 Crore Monthly Users

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced a major milestone for Instagram: the photo and video-sharing app is now being used by 300 crore (3 billion) people every month. That number is staggering, and it highlights just how quickly the platform has expanded, particularly in countries like India, which continues to be one of its strongest markets. The announcement reinforces Instagram’s dominant position in the social media world, with its video feature, Reels, playing a central role in that growth.

Key Takeaways

Instagram now has 300 crore monthly active users worldwide.

Much of this growth comes from the immense popularity of its short-video feature, Reels.

With this number, Instagram stands ahead of competitors like TikTok.

India remains one of the most important and largest markets for Instagram.

This new figure places Instagram side by side with its sister company, Facebook, which also counts over 300 crore monthly users. In other words, Meta now controls not just one, but two of the world’s biggest social media platforms. That’s no small feat, especially considering how crowded and competitive the social media space has become. For context, TikTok, often seen as Instagram’s main rival, has about 150 crore (1.5 billion) monthly users, only half of Instagram’s reach.

If there’s one feature to credit for this explosive growth, it would be Reels. Originally designed to take on TikTok, Reels has ended up reshaping Instagram itself. The app, once known mainly for curated photo posts, has transformed into a full-fledged entertainment hub. Meta’s decision to push Reels prominently, showing them to users the moment they open the app, has clearly paid off. And perhaps nowhere is that more evident than in India, where Reels has become part of everyday digital culture. It has even turned countless people from smaller towns into local and national social media stars.

For India in particular, this milestone feels especially significant. The country has one of the largest communities of Instagram users in the world, and the platform’s role here goes far beyond casual scrolling. It has become a vital tool for influencers, for small businesses in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, and even for individuals trying to carve out a livelihood. Given this, it seems very likely Meta will keep rolling out features tailored specifically to Indian users.

From a business perspective, hitting 300 crore users also cements Instagram as a goldmine for advertisers. With such a vast and highly engaged audience, brands are more than willing to invest heavily in Instagram ads, both in India and across the globe. For Meta, this milestone isn’t just about numbers, it’s about holding on to one of the most powerful platforms in the digital advertising market today.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1. What is the current number of Instagram users?

A. According to the latest announcement by Mark Zuckerberg, Instagram has 300 crore (3 billion) monthly active users.

Q2. Who is the owner of Instagram?

A. Instagram is owned by Meta Platforms, Inc., the American company that also owns Facebook and WhatsApp.

Q3. What is a monthly active user?

A. A monthly active user (MAU) is a person who has used the app or website at least once in the last 30 days. It is a common way to measure a platform’s size.

Q4. How many users does TikTok have compared to Instagram?

A. TikTok has over 150 crore (1.5 billion) monthly active users, which is less than Instagram’s recently announced 300 crore user bases.

Q5. Why did Instagram become so popular again?

A. The introduction of the short-video feature, Reels, is seen as the main reason for its recent surge in popularity and user growth, as it successfully challenged competitors like TikTok.