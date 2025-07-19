News

Maruti Suzuki gears up to unveil a new compact SUV, expected to be the Escudo, positioned between the Brezza and Grand Vitara, with a petrol-hybrid powertrain.

By Mahak Aggarwal
7 Min Read
Maruti Suzuki Readies New Compact SUV Likely Called Escudo, Not e-Vitara

Maruti Suzuki, India’s biggest carmaker, is preparing to roll out a new compact SUV, and while speculation around the brand’s next launch has leaned toward the all-electric e-Vitara, the reality might be a little more traditional. Industry insiders suggest this new offering will actually be the Escudo, a petrol-powered SUV, rather than an EV.

Key Takeaways:

  • Maruti Suzuki is launching a new compact SUV, likely named Escudo.
  • The launch event is anticipated around September 3.
  • This new SUV will slot between the Brezza and Grand Vitara in Maruti’s lineup.
  • It is expected to feature a 1.5-litre petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology.
  • The Escudo will compete with popular models like the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

The company has begun sending out teasers for a major event on September 3, cryptically hinting that “Something Exciting Is Brewing.” As of now, they’re keeping details close to the chest. Still, several reports point to a model that will fall somewhere between the Brezza and the Grand Vitara in size and price, possibly offering that sweet spot many Indian SUV buyers are hoping for.

Now, here’s what we know, or at least, what we can reasonably infer.

First, the name. While not officially confirmed, the SUV is believed to be called the Escudo, which aligns with Suzuki’s international branding and might help create some distinction in Maruti’s already expanding SUV range. Internally codenamed Y17, the vehicle aims to plug the gap in Maruti’s lineup, offering something slightly larger and more premium than the Brezza, but not quite as upscale or pricey as the Grand Vitara.

Under the hood, the Escudo is likely to feature the same 1.5-litre K-series petrol engine that Maruti has already deployed successfully in several models. It’s expected to come with mild-hybrid tech to help improve mileage, a critical factor in this price-sensitive segment. Buyers will probably have the choice between manual and automatic transmissions, and there’s some early chatter about a possible all-wheel-drive version too. A CNG variant could be on the table as well, which wouldn’t be surprising given Maruti’s increasing focus on alternative fuels.

In terms of dealership strategy, the Escudo is expected to be sold through Maruti’s Arena network, as opposed to Nexa, where the Grand Vitara is positioned. This allows the company to diversify its reach and attract a wider demographic without cannibalizing its own sales.

Interestingly, some leaks have hinted that the Escudo might actually be a touch longer than the Grand Vitara. That would give it an edge when it comes to cabin space, especially for families who often find the compact SUV segment a bit cramped.

Design-wise, it’s expected to have a bold, slightly aggressive stance. Think wide grille, LED headlamps, dual-tone alloys. Inside, the cabin should feature soft-touch materials, a dual-tone dashboard, and amenities like a touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, and perhaps even a 360-degree camera. Safety won’t be an afterthought either, with ABS, EBD, multiple airbags, ESP, and if we’re lucky, even ADAS features on higher trims.

It’s clear that Maruti Suzuki isn’t taking its foot off the gas when it comes to SUVs. After the moderate domestic performance of the Jimny (roughly 26,180 units sold locally through April 2025), but strong global sales of over 75,000 units, the company probably sees the Escudo as a safer bet for the home market.

And the Fronx? Well, that’s been a runaway hit. It crossed 300,000 units in India by April 2025, making it the fastest-selling SUV from the Nexa stable. If the Escudo can replicate even a fraction of that success, it would mark another strategic win for Maruti in the fiercely competitive mid-size SUV category.

Meanwhile, the e-Vitara, which had generated some buzz as Maruti’s first fully electric SUV, has technically entered production at the Gujarat plant back in April. But with ongoing supply chain issues, particularly around rare earth materials needed for EV batteries, its actual market launch might be pushed back. So, at least for now, all eyes are on the Escudo.

As for pricing, early estimates suggest the base variant will start at around ₹9.99 lakh, going up to ₹14.50 lakh for top trims (ex-showroom). That puts it in direct competition with the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Toyota Urban Cruiser, all formidable players.

Q1: What is the new SUV Maruti Suzuki is launching?

A1: Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch a new compact SUV, likely named the Escudo.

Q2: Will the new Maruti SUV be an electric vehicle?

A2: No, the new SUV is expected to be a petrol-powered model with mild-hybrid technology, not the all-electric e-Vitara.

Q3: When is the new Maruti Suzuki SUV expected to launch?

A3: Maruti Suzuki has scheduled a major launch event for September 3, where the new SUV is expected to be revealed.

Q4: Where will the new Escudo be positioned in Maruti Suzuki’s SUV lineup?

A4: The Escudo will likely be positioned between the Maruti Brezza and the Grand Vitara.

Q5: What are the expected engine options for the Maruti Suzuki Escudo?

A5: The Escudo is expected to feature a 1.5-litre petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology, along with manual and automatic transmission options. A CNG variant is also possible.

Mahak Aggarwal
With a BA in Mass Communication from Symbiosis, Pune, and 5 years of experience, Mahak brings compelling tech stories to life. Her engaging style has won her the 'Rising Star in Tech Journalism' award at a recent media conclave. Her in-depth research and engaging writing style make her pieces both informative and captivating, providing readers with valuable insights.
You Might also Like